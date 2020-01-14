Senior night is always special for any high school athlete.
It’s particularly special when you can couple the occasion with a win. Gettysburg’s swim team did that not once, but twice on Tuesday, sweeping visiting New Oxford.
The Warriors boys were dominant, claiming a 122-47 victory over the Colonials. The girls were not far behind, notching a 108-60 win.
Both wins for Gettysburg were spearheaded by senior captains.
On the girls side, seniors Morgan Newell and Paige Clapsadle set the tone and the rest of the team followed.
Newell, who will continue her career swimming for the University of New Hampshire, blew away the field by more than 30 seconds to win the 200 freestyle. She then claimed the 100 butterfly by more than 15 seconds and anchored both the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relay teams to victory.
“I was really excited for today, especially since we won against New Oxford last year,” Newell said of the anticipation leading into her final home meet. “There’s definitely lots of emotions. I know I have a lot more swim meets to go, especially with swimming in college, but this my last one at home, here with all the people that I love.”
Clapsadle, who like Newell is a team captain, more than held up her end of the bargain.
She was the first one to hit the water for the Warriors in meet-opening 200 medley relay, in which Gettysburg took second. Clapsadle was back in the pool for the always grueling 500 free where she took second to teammate Hannah Brainard, and then placed second once again in the 100 backstroke behind New Oxford’s Lauren Richter. She capped her strong showing by leading off the Warriors’ 400 free relay which finished a minute ahead of the second-place team.
“We have such few meets here so we really cherish this pool,” Clapsadle said of competing at Gettysburg College for the last time. “We don’t have our own turf that we can call ours, so it means a lot to us every time we compete here.”
Both Newell and Clapsadle mentioned that they felt lucky to be able to use the college’s facilities and that it’s something they’ll always remember.
“We bond together as a team between the trips here or to the (Y),” Clapsadle said. “It’s an experience that not everyone gets and whenever we come here it’s a huge treat and it we realize just how privileged we are to have it and to have this experience.”
Newell, meanwhile, was sure to point out just how far the Warriors girls program has come in her time with the team.
“My freshman through junior year we won two meets in total,” she said. “This year we’ve won four now, which crazy. We’ve doubled the wins in a single season and it’s just been an awesome experience.”
On the boys side, captain Ethan Turner was swimming in his last meet for Gettysburg and made sure it was a memorable one.
Turner was a second clear of the field in the first individual event of the meet, the 200 free, to grab the win and six points for his team. He then took second behind teammate Jacob Bordatto in the boys 500 free and anchored the third-place team in the 200 free relay. Turner capped his senior night by leading off the second-place Warriors team in the 400 free relay, who finished second only to their own teammates.
“It was definitely very emotional,” Turner said of his last home meet. “We don’t get a lot of home meets because we don’t have our own pool. So we always try to cherish the ones that we get. Being here for three years and getting to be a captain with some great people is really an honor.”
Turner was also sure to mention the strides he’s taken to grow as an individual not just in the pool, but out of it as well.
“As an individual I’ve definitely been humbled and grown tremendously in character by getting to be a captain,” he said. “We’ve grown together and I’ve gotten to work with some incredible people. This is definitely the best team we’ve had in the time that I’ve been here and it’s just great to be a part of such a great program.”
The Warriors also recognized Biglerville’s Sarah Hardy and Tara Noel and Addi Kesselring, who compete independently.
Hardy, whose father Kevin serves as an assistant coach for the Warriors, says she’s appreciated how much the Gettysburg program has made her feel at home.
“I’ve grown with this Gettysburg team since I was so young,” she said. “It was an everyday meet and then the actually ceremony part of senior night came around and I kind of went ‘oh, this is slightly different.’
“I enjoy the sport and I do it because I love it. And being a part of the Gettysburg team, especially, I’ve known them since I was a tiny tyke. Especially Morgan, we’ve been close buds for years, and I honestly think it’s one of the reasons that I really stuck with swimming.”
The Warriors and their seniors continue their season on the road Thursday when they head to York Suburban.
New Oxford will also take to the road Thursday against Dover.
Gettysburg Boys 122, New Oxford Boys 47
Gettysburg Girls 108, New Oxford Girls 60
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Harry Nelson, Zach Tipton, Brandon Gladfelter, Kassidy Oussoren) 1:48.32; 200 free: 1. Ethan Turner (G) 2:12.05; 2. Zach Turner (G) 2:13.05, 3. Sam Douds (G) 2:30.12; 200 IM: 1. Nelson (G) 2:12.37, 2. Tipton (G) 2:20.78, 3. Sam Nelson (G) 2:34.42; 50 free: 1. Oussoren (G) 23.40, 2. Gladfelter (G) 23.64, 3. Jon Clinton (NO) 23.72; 100 fly: 1. Clinton (NO) 1:00.30, 2. Bordatto (G) 1:03.76, 3. Angel Flores (NO) 1:07.95; 100 free: 1. Oussoren (G) 1:05.82, 2. Flores (NO) 53.94, 3. Collin Campbell (G) 58.34, Nick Croghan (Delone) 57.89; 500 free: 1. Bordatto (G) 5:54.63, 2. E. Turner (G) 6:02.69, 3. Colin Arnold (G) 6:30.62, Croghan (Delone) 5:08.75; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Sam Carlson, Z. Turner, Gladfelter, Oussoren) 1:38.25; 100 back: 1. Nelson (G) 58.44, 2. James Hayward (NO) 1:07.08, 3. Z. Turner (G) 1:09.09; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:08.80, 2. Alan Flores (NO) 1:15.15, 3. Dylan Bishop (G) 1:15.15; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Campbell, Z. Turner, Nelson, Gladfelter) 3:35.32.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. New Oxford (Lily Anderson, Valerie Clabaugh, Lauren Richter, Molly Raab) 2:08.42; 200 free: 1. Morgan Newell (G) 2:00.54, 2. Anderson (NO) 2:33.95, 3. Jill Abell (G) 2:34.44, Addi Kesselring (Delone) 2:11.58; 200 IM: 1. Hannah Brainard (G) 2:19.10, 2. Malina Reber (G) 2:34.27, 3. Clabaugh (NO) 2:35.97, Sarah Hardy (Biglerville) 2:23.63; 50 free: 1. Richter (NO) 27.00, 2. Grace Florek (G) 28.70, 3. Raab (NO) 29.19; 100 fly: 1. Newell (G) 1:01.01, 2. Reber (G) 1:16.14, 3. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 1:20.19; 100 free: 1. Clabaugh (NO) 1:03.03, 2. Florek (G) 1:04.41, 3. Natalie Hurtwitch (G) 1:05.82, Tara Noel (Delone) 1:02.40; 500 free: 1. Brainard (G) 5:39.71, 2. Clapsadle (G) 6:20.78, 3. Anderson (NO) 7:04.79; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Florek. Katie Ketterman, Brainard, Newell) 1:49.66; 100 back: 1. Richter (NO) 1:06.06, 2. Clapsadle (G) 1:17.50, 3. Hannah Green (G) 1:18.23; 100 breast: 1. Hurtwitch (G) 1:21.49, 2. Sydney Kiick (G) 1:36.02, 3. Lauren Kint (NO) 1:40.25, Hardy (Biglerville) 1:10.39; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Clapsadle, Reber, Brainard, Newell) 3:59.93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.