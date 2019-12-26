It would have been easy for the Gettysburg High boys basketball team to sleepwalk through its opening game of the Gettysburg Lions Club Holiday Tournament on Thursday.
The Warriors entered the game with a 6-0 record and sitting third in the PIAA District 3 Class 5A power rankings. They were squaring off with Red Land, which held an 0-7 record and sat 30th in the power rankings.
But that didn't happen.
Instead, Gettysburg raced out to an 18-4 lead in the first six minutes. Star junior Quadir Copeland led the push with 12 points, including a pair of emphatic jams, and the Warriors (7-0) led the Patriots 20-7 after one quarter.
They never looked back en route to a comprehensive 68-36 victory.
The Patriots started the second quarter strongly and an Owen Kaun triple cut the score to 23-12, but a trifecta from Gettysburg senior Charles Warren, his second in a row, pushed the lead back out to 26-12 and sprung an 8-0 Warriors run leading to a timeout by Red Land coach Eric Richardson with his team trailing 31-12.
"Confidence is a key thing for me," said Warren, who had 12 of his 16 points in the frame. "If I miss a couple shots sometimes I get in my head. But I gotta learn to get out of that. Seeing a few shots go down felt really good.'
Gettysburg coach Lawrence Williams said that Warren's shooting gives the team's offense an added dimension, particularly with the recent shooting struggles of sophomore guard Mike Hankey, who the team has leaned on in the past.
The Warriors continued to force turnovers and get easy buckets, leading to a 50-16 margin at the break.
Out of the break, the hosts struggled a bit. Something that Williams was none too pleased with as he called timeout just a minute into the third quarter.
"One of the last things on the board that we talk about is maintaining the defensive effort," he said. "We want to make sure that we maintain our intensity. It's important that we focus on that and keep that level all the time. Later on in the season when guys are starting to wear down a little bit, that's one of the things that you're going to focus on, maintaining that quality of effort throughout."
A 7-2 spurt from the Patriots closed the gap to 52-21, but that's as close as they would get. Baskets from Taysean Foster and Zach Ketterman steadied the ship for the Warriors and the lead was back out to 59-26 after three.
The two teams slowed the pace dramatically in the final quarter, with Williams largely leaning on his bench units, and Gettysburg saw the game out to come home victors.
Copeland, who already holds a scholarship offer from LaSalle University, finished the night with a game-high 19 points, 18 of which came in the first half. He added 12 rebounds for the double-double and had four blocks as well. He also spearheaded a 1-2-2 full-court press that caused the Patriots trouble throughout the night.
"Our pressure is big," he said. "It helps us score easily. Stopping teams, to us, is about getting momentum and fast breaks to score more."
The win keeps the Warriors undefeated and they'll put that mark on the line on tonight against Chambersburg in the championship game. The Trojans downed South Western 74-41 in the other semifinal. That game will be contested at 8 p.m. at Gettysburg High.
Gettysburg 68, Red Land 36
Gettysburg 20 30 9 9 — 68
Red Land 7 9 10 10 — 36
Red Land (36): Moyer 1 0-0 3, Pry 4 2-3 10, Kaun 6 1-2 15, Dormuth 1 0-0 2, Williamson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 5-7 36.
Gettysburg (68): Warren 6 2-4 16, Hankey 2 0-0 4, Foster 3 1-2 7, Morales 1 0-0 2, Ketterman 3 0-0 6, Ramirez-Keller 3 2-2 9, Kibler 2 1-2 5, Copeland 8 3-4 19. Non-scorers: Warthen, E. Wagner, Baddick. Totals: 28 9-14 68.
3-pointers: RL-Kaun 2, Moyer 1; G-Warren 2, Ramirez-Keller 1.
