The 21st annual Kevin Gobrecht Memorial will go down as one of the most thrilling races in Lincoln Speedway, and PA Speedweek, history. Danny Dietrich held off Kyle Larson and Lance Dewease for the $9,200 win on Saturday night.
Coming off back-to-back wins at the track, Freddie Rahmer lined up on the pole for the 30-lap feature with Larson to his outside. Rahmer took the green and went high into turn 1 with Larson driving through the middle of the turns. The red flag came out before lap 1 was completed as Kyle Reinhardt took a wild ride in turn 2. Jeff Halligan was also involved.
The field lined up for a complete restart. Rahmer went to the top of turns 1 and 2 once again but this time Larson dove to the bottom of the track and slid by Rahmer for the lead coming out of turn 2.
After getting by Dietrich coming out of turn 4 on lap 1 for third, Dewease was running the bottom line, his sweet spot, to reel in Rahmer for second. Dewease took the spot on lap 3.
As Larson led the field around the 3/8th mile oval he was running the top groove with Dewease in second and Dietrich and Rahmer battling for third.
Larson caught the tail end of the field on lap 6 with a 4 second lead. Rahmer and Dietrich continued an intense battle for the third spot as Larson weaved through lapped traffic.
Dietrich made the pass for third on lap 10.
Dewease continued to roll around the bottom of the track and had Larson’s lead down to a half-second on lap 15.
Larson struggled with lapped cars and Dewease was getting a solid run off of turn 2 but Dietrich was on the move looking for the lead. Dietrich got by Dewease for second on lap 18 and went straight for Larson.
Dietrich slid Larson for the lead in turns 1 and 2 and Larson returned the favor in turns 3 and 4. The two made contact as Larson didn’t clear Dietrich completely. Both cars kept moving with Larson holding on to his lead at the line.
Lap 20 saw the top three, Larson, Dietrich & Dewease, nearly three-wide at the line for the top spot.
Dewease took second back and got his nose under Larson but Dietrich was still a factor and was back to second when the trio completed the circuit.
Dietrich used the high groove to make a run for the lead as Freddie Rahmer entered the picture running fourth.
Dewease and Dietrich battled side by side as they worked through lapped traffic allowing Larson to gain a small advantage. Dietrich cleared Dewease for the runner-up spot and reeled in Larson with 5 laps to go.
Dietrich dove into turn 1 and slid Larson for the lead on lap 27. The two drag raced down the back stretch with Larson trying a slide job of his own in turns 3 and 4. Dietrich held on to his advantage as the pair crossed the line.
After putting on a show for the fans, Dietrich got to the checkered flag with a 1.013 second advantage over Larson. Dewease crossed the line third and Rahmer finished fourth. Rico Abreu completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($9,200); 2. 57-Kyle Larson; 3. 69K-Lance Dewease; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 24-Rico Abreu; 6. 3z-Brock Zearfoss; 7. 5-Brent Marks; 8. 72-Ryan Smith; 9. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 10. 87-Alan Krimes; 11. 21-Brian Montieth; 12. 15-Adam Wilt; 13. 1-Sammy Swindell; 14. 59-Jim Siegel; 15. 75-Chase Dietz; 16. 1x-Chad Trout; 17. 99-Kyle Moody; 18. 16-Matt Campbell; 19. 39-Cale Thomas; 20. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 21. 11-TJ Stutts; 22. 19m-Landon Myers; 23. 91-Kyle Reinhardt (DNF); 24. 45-Jeff Halligan (DNF)
Lap leaders: Larson (1-27), D. Dietrich (28-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer 2. 72-Ryan Smith 3. 15-Adam Wilt; 4. 69K-Lance Dewease; 5. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 6. 75-Chase Dietz; 7. 39-Cale Thomas; 8. 39M-Anthony Macri; 9. 55-Mike Wagner; 10. 49H-Bradley Howard; 11. 21T-Scott Fisher; 12. 25-Tyler Bear; 13. 15-Kurt Conklin (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson; 2. 3z-Brock Zearfoss; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 1x-Chad Trout; 5. 99-Kyle Moody; 6. 17B-Steve Buckwalter; 7. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 1z-Logan Wagner; 9. 16-Matt Campbell; 10. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 11. 8-Billy Dietrich; 12. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 13. 14c-Dave Carlberg
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu; 2. 21-Brian Montieth; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 5-Brent Marks; 5. 59-Jim Siegel; 6. 45-Jeff Halligan; 7. 12-Robert Ballou; 8. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 9. 33-Jared Esh; 10. 73B-Brett Michalski; 11. 59s-Steve Wilbur; 12. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 13. 14T-Tyler Walton (DNF)
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 2. 1-Sammy Swindell; 3. 19m-Landon Myers; 4. 11-TJ Stutts; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 6. 5-Tyler Ross; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 9. 5-Dylan Cisney; 10. 67-Justin Whittall; 11. 7-Trey Hivner; 12. 27G-Jay Galloway
B-main (12 laps): 1. 39-Thomas; 2. 45-Halligan; 3. 16-Campbell; 4. 75-Dietz; 5. 39M-Macri; 6. 5-Ross; 7. 55K-Kendall; 8. 1z-L. Wagner; 9. 69-Glatfelter; 10. 5-Cisney; 11. 55-M. Wagner; 12. 73B-Michalski; 13. 49H-Howard (DNF); 14. 17B-Buckwalter (DNF); 15. 12-Ballou (DNF); 16. 88-B. Rahmer (DNF); 17. 44-Norris (DNF); 18. 33-Esh (DNF)
C-main (10 laps): 1. 49H-Howard; 2. 73B-Michalski; 3. 2w-Forsythe; 4. 21T-Fisher; 5. 14T-Walton; 6. 67-Whittall; 7. 9-Da. Dietrich; 8. 14c-Carlberg; 9. 59s-Wilbur; 10. 27G-Galloway (DNF); 11. Conklin; 12. 8-B. Dietrich (DNS); 13. 7-Hivner (DNS); 14. 25-Bear (DNS); 15. 16A-Bollinger (DNS)
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 30k-Seth Kearchner; 2. 53-Bill Diehl; 3. 77A-Aaron Updegraff; 4. 30-Alex Robinson; 5. 18H-Jeremy Hahn; 6. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer; 7. 41-Chuck Dell; 8. 18J-Jorjie Sweger; 9. 18-Chris Transeau; 10. 70-Mike Racine; 11. 19-Travis Perry; 12. 90-Scott Spidle; 13. 93-Brent Marquis; 14. 17w-Bradley Weber; 15. 8-Austin Bellemare; 16. 95-Alex Schmeidel; 17. 27-Logan Carbaugh; 18. 9-Rick Hartwig; 19. 24-Justin Cunningham; 20. 17p-Cory Phillips; 21. 77-Quinn Tanner (DNF); 22. 3m-Chris McKinney (DNF); 23. 10-Jeremey Ott (DNF); 24. 78-Zac Smith (DNF)
Lap leaders: Diehl (1-10), Kearchner (11-20)
Heat winners: Perry, Ott, Updegraff, Kearchner
Consy winners: Marquis, Racine
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
Friday, 6/26
410 Sprints
Feature (25 laps): 1. Lance Dewease, 2. Kyle Larson, 3. Freddie Rahmer, 4. Danny Dietrich, 5. Ryan Smith., 6. Anthony Macri, 7. Brent Marks, 8. Lucas Wolfe, 9. Jeff Halligan, 10. Brock Zearfoss, 11. Kyle Moody, 12. Kyle Reinhardt. 13. Rick Lafferty, 14. Robbie Kendall, 15. Chase Dietz, 16. Mike Wagner, 17. Robert Ballou, 18. Brian Montieth, 19. Tyler Bear, 20. Rico Abreu, 21. TJ Stutts, 22. Adrian Shaffer, 23. Matt Campbell, 24. Landon Myers
DNQ: Sammy Swindell, Doug Hammaker, Dylan Cisney, Logan Wagner, Brett Michalski, Troy Fraker, Kody Lehman, Mark Smith, Cale Thomas, Steve Buckwalter, Jared Esh, Chad Trout, Justin Whittall, Nicole Bower
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. Kevin Nouse, 2. Derek Locke, 3. Russell Hammaker, 4. Kyle Denmyer, 5. Chris Frank, 6. Justin Foster, 7. Cody Fletcher, 8. Scott Fisher, 9. Matt Findley, 10. Brett Wanner, 11. Brett Strickler, 12. Dylan Norris, 13. Steve Owings, 14. Jordan Givler, 15. Rich Eichelberger, 16. Nat Tuckey, 17. Ashley Capetta, 18. Scott Flammer, 19. Chad Criswell, 20. Jay Krout, 21. Mark Van Vorst, 22. Zach Newlin, 23. Chris Arnold, 24. Jordan Strickler
