When someone turns to me as the “outdoors guy” for advice and guidance, I get a little gun-shy.
Take for example the email this week from Editor Alex Hayes: “A guy called me today because a duck had babies in his yard in Colt Park and he didn’t know what to do,” Alex wrote to me. “He said if anyone knew what to do, you would.”
I anticipated it would be a layup answer, much like many other suggestions in the spring when it comes to finding critter babies.
Turns out, Cliff Germano has found a clutch of mallard eggs at his house and the mama’s constant search for a nesting site from planter near the house, to spot by the garage and then in front of the house has been a neighborhood Cliffhanger for about 10 days.
Cliff doesn’t think the eggs have been there more than five days and says he called the Times because he didn’t know what to do. “The first person to call,” he says, “is B.J. because he’s on top of a lot of this kind of crap and he might know where to point me.”
In reality, Cliff didn’t need advice. His thinking was spot-on from the beginning.
“This duck has been scoping me out for the last week and all of my neighbors have been watching,” Cliff says. “This female was walking around my house every morning and evening looking for a place to nest and I know what’s going on.”
He discovered the nest on Thursday when he unknowingly approached it with a lawnmower that was out of gas and the bird bolted from under the peony bush.
“Honestly, I would let these eggs hatch here and I know my yard is gonna take a beating but how often does something like this really happen?” Cliff asks. Quite often actually, just not often so close to home.
The hen has nestled her seven eggs in the safe cover of the peonies, with morning exposure and protection from weather from the west.
Mallard nests are usually shallow and made with plant material and lined with down. The nest could be more than a mile from water and concealment with vegetation is a critical strategy, especially in the ‘burbs.
Mallard females have one brood a year and an average clutch is 7-10 eggs but can be as large as 15. Incubation is 26-30 days and the young leave the nest within a day after hatching, often led to water by mama. First flight occurs after 52 days.
Cliff echoes my advice that “Nature needs to essentially take its course.”
Cliff says he loves birds. He raised pigeons for food and racing in the Illinois town where he used to live and had doves when he was young.
Cliff says the mallard family at his Gettysburg home of 39 years could be a gift from his late wife, Pam, who he says he talks to occasionally. While it isn’t practical for Cliff to have a cat or dog, he has told Pam he’d love to have a pair of birds.
Then, 10 days ago, a mallard hen and her mate begin to scope out Cliff’s place. In a month, he may be watching over a few more than a pair of birds.
From a front-row seat.
READER SAYS TEENS
DESERVED MORE
I heard from a reader who thinks the punishment for torturing a wounded buck didn’t go far enough for two teens in Jefferson County,
Alexander Smith pleaded guilty to second-degree misdemeanor cruelty to animals and summary counts of disturbance of game or wildlife, unlawful possession of game or wildlife, using unlawful devices or methods while hunting, and failure to wear the required amount of fluorescent orange while hunting. The brutality occurred last hunting season.
Smith agreed to serve two years on probation and community service at an animal shelter and give presentations to hunter-education classes and sportsmen’s clubs. He must also pay $1,650 in fines, and hunting privileges will be revoked for 15 years.
Cody Hetrick, 17, also of Brookville, had his portion of the case resolved in juvenile court and records were not available for public view.
“I first heard about this on the local evening news a few months back, and was appalled then, hoping that this sadistic and sociopathic behavior would be addressed by the courts, and that the teens would be prosecuted to within the full extent of the law,” writes Cathy Elkiss of Gettysburg. While not a hunter, Cathy says she is a big fan of wildlife, large and small.
“Behavioral scientists have found time and time again that those who torture and abuse animals rarely stop there, eventually seeking more ‘exciting’ victims in the form of children and adults,” Cathy writes.
“When I discovered that Smith and Hetrick basically got away with a slap on the wrist, I was equally appalled that justice had certainly not been served, and actually emailed my thoughts to J. Burkett, the Jefferson County judge who made the decision,” Cathy adds. “I didn’t realize until your column that Smith is also the son of the Brookville police chief. Under the current circumstances with all law enforcement officers being now subject to extreme public scrutiny, somehow this particular verdict smacks of the ‘good old boy’ network. Corrupt? Maybe. Was justice served? I think not.”
Cathy says Smith and Hetrick should both be prosecuted within the full extent of the law, to include jail time, mandatory counseling (at their own expense), a stiff fine, and permanent revoking of their hunting licenses, as well as permanent revoking of any weapon privileges.
“Cruelty of any kind should never ever be tolerated, certainly not in what we would like to think of as a civilized society,” she added.
