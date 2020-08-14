The importance and art of painting rocks may date back to the cavemen, and it seems that just about everybody around Gettysburg in 2020 wants to get stoned.
Locally and across the country, rock stars have been painting smoothed stones with slogans and pictures, and then leaving them for someone else to pick up and find inspiration.
On Facebook, the group “G-Burg Rockz PA” is where I “found” a sunset image of what I take to be a father and son enjoying their time “Gone Fishing” and was curious as to where I might find it.
The serenity, and father and son bond depicted is what sharing the outdoors is all about.
Turns out, this work of art isn’t to be found and the painter isn’t from the ‘Burg.
Diann Knight painted the piece freehand from a similar design , and added birds, the words, and changed the color a bit.
It was done for a friend whose husband has passed. “She wanted a fishing painting on a rock so she could put it in a time capsule in his honor,” Diann says. It will be delivered to her friend tomorrow.
Diann paints rocks primarily for a group called “Semo Rocks” in Southeast Missouri and hides them for others to find. “I just like to make people smile,” she says.
She joined “G-Burg Rockz” so she can share her work from there to here.
Diann does have a Gettysburg connection. Her late husband, Richard “Rick” Knight, grew up in Gettysburg.
I asked Diann if she knew how this sweeping, painted rock scavenger hunt started. “I don’t know but it is the rage,” she says. “I love it.”
So do many of us who appreciate artwork and a good hunt, Diann.
AND THE WINNER IS …
Awarding of 2020-21 elk licenses will be announced today and I can’t wait for my name to be called.
It’s long past time for all of those previous 10-dollar, non-refundable applications and accrued points put me in line to go out for a lot of bull!
Live coverage will begin at 1 p.m. on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Facebook page.
Hunters can also go online at the PALS system to check the status of their applications that will be updated sometime on Monday. If selected for a license, the application will be marked “Awarded.” Before then, I hope to have been notified!
Names of each winner will be confidential and not released before the live-streamed announcement at 1 p.m.
Congratulations if you are selected for this special elk-hunting privilege.
I would be happy to share the good news in my next column. Feel free to email me the details of your selection.
MUDSNAIL MAYHEM
The Codorus Chapter of Trout Unlimited is reporting that invasive New Zealand mudsnails have turned up in the Codorus Creek trout fishery.
The CCTU newsletter carried the details.
“Already well-established, this prolific invader is present throughout the length of the designated Trophy Trout section,” CCTU said. “While tiny, these snails reproduce in significant numbers and compete strongly with the rest of the (bottom-dwelling) community for food and habitat. There is currently no way to eradicate them, and only time will tell what their impact, if any, will be on the fishery. They do exist in other PA rivers where the trout and the fishing have done just fine.”
Here’s a dubious PA first. The first known occurrence of the New Zealand mudsnail on the Atlantic slope of the Eastern U.S. was found in about 2013 in Spring Creek, Centre County.
The mudsnails are very small, measuring less than one-quarter of an inch, with a relatively long, narrow, spiral shell that is usually brown to near black in color. They are unwelcome for their trait of disrupting ecosystems by rapidly multiplying and competing with native species for space and food.
CCTU added that the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is preparing educational signage that will be posted along the stream.
Anglers and boaters are urged to clean their gear before leaving a waterway and entering another one.
These mudsnails require some specialized disinfection measures. Sounds a lot like us humans these days!
Gear should be visually inspected, and any clinging matter removed and disposed of in the trash. To kill mudsnails, gear can be frozen for a minimum of eight hours, or it can be soaked in very hot water with detergent, maintained at 120-degrees to 140-degrees F for 10 minutes.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“Eagle downs drone: A bald eagle launches an aerial assault on a drone operated by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. The bird ripped off a propeller and sent the aircraft into Lake Michigan,” – AP Oddities
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
