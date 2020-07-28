Cashtown 5, Hanover 2
Anthony Lippy recorded a strikeout to end the game with the bases loaded, lifting the Pirates past the Raiders on Tuesday.
Lippy worked out of the late jam by getting a fly out before a punchout gave Cashtown (13-4) the victory. The ace stacked up 11 strikeouts against three walks in the complete-game effort.
Chris Schachle gave Lippy all the runs he needed with a three-run shot in the second innnig. Josh Topper drove in a pair of runs and Robert Rohrbaugh went 3-for-4 while scoring twice.
Zach Rudisill led the Raiders (8-9) by going 3-for-4 and Pat Brady doubled and drove in a run from the leadoff spot.
Cashtown 032 000 0 — 5 6 2
Hanover 000 002 0 — 2 8 1
Anthony Lippy. Ethan Stahlnecker, Strausbaugh (3), Beau Deatrick (5), Pat Brady (7). WP: Lippy. LP: Stahlnecker. SO-BB: Lippy 11-3, Stahlnecker 2-0, Strausbaugh 1-2, Deatrick 1-0, Brady 0-1. 2B: H-Brady. HR: C-Chris Schachle
New Oxford 16, Gettysburg 6
The visiting Twins plated 14 runs over the final four innings of Tuesday’s game.
Conrad Miller led the way with four RBI while Jeff Deveney and Joel Clabaugh knocked in three runs each. Dan Shafer was 3-for-3 for the Twins, who improved to 10-7.
Jordan Arnold went the distance on the mound, posting five straight scoreless frames after giving up a three-run home run to Mike Topper in the first.
Joe Dennison also singled twice for the Grays (2-14).
New Oxford 200 361 4 — 16 10 3
Gettysburg 300 000 3 — 6 10 2
Jordan Arnold. Brandon Harman, Zach Koons (5), Joe Dennison (6). WP: Arnold. LP: Harman. SO-BB: Arnold 4-2, Harman 2-9, Koons 1-2, Dennison 2-4. HR: G-Mike Topper
Littlestown 10, North Carroll 9
Tanner Kohler doubled and homered to help the Dodgers deny an upset bid by the Panthers on Tuesday.
Littlestown (10-7) led 7-2 after three frames before North Carroll (2-14) pulled even at 9-9 into the bottom of the fifth. Dodger Trent Copenhaver, who was 3-for-4, scored what proved to be the winning run on an error.
Sam Wertz doubled twice, joining Justin Keith and Shane Stauffer with two base knocks in the game.
North Carroll 200 430 0 — 9 12 4
Littlestown 520 210 x — 10 14 3
Dan Dittman. Justin Gladhill, Trent Copenhaver (4), Justin Keith (5). WP: Copenhaver. LP: Dittman. SO-BB: Dittman 4-1, Gladhill 2-1, Copenhaver 2-1, Keith 3-0. 2B: NC-Hill; L-Copenhaver, Jacob Crawmer, Tanner Kohler, Sam Wertz 2. HR: L-Kohler
Shippensburg 5, Brushtown 0
Ethan Miller struck out 11 in a one-hitter for the visiting Stars on Tuesday.
Ship (12-3) cracked five doubles in the win.
Tyler Hillson’s single in the third inning was the lone hit for the Bulldogs (0-17).
Shippensburg 010 002 2 — 5 12 0
Brushtown 000 000 0 — 0 1 1
Ethan Miller. Braden Unger, Josh Sherdel (4). WP: Miller. LP: Unger. SO-BB: Miller 11-1, Unger 2-2, Sherdel 1-1. 2B: S-Braden Petty, Trevor Shauf, Michael Williams, Colton Zeigler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.