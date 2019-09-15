FOOTBALL
Delone 42, York Tech 6
Delone Catholic dominated on the ground behind a huge day from Josh Fulton who rushed for 139 yards and four TDs on just 12 carries in a 42-6 victory over York Tech at Delone on Saturday afternoon in a YAIAA-3 contest.
Fulton’s 72-yard touchdown and a passing touchdown from Kevin Mowrey to Joe Hernandez helped put the game out of reach. York Catholic’s lone score came on a 3-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Ryan Gibson. Delone’s Tate Neiderer also scored a rushing TD.
Delone improved to 1-3 while York Tech — who recorded just 109 yards of total offense — fell to 0-4.
Individual Stats:
Rushing: D- Josh Fulton 12-139, Tate Neiderer 2-56, Artem Reichart 4-21, Joe Hernandez 4-20, Dylan Staub 4-12, Nate Hart 1-11, Ryder Noel 2-0, Michael O’Brien 1(-3); Y-Jojo Nieves 16-45, Travis Wagner 11-31, Logan Heilman 8-24, Brayden Whitacre 2-4, Hunter Sommer 6-2, Ryan Gibson 8-(-3). Passing: D-Kevin Mowrey 3-5-0 85; Y-Gibson 0-4-0 0, Hunter Sommer 1-2-0 6. Receiving: D-Hernandez 2-65, Gabe Lee 1-20; Y-Johan Suero 1-6.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Class A
Fairfield and Delone Catholic each had strong performances at the Big Spring Invitational on Saturday in Newville.
Fairfield’s John Whitcomb led all area finishers with a 4th-place finish, covering the 5K with a time of 18:07.06. The Green Knights received Top 10 performances from three of its placeholders, as Gabe Schubring finished sixth and Levi Davis finished eighth. Chris Shaffer and Camryn Wiles finished in the Top 20.
The Squires’ top runner was Sam Long, who finished with a time of 19:03.17. Nathan Hall and Aden Davis each finished in the Top 20.
Delone Catholic: 13. Sam Long 19:03.17, 16. Ryan Murphy 19:09.71, 18. Nathan Hall 19:32.64, 19. Aden Davis 19:40.04, 21. Easton Biggins 19:54.52. Fairfield: 4. John Whitcomb 18:07.06, 6. Gabe Schubring 18:29.82, 8. Levi Davis 18:44.36, 14. Chris Shaffer 19:05.51, 17. Camryn Wiles 19:30.38.
Class 2 A
The Bermudian Springs and Biglerville cross country teams had solid finishes at the Big Spring Invitational on Saturday in Newville.
Bermudian’s top runner was Blaine Black, who finished 69th overall with a time of 18:53.42. The Eagles didn’t have another finisher in the Top 100.
Biglerville’s top finisher was Kalani Crum who finished 88th overall with a time of 19:18.82. Biglerville had two runners finish in the Top 150.
Bermudian Springs: 69. Blaine Black 18:53.42, 132. Isaac Talkington 20:19.65, 136. Ryan Durbin 20:28.20, 138. Connor Shaw 20:37.75, 146. Trevor Wiley, 21:06.29. Biglerville: 88. Kalani Crum 19:18.82, 147. Dante Aguilar 21:08.00, 171. Christopher Chapman 23:51.48, 172. Graydon Swatsburg 24:00.74, 173. Colin Ferguson 25:04.86.
Class 3 A
New Oxford and South Western each had strong days at the Big Spring Invitational on Saturday in Newville. South Western’s Shernel Singh finished 51st with a time of 17:34.50 to lead Times Area athletes, while Shernan Singh finished 53rd with a time of 17:34.89.
The Ox were led by Lukas Raullerson, who finished with a time of 18:00.47, while Owen Kreeger finished with a time of 18:22.69 in 104th.
New Oxford: 81. Lukas Raullerson 18:00.47, 104. Owen Kreeger 18:22.69, 121. Vance Hagarman 18.51.97, 158. Max Boyer 19:56.81, 173. Charlie Wingert 21:18.62.South Western: 51. Shernel Singh 17:34.50, 53. Shernan Singh 17:34.89, 67. Evan Freil 17:52.40, 89. Tim Shoul 18:06.07, 149. Ben Bouselli 19:29.72.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Class A
Fairfield’s Morgan Dennison and Delone Catholic’s Becky Hernandez found themselves at the front of the pack to pace Times Area athletes at the Big Spring Invitational in Newville on Saturday.
Dennison finished second overall, covering the course with a time of 20:33.86, while Hernandez finished third with a time of 21:21.68. The Squirettes also received a Top 10 finish from Julia O’Brien, who came in seventh, while Maggie Lawrence finished 13th.
Delone Catholic: 3. Becky Hernandez 21:21.68, 7. Julia O’Brien 22:06.01, 13. Maggie Lawrence 22:52.62, 33. Annabelle Biggins 24:24.02, 37. Emma Goddard 24:49.90. Fairfield: 2. Morgan Dennison 20:33.86, 31. Maddie Kay 24:18.54, 61. Natalie Hill 31:57.87.
Class 2A
Bermudian Springs and Biglerville each competed at the Big Spring Invitational over the weekend with Rebecca Durbin of Berm leading all Times Area athletes with a 58th place finish and a time of 24:09.98.
Maddison Kuhn, Ashley Simpson, Hannah Fletcher and Sabrina Reichard all recorded Top 100 times for the Eagles.
Biglerville was led by Rebecca Swatsburg, who finished in 92nd with a time of 28:09.14 while Trinity Trimmer finished in 97th and Kati Kline finished 98th overall.
Bermudian Springs: 58. Rebecca Durbin 24:09.98, 87. Maddison Kuhn 26:58.63, 88. Ashley Simpson 27:00.51, 90. Hannah Fletcher 27:37.62, 99. Sabrina Reichard 30:50.57. Biglerville: 92. Rebecca Swatsburg 28:09.14, 97. Trinity Trimmer 29:56.18, 98. Kati Kline 30:07.57, 103. Anne Deleon 33:38.90.
Class 3A
New Oxford and South Western each competed in the girls’ 3A Big Spring Invitational in Newville on Saturday, with South Western’s Paige Watson leading all Times Area athletes with a finish of 24th place, covering the course in 20:03.09. Alyssa Bentzel also finished in the Top 50, with a time of 21:22.34.
The Ox was paced by Sarah Pfisterer, who finished with a time of 21:48.04 to round out Top 100 finishes.
New Oxford: 60. Sarah Pfisterer 21:48.04, 143. Chloe Trawinski 27:56.21, 149. Ashley Steinert 28:55.7.South Western: 24. Paige Watson 20:03.09, 49. Alyssa Bentzel 21:22.34, 105. Lindsey Watson 23:58.77, 106. Emily Frock 24:00.33, 112. Katerina Lucabaugh 24:17.16.
GIRLS SOCCER
Gettysburg 2, Kennard 0
Gettysburg’s Audrey Robertson netted the game’s first goal and the Warriors never trailed in a 2-0 victory over Kennard-Dale in a YAIAA-2 match on Saturday.
Lora Bertram added a goal in the second half, assisted by Reese Gourley. Autumn Oaster assisted on the other goal. The Warriors outshot Kennard-Dale 17-2 and didn’t surrender a corner in the contest.
The win advanced Gettysburg to 6-2, while Kennard-Dale fell to 3-3.
Gettysburg 1 1 — 2
Kennard-Dale 0 0 — 0
Goals: G-Audrey Robertson, Lora Bertram. Assists: G-Autumn Oaster, Reese Gourley. Shots: G-17; K-2. Corners: G-7; K-0. Saves: G-0; K-Jenna Brasee 3.
Littlestown 11, Hanover 0
A dominant second half that resulted in seven goals for the Littlestown lifted the Thunderbolts past Hanover 11-0, in a YAIAA-3 contest on Saturday at Hanover.
Littlestown had 11 different players score in the contest, including goalie Skylar Hahn. The Thunderbolts registered 19 shots while the Hawkettes couldn’t get a shot off on the Bolts’ defense. Hanover couldn’t convert on four corners.
Littlestown 11, Hanover 0
Littlestown 4 7 — 11
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Goals: L-Lynsey Brinkley, Brayden Ball, Hannah Wheeler, Briaunna Kress, Autumn Boone, Chelsea Monsell, Keira Lee, Julissa Manzo, Grace Thompson, Skylar Hahn, Dani Cisneros. Assists: L-Kress 4, Madi Montgomery 2, Ashlyn Tober, Thompson, Jenna Sanders. Shots: L-19; H-0. Corners: H-4; L-0. Saves: Hanover 8, Littlestown 0.
Biglerville 6, Delone 1
Biglerville mounted an early lead and never looked back, grabbing a 6-1 win over Delone in a YAIAA-3 contest on Saturday at Biglerville. The win was set up by a five-goal first half by the Canners, including two goals and two assists from Brylee Rodgers.
Abby Rodgers, Erika Padilla, Katelyn Woolson and Sydney Trostel also scored for the Canners. Delone’s lone goal came on a penalty kick off the foot of Sarah Swingler.
Biglerville 6, Delone Catholic 1
Goals: B-Brylee Rodgers 2, Abby Rodgers, Sydney Trostel, Katelyn Woolson, Erika Padilla. D-Sarah Swingler. Assists: B-Brylee Rodgers 2, Trostel, Woolson; D-0. Corners: D-4, B-3. Shots: B-15, Corners: D-8. Saves: D-Kallie Gilbart, 9; Kylie Kane, 7. JV: Delone 6, Biglerville 0.
BOYS SOCCER
Biglerville 9, Delone 0
Biglerville used six first half tallies to blast Delone Catholic in a YAIAA-3 contest on Saturday. Lazaro Salazar had four goals in the contest and Delone struggled to contest a high-volume of shots from the Canners.
Biglerville unloaded 30 shots, keeping the Squires on edge throughout the contest. Delone made 24 saves in the loss.
Biglerville 9, Delone 0
Biglerville 6 3 — 9
Delone 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Lazaro Salazar 4, Devan Ponce 2, Isiah Kuykendall, Emanuel Rivera-Esquivias, Drew Parker. Assists: B-Parker. Shots: Big-30, D-4. Corners: B-7, D-0. Saves: D-24, B-3.
