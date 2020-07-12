Cashtown 14, North Carroll 3
Cashtown 11, North Carroll 1
Mike Tempel and Chris Schachle combined to clobber 10 hits in Sunday’s twinbill sweep of the Panthers.
Tempel went 4-for-4 with four RBI in the opener while Schachle was 3-for-3 with three runs scored. Chase King tagged a two-run home run for the Pirates (9-3), who scored 10 times over the final two innings to cement the win.
In Game 2, Schachle closed out his 5-for-5 day by tripling and piling up four RBI. Zach Ketterman went deep while King and JC Collins both doubled. Chris Boone plated three runs on a pair of sacrifice fly balls and a groundout.
Austin Kunkel fired a two-hitter on the hill, striking out seven.
Cashtown 030 015 5 — 14 16 1
North Carroll 012 000 0 — 3 5 3
Joe Fatzinger, Simeon Davis (3). Ditman, Burnhim (6). WP: Davis. LP: Ditman. SO-BB: Fatzinger 3-5, Davis 5-1, Ditman 6-1, Burnhim 0-0. 2B: C-Mike Tempel, Davis, DJ Cool, Ethan Ketterman; NC-Elijah Wingate 2. HR: C-Chase King
North Carroll 000 01 — 1 2 2
Cashtown 540 11 — 11 11 1
Brauthune, Saunders (3), Wingate (4). Austin Kunkel. WP: Kunkel. LP: Brauthune. SO-BB: Brauthune 0-2, Saunders 2-1, Wingate 1-0, Kunkel 7-0. 2B: NC-Burnhim; C-King, JC Collins. 3B: C-Chris Schachle. HR: C-Zach Ketterman
Biglerville 10, Brushtown 7
Six different Black Sox recorded at least two hits in Sunday’s victory over the Bulldogs.
Pat Armor went 3-for-3 and Brandon Miller swatted a pair of doubles to pace Biglerville (7-3). Logan Brewer, Tyler Kime, Conner Griest and Chase Long collected two hits each as well.
Jake Sherdel and Luke Rickrode finished with two hits apiece for Brushtown (0-9) which plated five runs in the fourth inning stay within striking distance of the Sox.
Biglerville 312 002 2 — 10 17 4
Brushtown 000 501 1 — 7 9 3
Eli Weigle, Mike Shultz (3), Tanner Byers (4). Michael Henrie Luke Rickrode (1), Ethan Slusser (6). WP: Weigle. LP: Henrie. SO-BB: Weigle 2-2, Shultz 0-0, Byers 5-1, Henrie 0-1, Rickrode 5-2, Slusser 0-1. 2B: Big-Brandon Miller 2; Br-Rickrode
SATURDAY
New Oxford 12, Gettysburg 0
Conrad Miller and Wes Haller paired to pitch a no-hitter, handcuffing the Grays in a five-inning victory.
Miller worked the first four frames, striking out two while walking three. Haller posted a clean inning of relief to complete the gem.
Offensively, Zach Keffer banged out three singles to lead a 12-hit Twin attack. Jeff Deveney went 2-for-3 with two RBI, joining Matt Martin and Mitch Collins who also plated two runs each.
Gettysburg 000 00 — 0 0 1
New Oxford 207 3x — 12 12 1
Sam Shea, Cline (3). Conrad Miller, Wes Haller (5). WP: Miller. LP: Shea. SO-BB: Shea 1-2, Cline 1-4, Miller 2-3, Haller 1-0. 2B: NO-Derek Huff
Littlestown 2, Hagerstown 0
Hagerstown 10, Littlestown 5
Calvin Benevento tossed a shutout in Game 1 of the Dodgers’ South Penn doubleheader on Saturday.
Benevento needed only 74 pitches to limit the Braves (9-2), striking out three without walking a batter. Benevento scattered six singles.
Tanner Kohler went 2-for-3 with a double for the Dodgers (8-2).
Cameron Kutchey starred for the Braves in Game 2, smacking a double and a home run while collecting four RBI.
For Littlestown, Curtis Harman doubled and drove in two runs and Kohler went 2-for-4 with a triple.
Littlestown 000 020 0 — 2 5 0
Hagerstown 000 000 0 — 0 6 0
Calvin Benevento. Grove, Berry (7). WP: Benevento. LP: Grove. SO-BB: Benevento 3-0, Grove 4-1, Berry 0-0. 2B: L-Kohler
Hagerstown 140 400 1 — 10 12 1
Littlestown 002 300 0 — 5 6 2
Hartman, Ricketts (4), Shives (5), Allen (7). Sam Wertz, Jacob Crawmer (5). WP: Shives. LP: Wertz. SO-BB: Hartman 3-2, Ricketts 2-1, Shives 1-0, Allen 2-0, Wertz 2-2, Crawmer 0-1. 2B: H-Kutchey, Elbin, Fisher; L-Harmon. 3B: L-Kohler. HR: H-Kutchey
Shippensburg 2, Hanover 1
Shippensburg 10, Hanover 7
Ship pitchers combined for 24 strikeouts in a doubleheader sweep of the Raiders on Saturday.
Jayvien Sandridge and Brad Weber paired to fan 15 batters while issuing one walk in a three-hitter in the opener. Three Stars hurlers added nine more whiffs to the pile in Game 2.
Hanover’s offense responded in the second game by recording nine hits, four coming from Clint Roche. The veteran went 5-for-8 with two doubles over the two games. Kyle Bowman and Sam Duval added two singles each but it was for naught as the Stars scored four times in the top of the seventh to earn the sweep.
Hanover 000 000 1 — 1 3 1
Shippensburg 100 001 x — 2 8 0
AJ Baadte. Jayvien Sandridge, Brad Weber (3). WP: Weber. LP: Baadte. SO-BB: Baadte 7-1, Sandridge 6-0, Weber 9-1. 2B: S-Max DeLeon 2, Colton Zeigler
Shippensburg 400 002 4 — 10 7 1
Hanover 001 230 1 — 7 9 3
Todd Weldon, Ethan Miller (5), AJ Farling (6). Blake Phillips. WP: Weldon. LP: Phillips. SO-BB: Weldon 5-2, Miller 0-2, Farling 4-4, Phillips 5-4. 2B: S-Joe Barbera, DeLeon, Nick Zanic; H-Clint Roche 2. 3B: S-Weldon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.