SPRING GROVE — The only thing left to do is win a district championship.
With each lopsided dual meet victory, tournament trophy or division championship Gettysburg has captured this season, the message coming from the Warrior camp has remained the same: We want to win a District 3 title.
The only thing standing between Gettysburg and that goal is Dallastown. The Warriors and Wildcats were both victorious in the District 3 Class 3A Team Championship semifinals on Thursday evening at Spring Grove High School. Gettysburg backed up its top seed with a 43-26 thrashing of Cumberland Valley while the Wildcats toppled No. 2 Central Dauphin, 34-30.
As they did in 1999, Gettysburg and Dallastown will square off with district gold on the line. The YAIAA heavyweights will collide at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Milton Hershey’s Spartan Center.
“We’re a step away,” said Gettysburg head coach Chris Haines following the dismantling of CV. “It’s a great win for our program, and we move into Saturday. We’re happy with it and excited about it but everybody in our program knows the objective Saturday.”
Gettysburg (20-0) entered Thursday as a heavy favorite based on the trail of carnage its has left in its wake. The Warriors outscored their combined opponents by nearly 1,000 points this season, averaging 10 pins per match.
While Cumberland Valley proved to formidable foe, Haines was firm in his belief that his squad would prevail.
“I felt we matched up great with Cumberland Valley and they’d have to do something big,” he said.
The Eagles pulled out all the stops they could, including having Dontey Rogan add weight to become eligible to go at 220. The move paid off as Rogan produced a 7-1 decision in the opening bout.
Trevor Gallagher leveled the score with a 4-2 nod at heavy before Jacob Fetrow blew through Evan Montes in just 50 seconds at 106.
Eagle ace Ben Monn looked to return the favor but Montana DeLawder refused to fold, yielding a technical fall but not a pin, which allowed Gettysburg to hold a 9-8 lead.
CV was forced to send first at 120 where Ruston Dzielak (28-8) took the mat. Haines opted to go with reserve Michael Fata, bumping Tyler Withers (13-11) to 126. Dzielak did his part with a fast fall but Withers responded in kind by decking Mitchell Strous in 3:18.
“Fetrow is where he belongs and Montana fights her butt off and saves us a team point,” said Haines. “They had to send at 120 and we knew what we were up against there. Fata played his role as a senior and Withers came through, followed instructions.”
The early returns had Gettysburg believing a victory would soon be in hand.
“We’re very confident,” said senior Dylan Reinert. “Once I saw our lightweights come through, I was like ‘oh, we’re winning this.’”
If Reinert liked what he had seen to that point, he had to love the effort turned in by Ethan Dalton, who was locked in a grinder with Spenser Machemer at 132. Machemer led 1-0 deep into the third period and appeared to have Dalton covered with an alternating leg ride.
Dalton didn’t buckle, however, continuing to worm his way into a position where his hips were finally cleared of his opponent. He then snaked his left arm under Machemer’s to get a decisive reversal with just nine seconds left in the bout.
To their credit, the Eagles didn’t go away as Kyle Miller countered a headlock attempt with one of his own, pinning Jacob Cherry in what had been a 4-0 bout. Jared Townsend outlasted Gabriel Belga at 145 to put the Warriors on top, 21-20.
A one-point lead may not seem like much but with what was on the horizon it was more than enough. The foursome of Luke Sainato, Nathan Ridgley, Reinert and Max Gourley has been a pinning machine this season, bringing a combined 79 sticks into Thursday’s action.
Add three more to that boggling total.
“At the beginning of the season we knew where our strong points were,” said Ridgley, who is tied with Sainato and Gourley with 20 falls. “We always have confidence in that 152-182 range. We go out and look for the six.”
Sainato made it 27-20 with his fall before Ridgley posted a 10-0 major decision. Reinert took care of things on his end in just 22 seconds, putting the match out of reach by decking Seth Tichenor. Reinert excitedly turned to the Gettysburg fans who held up signs celebrating his 150th career victory.
“It feels awesome but making the finals is way better,” said Reinert of the milestone.
Despite the impressive victory that was Gettysburg’s 20th of the season, Reinert believes there is more in the tank.
“That still is not our best,” he said. “I see all of those guys in the wrestling room and that’s not our best. There’s lots more.”
Looking ahead, it would be easy for the Warriors to be over-confident considering they dealt Dallastown a 43-17 drubbing on Dec. 18. No one wearing maroon on Thursday expects to have it so easy a second time.
“That was early in the season, Dallastown is a much better team,” said Reinert. “You could see that wrestling Central Dauphin. We have to bring our A-game. Every person from 106 to 285 is going to play a part in that match.”
Haines gave a nod to veteran Dallastown coach Dave Gable, knowing the Wildcats aren’t about to hand his Warriors a championship.
“They get better as the season progresses and they have a great coaching staff that trains their kids to peak at the right time,” he said. “They’re peaking. We need to match that intensity on Saturday.”
DEDICATION: Follow the match Haines took a moment to say that the Warriors dedicated Thursday’s match to 1981 Gettysburg High School graduate and longtime wrestling supporter Dave Wagner, who passed away earlier this week.
District 3 Class 3A Team Championships
Thursday – Spring Grove H.S.
Championship Semifinals
Gettysburg 43, Cumberland Valley 26
220-Dontey Rogan (CV) d. Christian Conner, 7-1; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) d. Connor Mundis, 4-2; 106-Jacob Fetrow (G) p. Evan Montes, :50; 113-Ben Monn (CV) tf. Montana DeLawder, 5:14 (16-0); 120-Ruston Dzielak (CV) p. Michael Fata, :58; 126-Tyler Withers (G) p. Mitchell Strous, 3:18; 132-Ethan Dalton (G) d. Spenser Machemer, 2-1; 138-Kyle Miller (CV) p. Jacob Cherry, 5:43; 145-Jared Townsend (G) d. Gabriel Belga, 1-0; 152-Luke Sainato (G) p. Ben Belga, 3:21; 160-Nathan Ridgley (G) md. Timothy Kissinger, 10-0; 170-Dylan Reinert (G) p. Seth Tichenor, :22; 182-Max Gourley (G) p. Gabriel Hayes; 195-Jake Lucas (CV) p. Dru Hartman.
