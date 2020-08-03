Like watching the swings of the stock market, Monday was not so bullish when it came to the prospects for a high school sports season this fall.
The bleak news came in three waves throughout the day, beginning with the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s decision to postpone the fall and winter sports seasons. That’s right, fall AND winter.
Not good.
Some of Pennsylvania’s neighbors such as New York, New Jersey and West Virginia had previously announced delays to their seasons. Add Maryland to that bunch, although it was noted that the MPSSAA plans to formulate modified seasons for all of its sports during the second semester.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf didn’t exactly splash sunshine on the bleak picture Monday during a press conference.
“I’m not sure we’ve figured out exactly how we can do this, but what happens in schools should be consistent with what happens on the playing fields,” he said during a joint press conference with state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “In other words, if the school is going completely virtual, it seems hard to justify having in-person contact sports being played in the fall. If the school is going to be open and feels it’s safe — if teachers, administrators parents feel it’s safe to reopen — that’s a different proposition for contact sports.”
Now, if one were to parse words, is the use of ‘contact’ meaningful? Maybe, if you’re counted among those hoping to see high school football, soccer and field hockey this fall. Would sports such as cross country, golf, volleyball and girls’ tennis have a better shot to start since there is miminal to no contact in those competitions?
Doubtful. There has been nothing to suggest that this won’t be a all-or-nothing decision.
More clarity could come on Wednesday.
“In two more days, we’ll have more formal guidelines,” Wolf added. “I hate to sound fuzzy here, but this is a work in progress. The situation changes every day across the state. … We’re just trying to keep up with the virus and trying to give the guidance that we can to help parents feel and students feel, and the teachers and coaches and administrators feel, that they can safely come back to education.”
Adding to Monday’s melancholy was the evening announcement that the Mid-Penn Conference pushed back the start of its fall season. The MPC said it will begin official practices no earlier than Sept. 4, with games for all sports except girls’ tennis starting on Sept. 24.
Teams were to begin preseason practices on Aug. 17. By pushing that start date back, it is likely that non-conference games will be scrapped.
The Mid-Penn’s plan must meet board approvals. More information should come following Thursday’s meeting of MPC athletic directors.
With the Mid-Penn and other PA leagues opting to delay the start of fall practice, is the YAIAA next?
Taking a crack at reading the tea leaves, it is difficult to envision anything less than a delay at this point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.