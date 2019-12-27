There are plenty of reasons for excitement around the New Oxford boys’ basketball program.
The Colonials entered Friday’s game with Bermudian Springs 5-2 and star players Abdul Janneh and Brayden Long are among the best in the district. But it was junior Connor Jenkins who stole the show early in New Oxford’s 78-28 win over Bermudian Springs in the semifinals of the New Oxford Holiday Tournament.
The Colonials (6-2) raced out to an 8-0 lead capped by a Janneh flush before Eagles coach Jared Nace called an early timeout. Jake Shriver then scored two of his six points to put Bermudian Springs (0-7) on the board before Jenkins took over.
The dynamic guard drained a triple and then put in an old-fashioned 3-point play as part of his 12 points in the quarter. New Oxford close the quarter on a 16-3 run and led 24-5 after one.
A personal 6-0 run by Long in the second quarter extended the lead to 30-7. Bermudian answered with back to back threes from Jay Martinez and Brandt Yurick, but a Janneh windmill dunk on a breakaway brought the lively home crowd back to its feet.
Janneh’s dunk was part of an 8-1 New Oxford run to close the half and make it 42-14 at the break.
The second half saw much of the same, with the Colonials starting out with a 7-0 run to prompt another Nace timeout. New Oxford finished the third leading 56-25. In the fourth, both teams went deep into their respective benches and the Colonials depth shone through as they continued to pull away and finished out the 78-28 shellacking.
Long finished the game as the high scorer with 15, but Jenkins followed closely behind with 14, all in the first half. Janneh poured home 13 of his own and Nick Lawrence joined them in double figures with 10.
Martinez paced the Eagles with eight points, including two 3-pointers, while Ethan Beachy turned in seven.
“I thought defensively we played very solidly from start to finished,” New Oxford coach Nathan Myers said. “And that was one of our goals going into the game. Obviously, our defense sort of ignited our offense.”
Myers said that Jenkins has been strong for them not only on Friday night, but throughout the season.
“He’s doing an outstanding job for us,” Myers said. “It’s his first time really playing the point guard position at this level and he’s doing a great, great job.”
On the other side, Nace said that the areas where his team can improve are clear.
“We need to box teams out,” he said. “You’ve got to do a better job of boxing out and rebound the ball. On the first possession they got three shots. You can negate someone’s size by using your physical strength to put a body on them so they don’t get the ball.”
While the Eagles remain winless this season, Nace feels his team his close and that the record doesn’t necessarily tell the entire story.
“We just played the best team in our league (Littlestown) to an eight-point game,” he said. “We’ve played Camp Hill. We’ve played New Oxford. We’ve played a really strong schedule. I’m not disappointed with these guys.”
The Colonials will take on Waynesboro at 7:30 p.m. today in the finals, while Bermudian Springs is set to square off with Dover at 6 p.m. for third place.
New Oxford 24 18 14 22 — 78
Bermudian Springs 5 9 11 3 — 28
Bermudian Springs (28): Beachy 3 0-0 7, Martinez 2 2-2 8, Schriver 2 2-3 6, Yurick 1 0-0 3, Carpenter 1 0-0 3, Myers 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Shaw, Kasulen, Young, Erdman. Totals: 9 5-9 28.
New Oxford (78): Lawrence 4 0-0 10, Janneh 6 1-2 13, T. Golden 1 0-0 3. Haugh 4 0-0 9, Strausbaugh 2 0-0 5 Long 7 1-2 15, Carver 1 0-0 3, Jenkins 5 3-3 14, Eakins 2 0-0 4, Barnhart 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: D. Golden, Rickrode, Floyd. Totals: 33 5-7 78.
3-pointers: BS-Martinez 2, Carpenter 1, Yurick 1, Beachy 1; NO-Lawrence 2, Golden 1, Haugh 1, Strausbaugh 1, Carver 1. Jenkins 1.
