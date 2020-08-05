Likability and liability are not commonly paired, but when it comes to the uncertain future of high school sports this fall, they are inextricably connected.
How so?
Let’s begin with likability, and who doesn’t want to be liked? We all do to a certain degree, and that includes folks who are making the decisions that will shape the scholastic sports landscape in autumn. I can’t say that I know or have met all of the people involved in determining the fate of YAIAA sports, but I assume as the rest of us, they would rather be liked than not.
That goes for the school officials, athletic directors and coaches from other districts who have been tasked with a similar challenge. But what exactly does this have to do with deciding whether athletes return to competition this fall?
Nobody wants to be the one who pushes the big red button and wipes the entire season off the map. Therefore, leagues are pushing back the start of practices and competitions. In the last few days, the Mid-Penn Conference and Eastern Pennsylvania Conference opted for delayed starts, and the Lancaster-Lebanon League followed suit on Wednesday morning.
The Mid-Penn will begin practices no earlier than Sept. 4 as opposed to Aug. 17. The EPC said it will shorten seasons for all its fall sports, including football which will play just five games beginning on Oct. 2.
The LL League plans to begin competitions on Sept. 21 for all sports except golf, which will begin as scheduled. Football teams in the LL League are looking at a potential seven-game season.
The YAIAA and others could be next, but why? What is gained by delaying the start of seasons, except to kick a can down the road in hopes that someone else will come and take it away? I remember seeing/hearing/reading that a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, one perhaps more deadly than the first, is likely to hit when the weather cools off. So why delay? With protocols in place, why not begin the season on time and make adjustments when deemed necessary?
It’s like having a baseball game and knowing the weather forecast is calling for a massive downpour, getting to the field, then pushing back the start of the game by an hour. Instead of safely playing as many innings as you can prior to the deluge, you wait for it to rain, then tell the teams it’s too bad they couldn’t play that day.
The PIAA has made clear that it will not serve as the bad guy, recently approving a competition plan while giving leagues and school districts extraordinary scheduling control and flexibility.
So, if leagues and the PIAA aren’t up for playing the role of villain, who is left? Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.
I get a sense that everyone is buying time waiting to see if Wolf yanks on the rope that brings the curtain down on the entire thing. Should that happen, others could then throw their hands up and say ‘wasn’t us, we tried.’
As for the liability part, that’s easy to see. Understandably, no school district in the state is willing to put sports ahead of safety. School districts are exploring a plethora of models in attempt to provide safe learning environments for students, all the while keeping in mind they must cover their respective backsides from every conceivable angle.
Unfortunately, printing out thousands of waivers for athletes and fans to sign isn’t considered suitable armor.
To those contending the fall season should be shut down, we are currently seeing AAU, travel, club and recreation sports taking place all across the state under guidelines that are in all likelihood less restrictive than those set forth by school districts. If kids can play baseball, softball, basketball, soccer and wrestle – yes, there was a wrestling tournament last weekend in New Cumberland which hosted more than 50 total teams in elementary, middle and high school divisions – why can’t they continue to compete in the fall?
The decision-makers surely have liability in mind when it comes to this situation, one I believe is both complex and simplistic at the same time. Complex because keeping up with ever-changing state guidelines regarding COVID-19 is a scramble. Simple because it boils down to are you comfortable putting your athletes on the field with your board-approved return to play plans and the guidance provided by the PIAA, or not?
If you are, play as much as you can before that impending storm arrives.
