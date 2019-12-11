Boys’ Basketball
York Suburban 79,
Biglerville 43
Jorge Cervantes scored a team-high 12 points but the Canners fell to visiting York Suburban in a non-divisional game.
Drew Parker followed closely behind with 11 points and Colby Martin scored eight.
Freshman Savon Sutton scored 18 points to lead all scorers for the Trojans.
York Suburban 20 13 15 22 — 79
Biglerville 11 7 16 9
York Suburban (79): Spellman 3 1-2 9, Sutton 5 6-7 18, Brewer 2 5-5 9, Ronecker 2 0-1 4, Rohrbaugh 2 0-0 5, Hugley 3 3-4 9, Gorham 2 0-0 5, Brown 5 2-2 13, Embrey Banks 3 1-3 7. Totals: 27 18-24 79.
Biglerville (43): Colin Burke 1 1-4 4, Jorge Cervantes 6 0-1 12, Colby Martin 2 3-5 8, Noah Mattson 1 0-0 2, Drew Parker 3 5-6 11, Eli Weigle 2 2-2 6. Non-scorers: Cam Tyson, Luke Myer, Ben Angstadt, Ben Wicker.
3-pointers: YS-Spellman 2, Sutton 2, Rohrbaugh 1, Gorham 1, Brown 1; B-Burke 1, Martin 1.
Wrestling
James Buchanan 48,
Fairfield 24
Dayton Ramsburg (152), Kyle Davis (182), Dakota Mongan (220) and Jacob Moyer (285) are picked up wins for the Knights who fell to the Rockets in non-division matchup.
106-Double fft; 113-Nathan Burks (BB) fft; 120-Hayden Shirk (JB) fft; 126-John Stones (JB) p. Zach Hoch, 1:32; 132-Gavyn Stewart (JB) p. Isaiah O’Connor, 2:47; 138-Benjamin Glessner (JB) fft; 145-Michael Mellot (JB) fft; 152-Dayton Ramsburg (F) p. Kalob Messner, 3:21 160-Logan Miller (JB) fft; 170-Double fft; 182-Kyle Davis (F) p. Chase Henry, 2:50; 195-Hunter Smith (JB) fft; 220-Dakota Mongan (F) p. Cameron Pine, 1:02; 285-Jacob Moyer (F) p. Shaun Reed, 2:28
