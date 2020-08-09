Cashtown’s Josh Topper is leaving to return to college on Tuesday, but the young righthander left the Pirates with a nice gift to remember him by.
Topper allowed just one hit — a bunt single — while striking out nine and walking two to help the Buccos to a 4-0 victory over visiting Littlestown in the semifinals of the South Penn Baseball League tournament Sunday afternoon at the Cashtown Fire Department.
Cashtown (16-4) advances to face Hagerstown (17-3) in the winner’s bracket final at North Hagerstown High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Braves earned their spot by knocking off New Oxford, 3-2, in the other semifinal played on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Littlestown (12-8) will have its season on the line when it plays at Biglerville (12-8) in an elimination game at 6 p.m today. The Black Sox kept their season alive with a seventh inning rally to defeat Brushtown, 5-4, on Sunday.
Topper threw 64 of his 90 pitches for strikes and faced just two batters over the minimum. He retired the last 10 hitters that he faced and 13 of the last 14.
“I knew this was going to be my last game of the season. Heck, it could be the last game I ever play for Cashtown, depending on where I am next summer with a possible internship or whatever,” said Topper. “So it was nice to be able to pitch well and help the team. I stuck to fastballs and changeups today and that worked well. My elbow has been bothering me a little bit, so I didn’t want to try to throw anything else.”
Littlestown’s only hit was a perfectly placed bunt down the third base line by Austin Kipple with one out in the third. The Dodgers’ other two runners came on walks drawn by Travis Inch, with one out in the second and Sam Wertz with two outs in the fourth.
“We’re very comfortable using Josh in games like this and he took care of business today,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “Littlestown is a good-hitting team. They can really swing the bats and it’s a credit to Topper that he did what he did to their lineup.”
Of his team’s performance, Littlestown player-manager Justin Keith said, “We played decent defense and we pitched well. But you have to hit to win and we didn’t really even hit the ball hard on our outs.”
Cashtown scored the game’s first run when Ethan Ketterman banged a ball towards center field that Keith dove for from his second base position. The ball caromed off of Keith and got away far enough for Tyler Reinert to come around from second to score with two down in the second.
Reinert struck out to start the inning, but the ball got away from the Dodgers’ catcher allowing him to reach base. He moved up on a sac bunt by Chase King.
“We didn’t hit the ball that well at all today,” Ketterman said. “But we did take advantage of the opportunities that we got.”
In the third, D.J. Cool and Mike Tempel worked back-to-back free passes off of Justin Gladhill, then Robert Rohrbaugh ambushed the first pitch he saw from Gladhill and belted it over the fence in left-center for a three-run round tripper and a 4-0 Cashtown lead.
“I’m locked in right now,” Rohrbaugh said. “The pitch was a curveball that was up and I had a good swing.”
Rohrbaugh, who became a father for the first time in the offseason, hasn’t been able to attend as many games as he had in past seasons. But he’s still trying to get his work in, though he admitted nothing is the same as facing live pitching.
“It’s been a different year with the birth of my two boys,” Rohrbaugh said. “I can’t make it to as many practices as I used to, because I have other commitments and responsibilities that I haven’t had in the past. It’s just fun to get out here and play ball with the guys.”
Littlestown 000 000 0 — 0 1 2
Cashtown 013 000 x — 4 6 0
Justin Gladhill, Calvin Benevento (4), Sam Zeigler (5) and Blake DiPietro; Josh Topper and J.C. Collins. WP: Topper. LP: Gladhill. SO-BB: Gladhill 4-2, Benevento 0-0, Zeigler 1-0; Topper 9-2. HR: C-Robert Rohrbaugh.
