A night after being shut out in the winner’s bracket final of the South Penn League tournament, Cashtown rebounded for a 14-2, five-inning victory over New Oxford in the loser’s bracket final Wednesday night at the Cashtown Fire Department.
Cashtown (17-5) dropped a 6-0 decision to Hagerstown on Tuesday and needed a victory over the Twins to earn another shot at the Braves with the league title on the line.
The Pirates will need to beat the Bravos twice to earn a fourth straight league crown and the first game is tonight at North Hagerstown High at 6 p.m.
If the Bucs win, the teams would face off in a winner-take game on Friday at Hagerstown at 6 p.m. They would need to win both nights to claim the championship, while Hagerstown would need to win just once.
“This was a total opposite of (Tuesday). We were flat against Hagerstown and that’s my fault,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “I think we were a little embarrassed with how we played and we’re a prideful team. I think we responded well to some adversity.”
New Oxford (14-9) looked to jump on Cashtown starter Tyler Reinert early and had a chance to score in the opening frame following Matt Martin’s one-out double. But Reinert fanned the next two hitters to squelch the potential rally.
The Cashtown bats came to life right away against Twins’ ace Joel Clabaugh as the Pirates pushed four runs across before an out was recorded.
D.J. Cool drove home Mike Tempel with single after Tempel doubled to begin the game. Robert Rohrbaugh then reached on an error to score Cool and Reinert followed with a two-run single to score Rohrbaugh and Zach Ketterman.
That ended Clabaugh’s night on the mound, as he left with an apparent right shoulder injury.
“Joel tried to go tonight. He gave it everything he had and got hurt, which hurts me,” New Oxford manager Scott Meckley said. “I wouldn’t trade him for anyone in the league. He was a warrior and our ace all season.”
Cashtown added four more in the bottom of the second with Ketterman, Rohrbaugh and Chase King all supplying run-scoring singles and Cool bringing home a run with a sacrifice fly.
The Ox answered with two in the top of the third, but the Buccos responded with a six-spot in the bottom of the frame to put a bow on the scoring.
The big knocks for Cashtown in the third came from Reinert, who belted a three-run double to the gap in right-center and Chris Schachle, who doubled home a pair with a blast to deep center.
Reinert swung the biggest bat for the winners as he had three knocks and drove home five. He also went three innings on the mound and allowed two runs and two hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
“I’d been struggling some recently and I broke a bat last night. So I had a new stick tonight, Reinert said. “They were throwing me outside, so I just went with the pitches.”
In addition to Reinert, Cashtown received multiple hits from Tempel and Cool, both of whom added two hits to the Pirates’ 11-hit attack. Tempel and Rohrbaugh each scored three times.
Despite the loss wrapping up the season, Meckley took a lot of positives away from the shortened campaign.
“I’ve played on better teams in my 30 years with the Twins, but I’ve never been prouder of any team I was a part of,” he said. “We faced a lot of adversity and had a lot of injuries. To finish, essentially third in the league, I couldn’t be more proud of every guy in green.”
Meckley continued, “It was great that we got to play baseball this season because in April and May, it didn’t look good. A lot of bad things have happened in 2020 but this was a good thing.”
Ketterman had high praise for his longtime rival.
“That’s a great team,” he said. “They’ve won titles with a lot of those guys and it wasn’t that long ago. I’ve got a ton of respect for them and what Scott has done with that team over the years.”
New Oxford 002 00 — 2 2 5
Cashtown 446 0x — 14 11 1
Joel Clabaugh, Jordan Arnold (1), Zach Keffer (2), Matt Martin (3), Mitch Collins (3), Hunter Gillin (4) and Austin Roth; Tyler Reinert, D.J. Cool (4) and J.C. Collins. WP: Cool. LP: Clabaugh. SO-BB: Clabaugh 0-1, Arnold 0-0, Keffer 0-0, Martin 0-4, Collins 0-0, Gillin 0-0; Reinert 7-2, Cool 1-1. 2B: NO-Martin; C-Mike Tempel 2, Chris Schachle, Reinert.
