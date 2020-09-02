Let there be fans.
Just not many of them.
On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced an update to his COVID-19 guidance regarding spectators at sporting events, including high school competitions. Spectators will now be allowed to attend games, but they will count toward the gathering limitations that allow only 25 people per indoor event and 250 people per outdoor event. Facilities may not exceed 50 percent of total occupancy.
Spectators must follow the Universal Face Covering Order and maintain social distancing guidelines.
School districts will be responsible for how they want to allow spectators to attend games while adhering to state guidelines.
The indoor guidance severely limits girls’ volleyball, which has 12 players on the court during play. Adding officials and coaches to the 25-person limit means not only are fans unlikely to attend any matches, but substitute players may be required to wait in hallways and not be permitted on the bench during competition.
The outdoor guidance of 250 could open the door for parents or fans to attend football games albeit in a limited capacity. Players, coaches, officials, trainers, band members and cheerleaders count toward the 250 limit, as do security staff, media and anyone else attending in a working capacity.
Per the Wolf administration’s Guidance for Caregivers and Spectators:
— Seating areas, including bleachers, must adhere to social distancing requirements of at least 6 feet of spacing for anyone not in the same household. To assist with proper social distancing, areas should be clearly marked.
— Everyone age 2 or older must wear face coverings (masks or face shields) at all times, unless they are outdoors and can consistently maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet, or fall under an exception listed in Section 3 of the Secretary of Health’s Order on Universal Face Coverings.
— Caregivers or spectators should not enter the field of play or bench areas.
— Non-essential visitors, spectators, and volunteers should be limited when possible, including activities with external groups or organizations. Parents should refrain from attending practices, or volunteering to assist with coaching.
— Caregivers and coaches should assess levels of risk based on individual athletes on the team who may be at a higher risk for severe illness.
— Caregivers should monitor their children for symptoms prior to any sporting event. Children and athletes who are sick or showing symptoms must stay home.
In early August Wolf issued a strong recommendation that sports for pre-K to 12 should not be played until January of 2021 in order to limit the spread of coronavirus. The recommendation was not made an order or a mandate. The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, the state’s scholastic sports governing body, voted on Aug. 21 to proceed with high school sports. The PIAA released a return to competition plan, which was approved by its sports medicine advisory committee, with specific safety guidelines for each fall sport.
With a green light from the PIAA it was left to school districts to decide if they would proceed with a fall season. Several leagues and schools have opted out but nearly 85 percent of the 570 PIAA schools that have football are playing sports this fall.
The Upper Adams School Board voted on Tuesday to allow fall sports to be played with conditions at Biglerville High School, which was the last of the 23 schools in the York Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association to make its decision. The YAIAA fall season begins on Sept. 8 with golf, followed by girls’ tennis on Sept. 9. The first night of varsity football is Friday, Sept. 18 while the remaining YAIAA sports can begin their seasons on Sept. 24.
With Biglerville on board, the only District 3 schools to suspend all fall sports are Harrisburg, Milton Hershey and Reading.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.