If Chase King was uncomfortable, it’s difficult to imagine what the Hanover lineup felt like.
King, Cashtown’s longtime ace, didn’t feel like he brought his best stuff to the ballpark on Thursday evening for a South Penn League clash. A lingering groin pull suffered two weeks ago kept the righty from raring back for his best heater, so instead of gas he opted for guile.
The result was a no-hitter.
King faced just three batters over the minimum as he recorded six 1-2-3 innings. The veteran booked the gem on a paltry 66 pitches, 45 of which were in the strike zone.
“I knew right away that I wasn’t going to be striking them out, and I never do strike out a lot of Hanover guys,” said King of his first career no-no. “It’s not a lineup I normally go after. I tried to keep them guessing by throwing things in odd counts and curveballs early. Thankfully, they were swinging aggressively and hitting them at us.”
Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman tipped his cap to King, who has been a mainstay for the Pirates prior to, and during, their current three-year run as South Penn champions.
“He’s always been our horse,” said Ketterman. “He gets overlooked in the playoffs a lot, but he comes out here and deals night in and night out.”
Cashtown (5-2), which has won four straight games, jumped on top early thanks to red-hot leadoff hitter Mike Tempel, who laced a double into the right-center gap. Tempel moved to third on the first of three Zach Ketterman hits and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Robert Rohrbaugh.
The Pirates struck again in the third when Ketterman reached on a broken-bat single, swiped second and hustled home on Rohrbaugh’s rope up the middle. Simeon Davis would later chase Rohrbaugh home with a base knock back through the box to make it 3-0.
Ketterman got to Hanover hurler John Karlheim for a third straight time in the fourth, tattooing a pitch over the fence in right for a round-tripper.
Cashtown pounded out 14 hits on Thursday, peppering the right-center gap as it continues to find its stride offensively.
“We’re still chipping away at it,” said Eric Ketterman. “Our roster is made up of young guys who usually have a high school or college season under their belts by now. Our young guys weren’t getting those at-bats so they’re just working into it. They’re getting into form now and we’re starting to get loose and relaxed and having fun.”
Rohrbaugh had some fun at the expense of Raider reliever Blake Phillips, who came on to begin the fifth inning. Phillips lost the grip on a breaking ball and sailed the offering behind Rohrbaugh, who was the first batter he faced.
Phillips smiled from the mound to show on harm was intended, but it was Rohrbaugh who was smiling when he crushed an opposite field home run just a few pitches later.
Rohrbaugh and Zach Ketterman finished with three hits and two runs scored apiece while Tempel and Topper both collected two base knocks.
King, meanwhile, retired the first 13 Hanover hitters, getting some sterling defensive plays behind him. The defense lapsed a bit in the fifth, however, as a pair of errors and a bit of hesitation on a fielder’s choice play allowed the visitors to load the bases with one out.
Kyle Bowman cashed in by lofting a sacrifice fly to center that gave Adam Smith just enough time to slip in ahead of a diving tag attempt by catcher J.C. Collins.
King worked out of the inning with a flyball, went three-up, three-down in the sixth, then ended things when Ethan Ketterman, Tempel and Topper rolled a 5-4-3 double play.
“I remember asking for a pitch count in the fifth inning and he was at 36,” said Eric Ketterman, who at the time was in disbelief. “He hits his spots, mixes his speeds and does everything a great pitcher does.”
Hanover 000 000 0 – 1 0 0
Cashtown 102 110 x – 5 14 2
John Karlheim, Blake Phillips (5) and Whorley. Chase King and JC Collins. WP: King. LP: Karlheim. SO-BB: Karlheim 2-2, Phillips 0-0, King 1-1. 2B: C-Mike Tempel, Josh Topper. HR: C-Zach Ketterman, Robert Rohrbaugh
