I pray that someday we will look back on this these days and appreciate beers with limes, and Paul Simon jokes.
For now, the real and sports worlds appear to be closing in around us.
It’s not a good season for seasons, as we all pull back and away from everyday life, so that we might not-soon-enough share safe victory high-fives over coronavirus
This week high school sports, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, March Madness, and Boston Marathon seasons were suspended, if not closed all together.
Being a creel half-full kind of guy, I’m here to cast a bit of good news.
It’s something that rednecks, and those who tolerate them, can look forward to.
Trout season(s) in Pennsylvania will open on time.
Perfect timing.
Isolation to limit exposure, reduce the spread and to protect ourselves from it, are tactics to beat coronavirus.
Isolation is a necessary extreme.
I, for one, am all for being isolated along Middle Creek, water rushing by my legs, a fishing rod in my hand.
Proper hygiene is also important. Wash your hands thoroughly and repeatedly.
So, go ahead during trout season, put your hands into the cool water and in the meantime, wash your soul.
As the Barry Lopez quote goes, “To put your hands in a river is to feel the chords that bind the earth together.”
So, after making sure you have the proper licensing, grab a kid and check the regional Mentored Youth Day in this southcentral region that opens Saturday, March 28.
The regional opening day of trout season, in this section of Penn’s Woods, is Saturday, April 4.
Trout anglers, like those who overcome the coronavirus, can practice catch-and-release.
WOO-HOO
WOODCOCK
The South Mountain Audubon Society has decided to postpone its indoor meeting on Monday. The speaker was to be Laura Jackson, on her trip to Mexico and Monarch butterflies. Laura plans to return for the group’s May 18 meeting.
Since the American woodcock viewing event is outside (just like trout season), Deb and Ralph Siefken will host the event today at 1494 Mountain Road, Orrtanna.
As timberdoodles cannot be seen or heard before sunset, be at the Siefkens by 7 p.m.
“Please do not wear light-colored clothing,” Deb suggests. “I think the birds notice the lighter colors and do not peent and display. Binoculars give you a better view if the bird is visible on the ground. We will have to be very quiet to hear the peenting, especially if the bird is further away.
For more info you can email Deb at siefkend@embarqmail.com.
AW, SHOOT!
The statewide student archery tournament scheduled to be held Friday in State College was canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The tournament is coordinated by the Pennsylvania Game Commission through the National Archery in the Schools Program. More than 1,000 students were registered to take part.
The Game Commission in coming weeks will contact participating schools to explore whether rescheduling the tournament is possible.
MIDDLE CREEK VC
CLOSED FOR NOW
The Game Commission announced on Friday that the Middle Creek Visitors Center in Lancaster and Lebanon counties will be closed through the end of March, thanks to the coronavirus.
Public access areas and trails will remain open for public use and recreation.
More info can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.
HIKERS IN THE HALL
The 10th class of Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame honorees will be inducted on Saturday, May 2, during the Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame Banquet at the Army Heritage & Education Center in Carlisle.
Honorees are Chris Brunton of Harpers Ferry, W.Va.; the late Thurston Griggs of Baltimore, Md.; Warren Doyle of Mountain City, Tenn.; and the late Jim Stoltz of Helena, Mont.
Chris Brunton has been a dominant force in trail construction and maintenance for the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, serving for decades as district manager for an A.T. section in West Virginia and Virginia, including three miles that he personally maintains.
Thurston Griggs worked relentlessly to preserve and protect the Appalachian Trail — mostly in Pennsylvania and Maryland. One of his great achievements was working on a project with the Trust for Appalachian Trail Lands. Griggs was a key player in expediting the purchase of Bagtown Road, which has since been named the Thurston Griggs Trail, a side trail to the A.T.
Warren Doyle set an informal record by traversing the A.T. a record 18 times, including nine thru-hikes. Through his Appalachian Trail Institute, Doyle educates prospective hikers on the proper strategies to successfully hike the A.T. and other long distance trails.
Jim Stoltz, universally known as “Walkin’ Jim,” was a musician, author, photographer, artist, and environmental activist. In total, he hiked over 28,000 miles of long-distance trips. He produced eight musical albums and one music video for children “Come Walk With Me.”
A 6 p.m. reception will precede the dinner, which begins at 7 p.m. The cost of the reception and dinner is $40 for museum members and $50 for others. Complete information on the Hall of Fame Banquet is available athttps://2020athalloffamebanquet.eventbrite.com.
Tickets may be purchased either at that website, or directly from the Appalachian Trail Museum by sending a check to: Appalachian Trail Museum, Attn. Banquet Tickets, 1120 Pine Grove Road, Gardners, PA 17324.
The Hall of Fame Banquet will be the kickoff of the Museum’s Hall of Fame Weekend. Questions about the Appalachian Trail Hall of Fame Banquet may be sent to atmbanquet@gmail.com.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“There is no ‘I’ in team but who cares, there’s one in this wine!! Been that kind of day.” The Thankful Outdoorsman
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
