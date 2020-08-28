Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich used a last-lap pass to get around Aaron Reutzel and score an All Star Circuit of Champions victory on Thursday night at Grandview Speedway.
Reutzel, the defending series champion, took the white flag as the leader but slowed as he approached a backmarker in the bottom of turn one. Dietrich and Reutzel made contact, with the Texas driver spinning. Dietrich drove by and went on to collect the $5,000 victory.
“We were really good. I wanted to win pretty bad,” said Dietrich from victory lane. “Aaron (Reutzel) and I race each other pretty hard. I can’t thank my crew enough. These guys work hard all week to come out here and do this.”
NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell was second, followed by Freddie Rahmer, James McFadden and Paul McMahan.
The All Stars were scheduled to continue their Pennsylvania swing on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway where a pair of 20-lap features will take place. Winners of each feature race in the Jack Gunn Memorial will pocket $4,000.
The All Stars shift to Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.
Results from Williams Grove and Lincoln will be in Monday’s edition of the Times.
All Star Circuit of Champions
Thursday
Grandview Speedway - Bechtelsville
Feature: 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($5,000), 2. 39-Christopher Bell, 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 4. 9-James McFadden, 5. 13-Paul McMahan, 6. 5-Brent Marks, 7. 17-Josh Baughman, 8. 39M-Anthony Macri, 9. 11-12 Zeb Wise, 10. 14-Tony Stewart, 11. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 12. 99-Skylar Gee, 13. 91-Kyle Reinhardt, 14. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 15. 73BBrett Michalski, 16. 26-Cory Eliason, 17. W20-Greg Wilson, 18. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 19. 99M-Kyle Moody, 20. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 21. M1-Mark Smith, 22. 07-Gerard McIntyre Jr., 23. 88C-Chad Miller, 24. 49H-Bradley Howard
Heat winners: Bell, Baughman, Dietrich
Dash winner: Reutzel
LARSON STRONG IN
LATE MODEL DEBUT
Kyle Larson scored a top-five finish in his Lucas Late Model Series debut on Thursday night at Port Royal Speedway.
Larson, who has been dominant all season in midgets and sprint cars, piloted his No. 6 to fifth place in Round 1 of the Rumble by the River. Larson also won his heat race.
Tim McCreadie won the race, taking home the $10,000 top prize.
Lucas Oil Late Model action continues at Port Royal on Friday and Saturday, with top prizes of $12,000 and $15,000 on the line.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Thursday - Port Royal Speedway
Rumble by the River - Round 1
Feature (30 laps): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie ($10,000), 2. 8-Kyle Strickler, 3. 20-Jimmy Owens, 4. 22F-Chris Ferguson, 5. 6-Kyle Larson, 6. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 7. 25Z-Mason Zeigler, 8. 1S-Brandon Sheppard, 9. 25-Shane Clanton, 10. 14-Josh Richards, 11. 72-Michael Norris, 12. 93-Bobby Pierce, 13. 81E-Tanner English, 14. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 15. 43-Jason Covert, 16. 9-Devin Moran, 17. 21-Billy Moyer Jr, 18. 76-Andy Haus, 19. 1T-Tyler Erb, 20. 1-Earl Pearson Jr, 21. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 22. 88-Trent Ivey, 23. 2S-Stormy Scott, 24 16-Tyler Bruening, 25. 0E-Rick Eckert
Heat winners: McCreadie, Strickler, Clanton, Owens, Moran, Larson
Consy winners: English, Eckert
