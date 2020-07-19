World of Outlaws regular Carson Macedo invaded the pigeon hills on Saturday night and led all 35-laps of the Outlaw tune-up at Lincoln Speedway to pocket $10,000. The World of Outlaws will be in action at Lincoln for the Gettysburg Clash this Thursday, and Macedo is poised to be a threat to score a win for the Outlaws as they take on the PA Posse.
Macedo inherited the pole for the start of the event after scheduled pole-sitter Brandon Rahmer scratched for the night after experiencing engine issues after winning the dash.
Brandon’s brother, Freddie, started second and was the lone Posse member to start within the first two rows. Outlaw drivers Daryn Pittman and Logan Schuchart shared the second row.
Macedo led the field into turn 1 running the bottom with Rahmer trying out the top side of the track. Schuchart moved up to third with Ryan Smith driving to fourth and Pittman settling into fifth.
Schuchart worked on reeling Rahmer in for second as both drivers used the high side to get around the 3/8th mile oval.
Brian Montieth challenged Pittman for fifth as Macedo entered lapped traffic on lap 6.
Rahmer and Schuchart caught Macedo in lapped traffic but just as they were making ground, Macedo started to pull away.
The yellow flag flew on lap 15 for Montieth and Tim Wagaman when the two got together in turn 4. Wagaman’s crew took advantage of the work period and got the car back out on the track.
Macedo paced the field for the single file restart with Rahmer, Schuchart, Smith and Pittman lined up behind him.
Rahmer tried the bottom on the restart with Macedo going to the top into turn 1. Smith and Schuchart raced side by side down the backstretch for third with Schuchart holding the advantage at the line.
Another caution came on lap 18. This time it was for Adam Wilt who came to a stop on the backstretch.
Once again Macedo led Rahmer, Schuchart, Smith and Pittman for the restart with Jacob Allen looking to make his way into the top five while restarting sixth.
Rahmer tried the bottom again, this time trying a slide job on Macedo in turns 1 and 2 for the lead. It was to no avail as Macedo held onto the top spot.
Schuchart used the bottom in turns 1 and 2 to reel Rahmer in to start a battle for second. Smith was on Schuchart’s heel and made it a three car battle for second.
Smith got under Schuchart for third going into turn 3 on lap 24 but Schuchart beat him back to the line by a nose to hold on to the position.
Smith got back by Schuchart on the next lap and this time he beat him back to the flag stand to take the spot. Schuchart didn’t go away quietly and briefly took third back down the backstretch but Smith held the position at the line.
Lapped traffic came back into play on lap 27 for Macedo and the leaders.
Smith caught Rahmer and took second with 5 laps to go. Schuchart followed sending Rahmer to fourth.
Schuchart made quick work of Smith to take second and started to hunt down Macedo. Schuchart threw everything he had at Macedo on the last lap going into turn 1 but Macedo pulled away and never looked back.
Macedo beat Schuchart to the checkered flag by .442 seconds to take the $10,000 prize and score his second win at the track. Smith crossed the line third and Rahmer held on to fourth. Pittman completed the top five.
Heat winners were Brian Montieth, Daryn Pittman, Matt Campbell & Brandon Rahmer. Montieth set quick time over the 35-car field with a lap of 13.653 seconds.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (35 laps): 1. 2-Carson Macedo ($10,000); 2. 1s-Logan Schuchart; 3. 72-Ryan Smith; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 5. 83-Daryn Pittman; 6. 1a-Jacob Allen; 7. 75-Chase Dietz; 8. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 9. 87-Alan Krimes; 10. 9-Kasey Kahne; 11. 8-Billy Dietrich; 12. 16-Matt Campbell; 13. 59-Jim Siegel; 14. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 15. 1x-Chad Trout; 16. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 17. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 18. 44-Dylan Norris; 19. 14T-Tyler Walton; 20. 73B-Brett Michalski; 21. 39-Jason Solwold; 22. 15-Adam Wilt (DNF); 23. 21-Brian Montieth (DNF); 24. 19m-Landon Myers (DNF)
Lap leader: Macedo (1-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 21-Brian Montieth; 2. 1s-Logan Schuchart; 3. 75-Chase Dietz; 4. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 15-Adam Wilt; 7. 19m-Landon Myers; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 9. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 83-Daryn Pittman; 2. 71-Ryan Smith; 3. 1a-Jacob Allen; 4. 8-Billy Dietrich; 5. 59-Jim Siegel; 6. 39-Jason Solwold; 7. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 8. 73B-Brett Michalski; 9. 27G-Jay Galloway
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 16-Matt Campbell; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 4. 87-Alan Krimes; 5. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 6. 7-Trey Hivner; 7. 14T-Tyler Walton; 8. 59s-Steve Wilbur; 9. 97-Brie Hershey
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 2. 2-Carson Macedo; 3. 9-Kasey Kahne; 4. 1x-Chad Trout; 5. 44-Dylan Norris; 6. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 7. 90-Jordan Givler; 8. 23-Chris Arnold
Consy (12 laps): 1. 15-Wilt; 2. 39-Solwold; 3. 73B-Michalski; 4. 19m-Myers; 5. 14T-Walton; 6. 16A-Bollinger; 7. 90-Givler; 8. 7-Hivner; 9. 59s-Wilbur; 10. 97-Hershey; 11. 23-Arnold; 12. 21T-Fisher; 13. 27G-Galloway; 14. 2w-Forsythe (DNF)
Super Sportsman Tour Series:
Feature (20 laps): 1. 77-Russ Mitten; 2. 75-Kenny Edkin; 3. 35-John Edkin; 4. 70D-Frankie Herr; 5. 30-Scott Dellinger; 6. 318-Todd Leonard; 7. 3B-Mike Enders; 8. 8m-Chris Meleason; 9. 5D-Luke Deatrick; 10. 19R-Eric Rutz; 11. 16R-Ryan Rutz; 12. 29-Adam Wray; 13. 22-Daniel John; 14. 360-Jay Fannasy; 15. 71K-Tyler Wolford; 16. 10H-Dave Hollar; 17. 8-Rich Eichelberger; 18. 2m-Matt Ondek (DNF)
Lap leader: Mitten (1-20)
Heat winners: Dellinger, Mitten
ARDC Midgets
Feature (20 laps): 1. 12-Steve Drevicki; 2. 74M-Adam Pierson; 3. 46-Kenney Johnson; 4. 75-Zach Curtis; 5. 55-Steve Craig; 6. 00-Jamie Speers; 7. 19-Joe Thomas; 8. 21-Randy Marsteller; 9. 21s-Shannon Marsteller; 10. 11-Eric Heydenreich (DNF); 11. 22-John Heydenreich (DNF); 12. 5a-JR Booth (DNF); 13. 4-Tanner Allen (DNF); 14. 7-Shawn Jackson (DNS)
Lap leaders: Pierson (1), Drevicki (2-20)
Heat winners: Pierson, Drevicki
