Biglerville 1, Cashtown 0
One run was all Ben Bretzman needed, as the righthander spun a shutout for the Black Sox on Sunday.
Bretzman was staked to a 1-0 lead when Logan Brewer tagged a two-out, solo home run in the first. Bretzman took it from there, firing a two-hit shutout that included seven strikeouts and three walks.
Pirates (11-4) reliever Tyler Reinert came on for Chase King in the third and whiffed 10 batters without issuing a walk.
Brewer also singled to post a two-hit day for the Sox (11-6).
Biglerville 100 000 0 — 0 5 0
Cashtown 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Ben Bretzman. Chase King, Tyler Reinert (3). WP: Bretzman. LP: King. SO-BB: Bretzman 7-3, King 1-0, Reinert 10-0. HR: B-Logan Brewer
Shippensburg 7, Littlestown 3
Brad Weber and Matthew Hartman combined on a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Stars on Sunday.
Six different Stars recorded a hit, including Jaret Petty who doubled.
Tanner Kohler stroked two hits for the Dodgers, including a triple.
Littlestown 010 000 2 — 3 3 3
Shippensburg 150 001 x — 7 9 3
Calvin Benevento, Jacob Crawmer (6). Brad Weber, Matthew Hartman (5). WP: Weber. LP: Benevento. SO-BB: Benevento 4-1, Crawmer 0-0, Weber 6-0, Hartmann 5-4. 2B: S-Jaret Petty. 3B: L-Tanner Kohler
Hanover 22, Brushtown 0
Adam Smith doubled and drove in five runs as the Raiders rolled to a five-inning win on Sunday.
Alex Smith collected four RBI while Bob Taylor, Zack Rudisill and Austin Kibler knocked in three runs apiece.
AJ Baadte did not allow a hit, fanning 11 while walking six.
Hanover 0(12)0 64 — 22 15 0
Brushtown 0 0 0 00 — 0 0 3
AJ Baadte. Landis Grove, Aaron Wagaman. WP: Baadte. LP: Grove. SO-BB: Baadte 11-6, Grove 2-6, Wagaman 1-5. 2B: H-Austin Kibler, Clint Roche, Zack Rudisill, Adam Smith
North Carroll 6, Gettysburg 4
North Carroll 7, Gettysburg 3
The Grays smacked 20 hits but were unable to take a win from the Panthers.
Gettysburg’s Corey Rice went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBI and Zach Curll was 2-for-3 in the opener. Elijah Wingate led the Panthers with a 3-for-3 performance that included a two-bagger.
The Grays pounded out a dozen knocks in the second game, getting two-hit efforts from Tyler Martin, Mike Topper, Sam Shea, Rice and Curll.
Gettysburg 301 00 — 4 8 3
North Carroll 101 22 — 6 9 0
WP: Stonesifer. LP: Tyler Martin. SO-BB: Stonesifer 3-3, Martin 2-1. 2B: G-Corey Rice; NC-Wingate, Sadowski. 3B: NC-Boring, Groupp
North Carroll 420 010 0 — 7 10 0
Gettysburg 002 001 0 — 3 12 2
Farlow. Tyler Martin, Corey Rice (1), Zach Koons. WP: Farlow. LP: Martin. SO-BB: Farlow 5-0, Martin 0-0, Rice 3-1, Koons 0-2. 2B: S-Sadowski, Bass; G-Justus Dutterer
SATURDAY
Hagerstown 8, New Oxford 1
Hagerstown 9, New Oxford 0
The Braves tightened their grip on first place by sweeping a doubleheader from the Twins on Saturday. Hagerstown, which hosts second-place Cashtown this evening, improved to 13-2.
Ryan Fisher went 3-for-4 while Tyler Elbin and Myles Nicholson plated two runs apiece in the opener. Will Grove worked six innings on the mound, helping limit the Twins (9-7) to just four hits.
Jeff Deveney doubled and knocked in a run for the Ox.
Fisher stayed hot in the second game, adding three more hits, including a triple to his tally. Austin Bulman doubled as four Braves stroked at least two hits each.
Hagerstown 310 000 4 — 8 10 3
New Oxford 100 000 0 — 1 4 2
Will Grove, Seth Hartman (7). Joel Clabaugh, Zach Keffer (3), Dan Shafer (6), Kevin McManama (7). WP: Grove. LP: Clabaugh. SO-BB: Grove 3-3, Hartman 1-0, Clabaugh 1-0, Keffer 3-2, Shafer 4-2, McManama 0-0. 2B: H-Myles Nicholson; NO-Jeff Deveney
New Oxford 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Hagerstown 041 211 x — 9 12 0
Conrad Miller, Derek Smith (3), Matt Martin (7). Connor Cramer, Berry (4), Colby Horning (5), Steven Ricketts (6). WP: Cramer. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Miller 0-2, Smith 0-0, Martin 0-1, Cramer 1-2, Berry 2-1, Horning 0-3, Ricketts 2-1. 2B: H-Austin Bulman. 3B: H-Ryan Fisher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.