For the second time in three seasons, Gettysburg College will face Johns Hopkins University in the semifinals of the Centennial Conference Championship, which begin Friday at 8 p.m. at top-seed Haverford College in the Gooding Arena.
Friday — Semifinals
Haverford (21-4, 18-2 CC) vs. Dickinson (16-10, 13-7 CC) – 6 p.m.
Gettysburg (21-4, 17-3 CC) vs. Johns Hopkins (17-8, 14-6 CC) – 8 p.m.
Saturday — Championship
Semifinal winners at Haverford, 4
Playoff History
After serving as host of the Centennial Conference Women’s Basketball Championship for the past two seasons, Gettysburg will embark to Haverford this weekend in hopes of securing its second title in three seasons. Gettysburg is making its eighth consecutive and 17th appearance overall. The Bullets have won two league championships in 2013 and 2018.
Johns Hopkins trails only Muhlenberg in tournament appearances with 23. Friday’s game will mark the 11th in a row playoff appearance for the Blue Jays who have claimed four Centennial Conference championships with its last coming in 2003.
The Series
Johns Hopkins holds a slight 40-38 edge in the all-time series that first started during the 1979-1980 season. The Bullets have held the upper hand of late with nine wins in the last 10 meetings. The last time the Blue Jays defeated the Bullets was back on February 1, 2017, in Baltimore, Md. by the final score of 84-83 in overtime. The largest margin of victory during that period is 22 points (68-46), which occurred in the first meeting this season.
Last Meeting
Just over a month ago, the Bullets and Blue Jays battled inside Bream Gym in a game that saw five lead changes and seven score ties. Johns Hopkins went on an 8-0 run late in the second half to pull within five with 2:26 to go, but the Gettysburg defense buckled down and held the Blue Jays scoreless for the rest of the game. Gettysburg came away with the 52-44 victory to claim its eighth consecutive against the Blue Jays. Senior Ashley Gehrin scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the second half to pace the Bullets offense as classmate Kiera Cesareo contributed nine points and three rebounds. Gettysburg held Johns Hopkins to just 34.6 percent (18-of-52) shooting from the floor, including 5-of-21 from beyond the arc. Sophomore Diarra Oden, who poured out 15 points and three rebounds, guided Johns Hopkins and junior Elise Moore added nine points and four boards. Johns Hopkins finished the contest with a slight 37-35 advantage in rebounds.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg captured its fourth consecutive 20-win season. Prior to 2016-17, the Bullets logged a total of four 20-win seasons in program history.
• For six weeks in a row, the Bullets received a nod in the national rankings. The highest-ranking came at No.16 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Associations poll back on February. 4.
• Gehrin ranks eighth in program history in scoring with 1,261 points and needs 82 more to move into seventh all-time. She collected her 1,000th career point on the way to a career-high 37 points in the 72-71 victory at non-conference Saint Vincent College. Gehrin became the 17th member of Gettysburg’s 1,000-point club and the fourth Bullet to score 37 points in a game.
• In the conference, Gettysburg heads into the playoffs ranking first in points per game, assists per game, three-point percentage, and field goal percentage, second in rebounds per game, and fourth in free throw percentage.
• The top three league spots in three-point field goal percentage belong to the Bullets. Sophomore Christina Richson is first (44.4 percent), Carly Rice is second (42.1 percent), and Gehrin is third (40.3 percent). Gehrin is also second in the CC in field goal percentage (49.8 percent) and sixth in points per game (16.6).
• In Division III, the Bullets are ranked first in three-point percentage and fifth in field goal percentage.
• Johns Hopkins enters this weekend with the third-best free throw percentage and three-point percentage in the league and is also fifth in assists per game.
• Diarra Oden leads the Blue Jays in points per game and ranks second in the conference with 18.0. Oden has compiled ten 20-plus scoring outputs with the highest being 29 against Swarthmore. Freshman Emily Howie is the only other player to average double-digit scoring for Johns Hopkins with 10.6. She also ranks fifth in the league in rebounds per game (6.9).
• JHU has won five in a row after they defeated top-seeded Haverford 45-39 last Saturday, snapping the Fords 11-game winning streak.
Coach’s Quote
“We are thankful to have earned a spot in the Centennial Conference playoffs again this year. We understand how hard it is and never take it for granted. We look forward to continuing to pursue our goal of winning the title this weekend and know that it will be tough, but we feel good about our chances.
“Johns Hopkins is a talented, well-coached team. They are playing great basketball as of late and will no doubt be a formidable challenge. We expect the game to come down to a few crucial plays down the stretch, and whoever can come up big in those moments will earn the opportunity to play on Saturday.”
–Head Coach Nate Davis (5th Season, 108-27)
