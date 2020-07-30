Hagerstown 6, Biglerville 3
The Braves wrapped up the regular-season title by doubling the host Black Sox on Thursday.
Hagerstown (15-3) will be the top-seeded team for the South Penn League’s tournament, which begins next week.
Bryant Shives whiffed seven over six innings for the win on the hill, while Cameron Kutchey and Jaret Lazich lined two hits apiece.
The Black Sox (11-7) got all their runs on one swing of the bat by Connor Orner, who tagged a three-run shot in the third. Orner went 3-for-4 while Pat Armor and Tyler Kime swatted two singles apiece.
Hagerstown 013 200 0 — 6 6 2
Biglerville 003 000 0 — 3 9 1
Bryant Shives, Noah Allen (7). Mark Rogers, Colton Devilbiss (4), Eli Weigle (7). WP: Shvies. LP: Rogers. SO-BB: Shives 7-0, Allen 1-0, Rogers 2-2, Devilbiss 2-1, Weigle 2-1. 2B: H-Cameron Kutchey. HR: B-Connor Orner
Cashtown 7, Brushtown 2
The Pirates closed out a 14-4 regular season by taking down the Bulldogs on Thursday.
Five different Bucs posted two hits apiece, including Tyler Reinert who popped a solo home run. Chris Boone singled twice and plated three runs while leadoff man Simeon Davis had two RBI. Chase King, DJ Cool and Chris Schachle also cranked two hits each.
Davis also worked five frames on the mound, striking out nine and walking two to get the win.
For the Bulldogs (0-18), Alex Clark doubled and scored a run.
Cashtown 021 031 0 — 7 12 0
Brushtown 000 200 0 — 2 6 1
Simeon Davis, DJ Cool (6). Alex Clark, Jake Sherdel, Ethan Slusser. WP: Davis. LP: Clark. SO-BB: Davis 9-2, Cool 2-0, Clark 1-2, Sherdel 0-0, Slusser 1-0. 2B: C-Cool; B-Clark. HR: C-Tyler Reinert
New Oxford 4, Littlestown 0
Joel Clabaugh spun a dandy for the Twins on Thursday, going the distance in a five-hit shutout.
Clabaugh also delivered at the plate where he went 2-for-4, driving in a run in the seventh with a key single.
Up 1-0 in the final frame, the Twins (11-7) got a triple from Conrad Miller. Dan Shafer provided a run-scoring single and later scored on an error, and Clabaugh added an RBI knock as well.
Shafer went 3-for-4 while Jeff Deveney and Brady Topper both had two hits.
Austin Kipple singled twice and Jacob Crawmer doubled for the Dodgers (10-8).
New Oxford 000 010 3 — 4 11 0
Littlestown 000 000 0 — 0 5 1
Joel Clabaugh. Calvin Benevento, Justin Keith (5). WP: Clabaugh. LP: Benevento. SO-BB: Clabaugh 4-2, Benevento 0-0, Keith 2-3. 2B: L-Jacob Crawmer. 3B: NO-Conrad Miller
Hanover 4, North Carroll 3
The Raiders squared their season record at 9-9 after edging the Panthers on Thursday.
Patrick Brady, Austin Kibler, Bob Taylor and Alex Smith recorded hits for the winners.
Kevin Burnham drove in all three runs for the Panthers (4-14).
North Carroll 000 003 0 — 3 2 1
Hanover 000 400 x — 4 4 0
