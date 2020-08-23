Dean’s Auto Plaza Night at Lincoln Speedway was action packed with four features and solid car counts across the three divisions on Saturday night.
Scott Fisher, who was one of three drivers racing in both the 410 and 358 sprint car divisions, started on the pole of the 30-lap 410 feature. 2019 Rookie of the year Trey Hivner lined up second.
Fisher led the field into turn 1 on the start with Jordan Givler moving into second. Givler used the top of the track to reel in Fisher and take the lead at the line on lap 2.
Chad Trout, who was running with a bruised elbow after taking a wild ride Friday night, got by Fisher for second on lap 3.
Danny Dietrich was picking off cars and got up to fourth from his ninth starting spot on lap 4.
Trout was closing in on Givler for second while Dietrich caught Fisher going down the back stretch on lap 5 to take third. Dietrich had his sights set on the leaders and was using the bottom line around the track to reel them in.
Trout continued to close in on Givler as Dietrich hunted them down. The top three — Givler, Trout and Dietrich — were under a blanket on lap 9. Dietrich got by Trout for second on lap 10 and made quick work of Givler taking the lead going into turn 3 on the same lap.
The fist caution of the race came on lap 11 when Hivner got spun around in turn 2. Hivner rejoined the field.
Dietrich paced the field ahead of Givler, Trout, Fisher and Landon Myers for the restart.
Trout took second coming out of turn 4 on the restart and Matt Campbell got by Givler to take third.
Dietrich’s 3.269 second lead over Trout was erased when the yellow flag came out on lap 16 as Glenndon Forsythe and Brian Montieth got together on the front stretch. Forsythe rejoined the field but the eight-time track champion Montieth headed to the pits, ending his night.
Freddie Rahmer was on the move making his way to fifth on the restart and then fourth on lap 18.
As Dietrich approached lapped traffic with 10 laps to go, he had a 2.164 second advantage over Trout.
As the laps wound down a three car battle for fifth between Givler, Chase Dietz and Tim Glatfelter was well under way. Dietz hit the wall in turn 2 giving the spot back to Givler for a moment but Dietz rebounded and took the spot for good.
Rahmer continued to work his way towards the front of the field and got by Campbell for third with four laps to go. Campbell didn’t let Rahmer pull away and continued to challenge Freddie to take the spot back.
Dietrich won his third feature in a row and his fifth of the season 2.665 seconds ahead of Trout. Rahmer held on to finish third. Campbell crossed the line fourth and Dietz completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich [9] ($4,000); 2. 1X-Chad Trout [5]; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer [12]; 4. 16-Matt Campbell [8]; 5. 75-Chase Dietz [13]; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter [6]; 7. 19m-Landon Myers [4]; 8. 90-Jordan Givler [3]; 9. 59-Jim Siegel [10]; 10. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [7]; 11. 15-Adam Wilt [20]; 12. 5E-Tim Wagaman [15]; 13. 88-Brandon Rahmer [11]; 14. 21T-Scott Fisher [1]; 15. 87-Alan Krimes [17]; 16. 99-Kyle Moody [19]; 17. 73B-Brett Michalski [16]; 18. 23-Chris Arnold [24]; 19. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe [18]; 20. 44-Dylan Norris [21]; 21. 7-Trey Hivner [2]; 22. 21-Brian Montieth [14] DNF; 23. 55-Dallas Schott [23] DNF; 24. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh [22] DNF
Lap leaders: Fisher (1), Givler (2-10), Dietrich (11-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 21T-Scott Fisher [1]; 2. 19m-Landon Myers [3]; 3. 16-Matt Campbell [5]; 4. 59-Jim Siegel [7]; 5. 75-Chase Dietz [8]; 6. 73B-Brett Michalski [4]; 7. 99-Kyle Moody [6]; 8. 55-Dallas Scott [9]; 9. 27G-Jay Galloway [2] DNF
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 1X-Chad Trout [3]; 2. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr. [4]; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich [9]; 4. 88-Brandon Rahmer [6]; 5. 21-Brian Montieth [7]; 6. 87-Alan Krimes [5]; 7. 44-Dylan Norris [1]; 8. 23-Chris Arnold [8]; 9. 97-Brie Hershey [2]
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 7-Trey Hivner [1]; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter [3]; 3. 90-Jordan Givler [2]; 4. 51-Freddie Rahmer [6]; 5. 5E-Tim Wagaman [7]; 6. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe [4]; 7. 15-Adam Wilt [5]; 8. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh [8[; 9. 11p-Greg Plank [9]
Consy (10 laps): 1. 99-Kyle Moody [1]; 2. 15-Adam Wilt [3]; 3. 44-Dylan Norris [2]; 4. 15-Jeff Rohrbaugh [6]; 5. 55-Dallas Schott [4]; 6. 23-Chris Arnold [5]; 7. 97-Brie Hershey [8]; 8. 11p-Greg Plank [9]; 9. 27G- Jay Galloway [7] DNS
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 23-Chris Arnold [6] ($1,100); 2. 35- Steve Owings [8]; 3. 50-Alyson Dietz [2]; 4. 66a-Cody Fletcher [14]; 5. 23-Justin Foster [4]; 6. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle [15]; 7. 18-Todd Rittenhouse Jr. [20]; 8. 89-Ashley Cappetta [13]; 9. 99-Zachary Cool [22]; 10. 00-Chris Frank [17]; 11. 38s-Jordan Strickler [21]; 12. 38-Brett Strickler [10]; 13. 3-Jeff Paulson [23]; 14. 2D-Dylan Orwig [18]; 15. 22-Jacob Balliet [16]; 16. 8CR-Mason Chaney [24]; 17. 13s-Jon Stewart [1] DNF; 18. 5-Travis Scott [11] DNF; 19. 54-Brett Wanner [9] DNF; 20. 4-Zane Rudisill [3] DNF; 21. 91-Tyler Ross [12] DNF; 22. 28-Matt Findley [19] DNF; 23. 21T-Scott Fisher [5] DNF; 24. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh [7] DNF
Lap leaders: Stewart (1-6), Arnold (7-20)
8/1 Make-up Feature (20 laps): 1. 91-Tyler Ross [9] ($1,100); 2. 35-Steve Owings [5]; 3. 54-Brett Wanner [7]; 4. 50-Alyson Dietz [1]; 5. 38-Brett Strickler [6]; 6. 23-Justin Foster [4]; 7. 4-Zane Rudisill [3]; 8. 5a-Zachary Allman [14]; 9. 89-Ashley Cappetta [21]; 10. 38s-Jordan Strickler [20]; 11. 11H-Hayden Miller [19]; 12. 2D-Dylan Orwig [23]; 13. 99-Zachary Cool [22]; 14. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh [13]; 15. 5-Travis Scott [8]; 16. 22-Jacob Balliet [25]; 17. 8-Kenny Kuhn [2]; 18. U2-Billy Heltzel [24]; 19. 13-Jon Stewart [18] DNF; 20. 21T-Scott Fisher [12] DNF; 21. 66a-Cody Fletcher [15] DNF; 22. 18-Todd Rittenhouse Jr. [17] DNF; 23. 34-Mark VanVorst [10]; 24. 2-Kody Hartlaub [16] DNF; 25. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle [11] DNF
Lap leaders: Dietz (1-6), Owings (7-12), Ross (13-20)
Heat winners: Ross, Scott, Stewart, Wanner
Consy winner: Strickler
Mid Atlantic Modifieds
Feature (20 laps): 1. 95-Michael Altobelli Jr. [1]; 2. 99-Chris Arnold [2]; 3. 90-Ray Kable [11]; 4. 11-Brad Kling [6]; 5. 95J-Justin Cullum [9]; 6. 60-Brandon Householder [4]; 7. 747- Jimmy Jesmer [7]; 8. 7H-Josh Hughes [5]; 9. 74-Mike Franklin [17]; 10. 1$-Dale Smith [3]; 11. 7+7-Jeff Solinger [12]; 12. 6M-Carl McKinney [14]; 13. 1st-Brett Hamilton [19]; 14. 5-Jerry Foster [14]; 15. D3-Curt Dunn [13]; 16. 59-Doug Stine [22]; 17. 44-Frank Dibella [26]; 18. 85C-Chris Cogan [24]; 19. 29-Doug Ostwald [25]; 20. 55C-Jason Saga; 21. 25-Mike Corbin [10]; 22. 2-Nick Pappas [20]; 23. 0-Haley Kaiser [7]; 24. 55-Alyssa Rowe [16]; 25. 11B-Chase Butler DNF [21]; 26. 1J-Gare Warehime DNF [23]; 27. 51-Joey Polevoy DNF [15]; 28. 7-George Gutridge DNF [28]
Lap leaders: Altobelli Jr. (1-20)
Heat winners: Householder, Altobelli Jr. Smith,
Consy winner: Hamilton
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
Friday, 8/21
410 Sprints
Feature (25 laps): 1. Freddie Rahmer, 2. Danny Dietrich, 3. Chase Dietz, 4. Jason Solwold, 5. Steve Buckwalter, 6. TJ Stutts, 7. Kyle Reinhardt, 8. Kyle Moody, 9. Lucas Wolfe, 10. Adrian Shaffer, 11. Jordan Givler, 12. Trenton Sheaffer, 13. Brent Shearer, 14. Dwight Leppo, 15. Anthony Macri, 16. Brian Montieth, 17. Brett Michalski, 18. Matt Campbell, 19. Chad Trout, 20. Brent Marks, 21. Robbie Kendall
World of Outlaws Late Models
Feature (40 laps): 1. Brandon Sheppard, 2. Gregg Satterlee, 3. Rick Eckert, 4. Mason Zeigler, 5. Gene Knaub, 6. Ashton Winger, 7. Darrell Lanigan, 8. Chase Junghans, 9. Dan Stone, 10. Jeff Rine, 11. Dennis Erb Jr., 12. Cade Dillard, 13. Max Blair, 14. Brent Larson, 15. Jim Yoder, 16. Jim Yoder, 17. Ricky Weiss, 18. Kyle Lee, 19. Tyler Bare, 20. Scott Bloomquist, 21. Jason Covert, 22. Trevor Feathers, 23. Boom Briggs, 24. Ross Robinson
DNQ: Shaun Jones, Nathan Long, Gary Stuhler, Andy Anderson, Mike Lupfer, Chad Julius, Pancho Lawler, Matt Sponaugle, Dave Stamm, Bryan Bernheisel, Bobby Pierce, Danny Snyder, Travis Stickley, Tyler Horst, Parker Martin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.