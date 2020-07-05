Kyle Larson capped off a dominant Pennsylvania Speedweek performance by winning the feature at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday night. The former NASCAR star claimed the Speedweek crown with 1,439 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Danny Dietrich (1,116) of Gettysburg.
Larson was nearly flawless over the nine-day, nine-race event, posting an average finish of 2.3. He won four of the final five races, including the final three at Grandview, Hagerstown and Port Royal.
Port Royal ace Logan Wagner led the first 10 laps of the Greg Hodnett Classic on Saturday before Larson wheeled his No. 57 rocket to the front. The feature was halted for a pair of cautions but that didn’t prevent the California driver from scoring his first career win at the ‘Speed Palace.’
Larson was fresh off notching his first Williams Grove win on Friday, when he pocketed $15,000 for claiming the Mitch Smith Memorial. He added another $11,054 on Saturday to bring his Speedweek earnings to a whopping $56,627.
Larson became the first driver since Stevie Smith to win at least four Speedweek races. Smith copped five victories en route to the title in 2015.
Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, who had won four straight features at Port Royal, slowed to a stop on the final lap and finished 18th.
Dietrich, the 2016 Speedweek champ, qualified for Saturday’s feature through the B-main after experiencing engine issues. The driver of the No. 48 roared from his 21st starting position to inside the top 10 before more mechanical issues ended his race with a 20th-place finish.
Dietrich was second in points and money, earning $23,110 after scoring back-to-back victories at Lincoln and Selinsgrove. He had the fourth-best average finish in Speedweek at 6.4.
Three-time World of Outlaws champion Sammy Swindell, racing at the age of 64, finished 10th in points.
PA Speedweek
Final
Point Standings
1. 57-Kyle Larson 1439
2. 48-Danny Dietrich 1116
3. 72-Ryan Smith 1101
4. 51-Freddie Rahmer 1073
5 19-Brent Marks 1059
6. 24-Rico Abreu 1059
7. 70-Brock Zearfoss 928
8. 69K-Lance Dewease 879
9. 39M-Anthony Macri 864
10. 39-Sammy Swindell 831
Money
1. Kyle Larson $52,627
2. Danny Dietrich $23,110
3. Rico Abreu $18,405
4. LanceDewease $18,400
5. Brent Marks $16,850
6. Freddie Rahmer $15,805
7. AnthonyMacri $13,630
8. Ryan Smith $12,000
9. Brock Zearfoss $9,890
10. Sammy Swindell $8,925
Average Finish
1. Kyle Larson 2.3
2. Lance Dewease 3.2
3. Brent Marks 5.9
4. Danny Dietrich 6.4
5. Ryan Smith 6.6
6. Freddie Rahmer 7.0
7. Rico Abreu 8.1
8. Brock Zearfoss 9.9
9. Anthony Macri 12.8
10. Sammy Swindell 13.4
PORT ROYAL SPEEDWAY
Saturday — PA Speedweek
410 Sprints
Feature: 1. Kyle Larson ($11,054) 2.Brent Marks 3. Rico Abreu 4. Brock Zearfoss 5. Lance Dewease 6. Logan Wagner 7. Mike Wagner 8. Ryan Smith 9. Kyle Reinhardt 10. AJ Flick 11. Dylan Cisney 12. Sammy Swindell 13. Steve Buckwalter 14. TJ Stutts 15. Tyler Reeser 16. Tyler Walton 17. Anthony Fiore 18. Anthony Macri 19. Rick Lafferty 20. Danny Dietrich 21. Freddie Rahmer 22. Lucas Wolfe 23. Kyle Moody 24. Jason Shultz
DNQ: Chase Dietz, Robert Ballou, Chad Trout, Tim Wagaman, Nicole Bower, Tyler Bear, Dan Shetler, Kyle Smith, Jeff Miller, Drew Ritchey, Justin Whittall, Dustin Baney, Curt Stroup, Ricky Dieva, Kody Lehman, Blane Heimbach, Brie Hershey
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
Friday — PA Speedweek
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. Kyle Larson. 2. Lance Dewease. 3. Brent Marks. 4. Rico Abreu. 5. Freddie Rahmer. 6. Danny Dietrich. 7. Ryan Smith. 8. TJ Stutts. 9. Chad Trout. 10. Lucas Wolfe. 11. Sammy Swindell. 12. Kyle Reinhardt. 13. Brian Montieth. 14. Robbie Kendall 15. Kyle Moody. 16. Tim Wagaman. 17. Tyler Beard. 18. Rick Lafferty. 19. Brock Zearfoss. 20. Anthony Macri. 21. Mike Wagner. 22. Chase Dietz. 23. Matt Campbell. 24. Jeff Halligan.
DNQ: Logan Wagner, Steve Buckwalter, Robert Ballou, Dylan Cisney, Tyler Ross, Brett Michalski, Justin Whittall, Adrian Shaffer, Kody Lehman, Nicole Bower, Steven Downs, Troy Fraker, Doug Hammaker, Jared Esh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.