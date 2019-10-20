The Fairfield Green Knights used a strong performance on the ground by Peyton Stadler in a 34-10 victory over York Tech on Saturday morning in a YAIAA-3 contest.
The Knights (2-7, 2-4 YAIAA-3) took over the top spot in the PIAA District 3 Class A Power Rankings. The Top 2 teams will play for the District 3 title.
York Tech (0-8, 0-6 YAIAA-3) struggled to move the ball and couldn’t contain Stadler, who ran for 87 yards and two scores. Fairfield’s Jake Myers threw for 44 yards and a TD while Stadler threw for 18 yards, including a 6-yard TD to Derik Wuetrich.
The Green Knights rushed for 180 yards in the victory. Fairfield will face Littlestown in its regular season finale.
Full stats were not provided.
Individual Stats
Rushing: F-Peyton Stadler 12-87, Jake Myers 7-34, Garrett Stadler 15-27, Cody Valentine 4-22, Conor Joy 2-3; YT-Ryan Gibson 17-57, Jamar Johnson 2-19, Jason Clark 7-16, Zachary Driver 5-15, Logan Heilman 2-6.Passing: F-Myers 3-3-0 44, G. Stadler 2-3-0 18; YT-Ryan Gibson 4-8-1 24. Receiving:F-Brent Hamilton 1-25, G. Stadler 2-19, P. Stadler 1-12, Derik Wuetrich 1-6; YT-Ryan Parker 2-12, Johnson 1-6, Heilman 1-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.