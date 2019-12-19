Girls’ Basketball
Biglerville 52, York Country Day 39
Better late than never.
The Canners used a 22-4 fourth quarter to come from behind and pick up the road victory.
Katie Woolson (13), Mya Miller (11) and Brylee Rodgers (10) all scored in double figures for Biglerville (4-4).
Rhlyn Rouse led all scorers with 22 for York Country Day (3-4).
Biglerville 5 19 6 22 — 52
York Country Day 13 12 10 4 — 39
Biglerville (52): Brylee Rodgers 5 0-1 10, Mogan Martin 2 2-2 6, Emily Woolson 3 0-0 6, Myla Garber 4 3-5 11, Katie Woolson 5 3-5 13, Hailey Slusser 1 0-0 2, Mya Miller 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Reckard, Williams. Totals: 22 8-13 52.
York Country Day (39): Rhlyn Rouse 9 4-7 22, Sarah Ritter 3 3-4 9, Gibriha Drayden 1 0-0 2, Amella Bernard 1 2-2 4, Karrington Brown 1 0-2 2. Totals: 15 9-15 39.
3-pointers: B-None, YCD-None.
South Western 68, Waynesboro 30
The trio of Maddie Lehker (22), Grace Thomas (16) and Lexi Plesic (15) combined for 53 of the Mustangs (2-4) 68 points in a runaway win at home against the Indians.
Brooke Davis paced Waynesboro (0-6) with 11 points.
South Western 21 18 20 9 — 68
Waynesboro 5 11 8 6 — 30
Waynesboro (30): Davis 3 3-4 11, Cordell 0 0-2 0, Sawicki 1 3-4 5, Lowry 1 1-2 4, Sheasley 1 0-0 3, Ridge 0 0-2 0, Freels 0 2-2 2, Fisher 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 9-16 30.
South Western (68): Maddie Lehker 10 2-6 22, Grace Thomas 4 7-9 16, Kayla Leppo 1 1-4 3, Ava Roberts 1 0-0 2, Lexi Plesic 7 1-2 15, Bella Gilberto 1 1-4 3, Amanda Olson 0 2-2 2, Jess Bentzel 0 3-4 3, Sofia Harnois 1 0-1 2. Non-scorers: Panizari, Brooks, Mackie. Totals: 25 17-32 68.
3-pointers: W-Davis 2, Lowry 1, Sheasley 1, Fisher 1; SW-Thomas 1.
Boys’ Basketball
Waynesboro 57, South Western 49
Shilo Bivins led the way with 11 points and Aaron Fry had 10 as the Mustangs (1-5) came up just short against the host Indians (2-3).
Cole Rhyne’s 24 points led all scorers for Waynesboro.
Waynesboro 9 13 22 13 — 57
South Western 13 11 17 8 — 49
South Western (49): Seth Sager 3 2-2 9, Aaron Fry 3 2-2 10, Jonah Friel 3 0-0 7, Barry Chamberlain 1 1-1 3, Tyler Cook 4 1-7 9, Shilo Bivins 5 0-1 11. Non-scorers: Caler, Weston. Totals: 19 6-13 49.
Waynesboro (57): Rhyne 8 6-8 24, Sims 2 3-4 8, Jacobs 1 0-1 3, King 0 1-2 2, Bean 2 1-4 5, Shaffer 7 0-0 14, Saunders 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 11-19 57.
3-pointers: W-Rhyne 2, Jacobs 1, Sims 1; SW-Fry 2, Sager 1, Bivins 1, Friel 1.
Boys’ Swimming
South Western 89, Gettysburg 81
The Mustangs eeked one out over divisional rival Gettysburg thanks in large part to wins from Jeremy Hargis and Bryan Collins.
This is the second match in a row the Warriors have been on the wrong end of that was decided in the final event.
200 medley relay: 1. South Western (Jeremy Hargis, Nick Shoul, Richard Plesic, Lucas Dunnock) 1:48.30, 2. Gettsyburg (Harry Nelson, Zach Tipton, Jacob Bordatto, Collin Campbell) 1:52.75, 3. South Western (William Fenwick, Mason Neiderer, Joseph Carver, Carter Klein) 2:00.38; 200 free: 1. Bryan Collins (SW) 1:58.51, 2. Ethan Turner (GB) 2:09.76, 3. William Fenwick (SW) 2:12.30; 200 IM: 1. Harry Nelson (GB) 2:11.81, 2. Jeremy Hargis (SW) 2:21.68, 3. Zach Tipton (GB) 2:22.96; 50 free: 1. Brandon Gladfelter (GB) 23.66, 2. Mike Shoul (SW) 23.75, 3. Zach Turner (GB) 25.09; 100 fly: 1. Jacob Bordatto (GB) 1:02.54, 2. Derek Cracium (SW) 1:02.90, 3. Richard Plesic (SW) 1:04.85; 100 free: 1. Brandon Gladfelter (GB) 53.57, 2. Jeremy Hargis (SW) 57.07, 3. Collin Campbell (GB) 1:00.30; 500 free: 1. Bryan Collins (SW) 5:36.09, 2. Jacob Bordatto (GB) 5:50.62, 3. William Fenwick (GB) 5:56.49; 200 free relay: 1. South Western (Richard Plesic, Lucas Dunnock, Derek Cracium, Bryan Collins) 1:39.13, 2. Gettysburg (Liam Christianson, Zach Turner, Collin Campbell, Brandon Gladfelter) 1:40.30; 3. Gettysburg (Zach Tipton, Drew Cole, Conor Wagner, Ethan Turner) 1:45.88; 100 back: 1. Harry Nelson (GB) 57.97, 2. Derek Cracium (SW) 1:06.77, 3. Lucas Dunnock (SW) 1:08.53; 100 breast: 1. Mike Shoul (SW) 1:05.49, 2. Zach Tipton (GB) 1:11.37, 3. Mason Neiderer (SW) 1:15.80; 400 free relay: 1. South Western (Jeremy Hargis, Bryan Collins, Derek Cracium, Mike Shoul) 3:38.67, 2. Gettysburg (Harry Nelson, Collin Campbell, Zach Turner, Brandon Gladfelter) 3:41.13, 3. Gettysburg (Conor Wagner, Drew Cole, Ethan Turner, Jacob Bordatto) 3:59.98
Red Lion 94.5, New Oxford 71.5
Jon Clinton won the 200 free and anchored New Oxford to a 200 free relay win but the Colonials came up just short against the Lions
200 medley relay: 1. Red Lion (Andrew Rexroth, Jasen Bingaman, Tanner Rager, Shane McDaniel) 1:49.14, 2. New Oxford (James Hayward, Alan Flores, Jon Clinton, Angel Flores) 1:52.54; 200 free: 1. Jon Clinton (NO) 2:01.53, 3. Cole Smith (NO) 2:25.35; 200 IM: 1. James Bingaman (RL) 2:10.57, 2. James Hayward (NO) 2:24.10; 50 free: 1. Shane McDaniel (RL) 24.16, 2. Alan Flores (NO) 24.61, 3. Caleb Kelley (NO) 27.70; 100 fly: 1. Andrew Rexroth (RL) 58.55, 2. Jon Clinton (NO) 1:01.09; 100 free: 1. Tanner Rager (RL) 55.22, 3. Angel Flores (NO) 1:01.83; 500 free: 1. Shane McDaniel (RL) 5:43.86, 3. Ayden Batiste (NO) 7:37.92; 200 free relay: 1. New Oxford (Alan Flores, Angel Flores, James Hayward, Jon Clinton) 1:40.65, 3. New Oxford (Garrett Swift, Daniel Swift, Cole Smith, Caleb Kelley) 1:55.42; 100 back: Andrew Rexroth (RL) 1:02.86, 2. James Hayward (NO) 1:05.36, 3. gRANT hAYWARD (NO) 1:10.46: 100 breast: 1. Jasen Bingaman (RL) 1:06.97, 2. Alan Flores (NO) 1:12.59, 3. Cole Smith (NO) 1:16.75, 400 free relay: 1. Red Lion (Jasen Bingaman, Andrew Rexroth, Tanner Rager, Shane McDaniel) 3:34.18, 2. New Oxford (Grant Hayward, William Kraus, Cole Smith, Ayden Batiste) 4:43.91
Girls’ Swimming
Gettysburg 86, South Western 84
This one came down to the final event, as Gettysburg won the 400 free relay to win the meet. The team of Grace Florek, Malina Reber, Hannah Brainard and Morgan Newell went 3:55.17, a full 10 seconds clear of South Western, whose teams took second and third in the event, to bring home the meet for the Warriors.
200 medley relay: 1. South Western (Megan Bish, Leah Collins, Katerina Lucabaugh, Madelyn Cromer) 2:05.75, 2. Gettysburg (Paige Clapsadle, Natalie Hurtwitch, Malina Reber, Katie Ketterman) 2:14.50, 3. South Western (Hailey Hollenbeck, Allyson Klansek, Faith Small, Megan Klansek) 2:14.50; 200 free: 1. Hannah Brainard (GB) 2:05.25, 2. Katerina Lucabaugh (SW) 2:14.17, 3. Paige Clapsadle (GB) 2:23.45; 200 IM: 1. Malina Reber (GB) 2:33.71, 2. Megan Bish (SW) 2:40.40, 3. Hannah Green (GB) 2:44.42; 50 free: 1. Morgan Newell (GB) 25.20, 2. Leah Leonard (SW) 25.76, 3. Megan Kiansek (SW) 28.87; 100 fly: 1. Morgan Newell (GB) 1:01.88, 2. Megan Bish (SW) 1:13.58, 3. Carolyn Scheungrab (GB) 1:17.46; 100 free: 1. Leah Collins (SW) 1:01.69, 2. Grace Florek (GB) 1:03.47, 3. Katie Ketterman (GB) 1:05.41; 500 free: 1. Katerina Lucabaugh (SW) 6:00.85, 2. Malina Reber (GB) 6:00.98, 3. Hannah Green (GB) 6:41.02; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Katie Ketterman, Grace Florek, Hannah Brainard, Morgan Newell) 1:49.89, 2. South Western (Leah Leonard, Megan Klansek, Faith Small, Megan Bish) 1:52.97; 3. South Western (Gabrielle Ozsvath, Kelsey Diener, Cora Rebert, Maggie Shaffer) 2:00.67; 100 back: 1. Hannah Brainard (GB) 1:07.14, 2. Leah Leonard (SW) 1:07.65; 3. Madalyn Cromer (SW) 1:15.69; 100 breast: 1. Leah Collins (SW) 1:17.40, 2. Natalie Hurtwitch (GB) 1:19.09, 3. Carolyn Scheungrab (GB) 1:24.49; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Grace Florek, Malina Reber, Hannah Brainard, Morgan Newell) 3:15.18, 2. South Western (Leah Leonard. Madalyn Cromer, Leah Collins, Katerina Lucabaugh) 4:05.81, 3. South Western (Hailey Hollenback, Maggie Shaffer, Kelsey Diener, Allyson Klansek) 4:35.09
Red Lion 128, New Oxford 40
Lauren Richter impressed with a victory in the 500 free and second-place finish in the 200 IM as the Colonials fell to Red Lion.
200 medley relay: 1. Red Lion (Holly Aggen, Arabella Butera, Sam Schwinger, Cheryl Bingamin) 2:01.09, 3. New Oxford (Lilly Anderson, Valerie Clabaugh, Courtney Smith, Lauren Richter) 2:15.25; 200 free: 1. Rylee Oliphant (RL) 2:24.92; 200 IM: 1. Arabella Butera (RL) 2:17.63, 2. Lauren Richter (NO) 2:27.98; 50 free: 1. Cheryl Bingaman (RL) 28.17, 2. Valerie Clabaugh (NO) 28.39; 100 fly: 1. Arabella Butera (RL) 1:03.89, 3. Valerie Clabaugh (NO) 1:07.85; 100 free: 1. Holly Aggen (RL) 59.41; 500 free: 1. Lauren Richter (NO) 5:52.00; 200 free relay: 1. Red Lion (Holly Aggen, Cheryl Bingamen, Rylee Oliphant, Arabella Butera) 1:50.80, 2. New Oxford (Molly Raab, Lilly Anderson, Kenzie D Christie 1:56.39; 100 back: 1. Holly Aggen (RL) 1:08.11; 100 breast: 1. Thea Hennessy (RL) 1:18.39; 400 free relay: 1. Red Lion (Ryelee Stone, Rylee Oliphant, Lorelei Grove, Sam Schwinger) 4:21.32
Wrestling
Bermudian Springs 42, Northeastern 25.
Cole Mosier (138), Trenton Harder (160), Hogan Swenski (182) and Blaine Worder (285) picked up pins as the Eagles won a hard-fought battle with the Bobcats.
106-Gabe Sulpizio (NE) dec. Coby Johnston 8-2; 113-Constantino Kocoronis (NE) dec Ty Livelsberger 3-1 SV; 120-Thomas Gradwell (NE) dec. Korey Smith 9-3; 126-Cole Wilson (NE) p. Brennan Schisler 0:47; 132-Caleb Mantz p. Nekoda Keller 1:11; 138-Cole Mosier (BSH) p. Garrett Staub 1:02; 145-Ryan Hussey (NE) MD. Chanse Boyer 9-1; 152-Ryan Maley (NE) dec. Adam Harbaugh (BSH) 5-1; 160-Trenton Harder (BS) p. Ethan Small 1:48; 170-Adam Stockbower dec. Jhonathan Balek 7-5 SV; 182-Hogan Swenski (BS) p. Tyler Schmerge :28; 195-Joshua Keller (BS) fft.; 220-Savauri Shelton (BS) fft.; 285-Blaine Worden (BS) p. Jacob Kensinger 2:23.
