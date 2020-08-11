Anthony Lippy has arguably been the best pitcher in the South Penn League over the past five or so years, but the ace righthander didn’t have it in Cashtown’s 6-0 defeat at the hands of Hagerstown in the winner’s bracket final of the South Penn League tournament Tuesday night at North Hagerstown High School.
Lippy worked just two innings and allowed six runs — five earned — and seven hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
“They just put the bat on the ball. I was hitting my spots, but I couldn’t miss barrels,” Lippy said. “They’re a good hitting team, so credit to them.”
The loss means that the Pirates will host New Oxford, a 5-4 winner over Littlestown, in the loser’s bracket final at 6 p.m. tonight. The winner of that game will advance to play at Hagerstown on Thursday and would need to defeat the Braves on Thursday and Friday to claim the league title. Hagerstown would have two opportunities to win one game to be the league champions.
Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman removed Lippy after he threw 44 pitches with the hopes of possibly using him later in the week.
“I didn’t want to keep him out there and use him up for the week,” Ketterman said. “I thought we were ready to go tonight and we weren’t. That’s on me. I didn’t have our guys ready.”
Cashtown (16-5) got two runners on in the top of the first when D.J. Cool walked and Robert Rohrbaugh singled him to third. But Brave hurler Will Grove induced a groundout from Tyler Reinert to escape the jam.
Hagerstown (18-3) went to work right away in the bottom of the first with a single from Justin Lewis, followed by a double from Ryan Fisher.
Following a strikeout, Jarrett Biesecker and Tim Hopson notched back-to-back run-scoring singles to plate Lewis and Fisher. Then Myles Nicholson followed with a two-run single to chase home Biesecker and Hopson.
The hosts added two more in the second when Dalton Shank brought home Lewis with a sac fly and Biesecker reached on an error to plate Fisher.
Simeon Davis relieved Lippy to begin the third and threw three shutout innings before giving way to Mike Tempel, who threw a scoreless sixth.
“Sim and Mike did a nice job in relief of shutting them down and giving us a chance,” Ketterman said. “But it just wasn’t our night. We couldn’t get anything going.”
Cashtown did receive back-to-back singles with two down in the seventh from Davis and Chris Schachle, but Hagerstown reliever Steven Ricketts got J.C. Collins to pop out to end it.
Grove had worked the first six frames to earn the victory. He allowed four hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
Tempel paced Cashtown with a pair of singles, while Fisher had three knocks and Lewis added a pair for the Bravos.
Cashtown 000 000 0 — 0 6 1
Hagerstown 420 000 x — 6 8 0
Anthony Lippy, Simeon Davis (3), Mike Tempel (6) and J.C. Collins; Will Grove, Stephen Ricketts (7) and Nick Jacoby. WP:Grove. LP: Lippy. SO-BB: Lippy 2-0, Davis 3-4, Tempel 0-1; Grove 2-1, Ricketts 1-0. 2B: H-Ryan Fisher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.