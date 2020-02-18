Gettysburg has tasted defeat just three times so far this season, but one of them came against Hershey in the championship game of the Trojans’ holiday tournament in the last week of December.
The Warriors avenged their 10-point loss with a resounding 53-26 victory in the opening round of the District 3, Class 5A girls basketball tournament on Tuesday night at Gettysburg.
The second-seeded Warriors earned their second consecutive trip to the PIAA tournament with the victory. It’s the fourth time in the past ten seasons and ninth time in the past twenty that Gettysburg will play in the state tournament. A loss would’ve meant the season would’ve ended for Gettysburg.
“We weren’t going to let our season end here tonight,” Gettysburg sophomore Anne Bair said. “We want to win a district championship and a win here tonight means that we can still do that and that we’ll have at least one game in the state tournament.”
Bair played with the ball on a string throughout, as she controlled the action when the Warriors were on offense. She made 4-of-5 from the field to finish with a game-high 12 points and also dished out a game-high six assists.
Gettysburg (23-3) has now won 17 of its last 18 games since the loss at Hershey on Dec 28.
“We’ve been playing really well for the past six weeks or so and we’ve been getting incrementally better,” Gettysburg head coach Jeff Bair said. “I thought we reached another level against Delone (in the YAIAA tournament) and we’ve continued to improve.
The only loss the Warriors have taken in the past six weeks is a 42-38 loss to Dallastown in the YAIAA title game last Friday.
“We’re just a much, much better team than we were the first time that we played Hershey,” Jeff Bair said. “That loss really pushed us to become better.”
Anne Bair added, “Losing to them the last time was definitely a thought in our minds, but we’re a different team, a better team than we were then. We’re a much more confident team.”
The Warriors sprinted to a 17-6 advantage after one quarter and added six more to the lead as it stood at 23-6 with 5:15 to go until intermission.
Hershey (10-13) climbed back into the game behind the play of Anna Coulter and Claudia Zugay, each of whom contributed five points to the Trojans’ 10-2 run to end the first half.
Zugay’s triple made it 25-16 with 32 seconds to play until the half.
The visitors kept within range until the midway point of the third quarter when they trailed 29-20 following Coulter’s hoop with 4:02 to go in the stanza.
Bair’s freebie and back-to-back buckets by Taylor Richardson to end the frame pushed the Gettysburg edge to 34-20 heading for the final period.
“Hershey did some different things against us this time than they did the last time and some of those things were effective,” Jeff Bair said. “I thought we also felt a little bit of pressure because this was an elimination game. I think we’ll be much more loose in our next game.”
Gettysburg put it out of reach by opening the fourth quarter on a 10-4 run.
“We were ahead and had control of the game,” Anne Bair said. “We just had to finish them off and we did that.”
The Warriors return to action when they host fellow YAIAA-2 member York Suburban, who defeated Elizabethtown, 45-21, in the quarterfinals on Friday at home at 7 p.m. Gettysburg took both meetings with Suburban, 66-61 in overtime on the road and 51-41 at home.
“We beat Suburban twice, but it was close both times,” Anne Bair said. “So we expect it to be a competitive game again.”
Bair was joined in double figures by Cheyenne Proctor, who pocketed 10 points, then Camryn Felix, Lily Natter and Richardson each chipped in with eight. Richardson added ten boards and three steals.
Coulter was the high scorer for Hershey with 12.
Gettysburg 53, Hershey 26
Hershey 6 10 4 6 — 26
Gettysburg 17 8 9 19 — 53
Hershey (26): Anna Coulter 5 2-9 12, Claudia Zugay 2 0-2 5, Zoe Carlson 3 0-0 6, Amelia Rogers 1 0-0 2, Sarah Drabik 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Paige Day, Liv Bratton, Julia Zakovitch, Mary Cotter, Donya Moore, Jamie Larkin, Alexis Moodie, Sophia Speece. Totals 11 3-13 26.
Gettysburg (53): Camryn Felix 2 3-4 8, Lily Natter 2 4-6 8, Madison Proctor 0 0-2 0, Anne Bair 4 4-6 12, Cheyenne Proctor 2 5-6 10, Taylor Richardson 4 0-0 8, Briana Abate 0 4-6 4, Skye Shepherd 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Autumn Oaster, Reese Gourley, Emili Scavito. Totals 15 20-30 53.
3-pointers: H-Zugay1; G-Felix 1, C. Proctor 1, Shepherd 1.
