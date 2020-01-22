CHAMBERSBURG — It was over before it started.
A match that had all the makings of a knock-down, drag-‘em-out showdown was deflated by no-shows. Chambersburg, ailing and injured, was without five starters when unbeaten Gettysburg paid a visit on Wednesday evening. Short-handed is no way to face arguably the district’s top team, as the Trojans learned.
Gettysburg piled up eight bonus-point victories as it rolled to a 51-18 victory that capped a perfect 17-0 regular season. The Warriors looked every bit the part of the top-seeded squad in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings.
“It’s just step one,” said Warrior head coach Chris Haines. “Our goal has been to win a district title; we need to win our next four dual meets to do so. We need to make sure we’re healthy next week, that’s what we’re working for.”
Haines said that overcoming obstacles is part of the process at this point of the season.
“Every high school team deals with illness and injuries, that’s part of coaching high school kids,” he said. “We could be sick next week, and we’d still need to come up with a way to win. It’s happened to us before and them before. It is what it is.”
Chambersburg head coach Matt Mentzer didn’t wave a white flag prior to the match but saw the writing on the wall.
“Unfortunately, I kind of knew what was going to happen today,” said Mentzer. “We had to put out the best we could tonight. That’s all we had, it’s all we had left. They looked tired. That looked like a tired wrestling team.”
The Warriors (17-0) had plenty of pep in their step thanks to a Cherry bomb to kick off the match. Jake Cherry found himself in a 6-0 hole to Kelby Mixell at 138 before working for a takedown with less than a minute remaining in the final period. Cherry went neutral and continued attack, working Mixell to his back for a stunning fall in 5:34.
“It’s good to set the tone for the team and get the crowd fired up,” said Cherry. “I tried to gas him, get the cardio going and score points, turn the match in my direction.
“It was a feel thing. I was trying to go head in the hole and then I stuck the arm under and felt it, and it was there.”
The teams traded decisions in the following two bouts, with Jared Townsend winning 10-6 before Luke Sainato dropped a 2-1 decision to state medalist Tate Nichter at 152. Sainato was in deep on takedown attempts in the second and third periods but narrowly missed out on crucial points.
Trojan horse Luke Nichter rolled up a 20-5 tech fall at 160 but Chambersburg would surrender 18 points before it scored again.
A Dylan Reinert cradle resulted in a 45-second fall at 170 and Max Gourley decked Mekhi Williams in 1:49 in the following bout. A forfeit to Sam Rodriguez ballooned the Warrior lead to 27-8. Trojan Zach Evans (14-10) was missing at 195, likewise for regulars Luke Mentzer (13-9), Rylan Carter (12-10), Karl Shindledecker (22-7) and Carson Mello (19-9).
Wyatt Hull ran an arm bar for a set of late nearfall point and a 10-1 major decision at 220 to make it 27-12, but the Trojan bucket was nearly empty.
The spit bucket, however, was far from empty as Trojan heavy Joey Fuller dealt with repeated stomach issues against Trevor Gallagher. Fuller fell behind 4-2 late in the second period before taking a third trip to the bucket, prompting an injury default.
Gettysburg’s lightweights sawed through Trojan backups at 106, 113 and 120. Jake Fetrow went with an arm bar-half combo for a first-period pin before Montana DeLawder stuck Cesar Montelongo in 3:06 with a pancake job.
Tyler Withers spent just 43 seconds on the mat before hanging six on the board at 120.
The Trojans salvaged a pair of decisions to set the final margin.
There will be no rest for Chambersburg, which hosts rival Cumberland Valley tonight. The Trojans slipped to fifth in the power rankings, one spot ahead of the Eagles.
Mentzer expects to have his roster intact by next week and is eyeing a potential rematch with the Warriors.
“Gettysburg has the most solid top to bottom lineup, I’ve said that all year,” he said. “Gettysburg has 14 solid kids that they run out there. Don’t let this score fool you. My guys think we can win it.”
Haines has his team in an optimal position to achieve its longtime goal but knows it must bring its best to ascend to the mountaintop. Anything less could derail those dreams.
“We’ll wait and see how things fall,” he said. “Our (best) team needs to show up next week.”
Gettysburg 51, Chambersburg 18
138-Jake Cherry (G) p. Kelby Mixell, 5:34; 145-Jared Townsend d. Ryder Davenport, 10-6; 152-Tate Nichter (Ch) d. Luke Sainato, 2-1; 160-Luke Nichter (Ch) tf. Nathan Ridgley, 3:53 (20-5); 170-Dylan Reinert (G) p. Bryce McKenzie, :45; 182-Max Gourley (G) p. Mekhi Williams, 1:49; 195-Sam Rodriguez (G) fft; 220-Wyatt Hull (Ch) md. Christian Conner, 10-1; 285-Trevor Gallagher (G) inj. def. over Joey Fuller, 3:39; 106-Jake Fetrow (G) p. April Rump, 1:02; 113-Montana DeLawder (G) p. Cesar Montelongo, 3:06; 120-Tyler Withers (G) p. Reese Spedden, :43; 126-Tyler Smith (Ch) d. Dalton Redden, 6-1; 132-Anthony Colangelo (Ch) d. Ethan Dalton, 4-2 SV
