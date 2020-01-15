Boys’ Basketball
Hanover 65, York Tech 46
Zyaire Myers torched the nets for 30 points, including four 3-pointers in Hanover’s 65-46 road win over York Tech.
The Hawks (7-6) jumped out to a 38-19 lead at the half and never looked back.
Andre Caban chipped in with 12 points and Kyle Garman added 11.
Jhorielki Cabrera’s 13 points led the way for York Tech (4-6).
Hanover 13 25 14 13 — 65
York Tech 5 14 17 10 — 46
Hanover (65): Andre Caban 4 2-2 12, Mason Smith 1 1-2 4, Zyaire Myers 11 4-5 30, Jack Huston 1 0-0 3, Kyle Garman 4 3-8 11, Michael Killinger 1 2-2 5. Non-scorers: Brown. Totals: 22 12-19 65.
York Tech (46): Greer 3 0-0 7, Cabrera 6 0-0 13, Hernandez 3 0-0 8, Wilkes 1 3-4 5, Zorbaugh 0 2-2 2, Thomas 2 0-1 4, Suero 3 0-0 7. Totals: 17 5-7 46.
3-pointers: H-Myers 4, Caban 2, Smith 1, Killinger 1, Huston 1; YT-Hernandez 2, Greer 1, Cabrera 1, Suero 1.
Fairfield 49, Biglerville 44
Eric Ball scored 15 points and Peyton Stadler turned in 14 as the Green Knights (4-8) pulled away in the fourth quarter for a road victory.
Jorge Cervantes’ 18 led all scorers for the Canners (2-10), while Drew Parker followed in double figures with 11.
Fairfield 19 8 10 12 — 49
Biglerville 13 14 10 7 — 44
Fairfield (49): Nik Nordberg 4 1-2 12, John Witcomb 2 0-0 4, Eli White 1 0-0 2, Garrett Stadler 1 0-0 2, Eric Ball 5 3-4 15, Peyton Stadler 6 2-5 14. Totals: 19 6-11 49.
Biglerville (44): Ben Wicker 1 0-0 2, Jorge Cervantes 8 0-4 18, Colby Martin 3 0-0 8, Drew Parker 5 1-2 11, Eli Weigle 2 0-0 5. Totals: 19 1-6 44.
3-pointers: F-Nordberg 3, Ball 2; B-Cervantes 2, Martin 2, Weigle 1.
Littlestown 51, Delone Catholic 39
Brayden Staub scored 12 points as the Thunderbolts (11-3) picked up a road victory over the Squires (4-9).
Corbin Keller’s 13 points paced host Delone Catholic.
Littlestown 11 7 15 18 — 51
Delone Catholic 12 12 4 11 — 39
Littlestown (51): Dane Elliot 3 1-2 7, Rachard Holder 3 2-2 8, Michael Gazmen 2 2-2 7, Braden Unger 2 0-0 4, Jake Bosley 1 0-0 2, Tyler Biser 1 0-0 3, Jayden Weishaar 2 2-2 8, Brayden Staub 6 0-0 12. Totals: 20 7-8 51.
Delone Catholic (39): Gabe Lee 0 1-2 1, Coltyn Keller 3 0-0 8, Sam Long 1 1-2 4, Kevin Mowery 0 2-2 2, Josh Sherdel 3 1-2 8. Corbin Keller 4 4-4 13, Matt Rineman 1 1-4 3. Totals: 12 10-16 39.
3-pointers: L-Weishaar 2, Gazmen 1, Biser 1; DC-Keller 2, Sherdel 1, Keller 1, Rineman 1.
York Catholic 52, Bermudian Springs 41
Jaylen Martinez led the Eagles (3-11) with 12 points as they fell to hosts York Catholic (7-9).
John Forjan’s led all scorers with 14 points for the home team.
York Catholic 12 13 14 13 — 52
Bermudian Springs 11 6 12 12 — 41
Bermudian Springs (41): Ethan Beachy 2 0-1 5, Blake Young 1 0-0 3, Jaylen Martinez 4 2-2 12, Jacob Schriver 2 4-5 8, Brandt Yurick 1 0-0 2, Brock Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Connor Shaw 3 3-4 9. Non-scorers: Myers. Totals: 13 9-12 41.
York Catholic (52): McFadden Jr. 1 0-0 2, Curtis 3 1-2 7, Forjan 3 3-4 9, Durbin 2 8-8 12, Forjan 3 5-6 14, Bockel 2 3-4 8. Totals: 14 20-24 52.
3-pointers: BS-Martinez 2, Beachy 1, Young 1; YC-Forjan 3, Boeckel 1.
Girls’ Basketball
Gettysburg 59, Dover 21
Camryn Felix tallied a game-high 13 points and Skye Sheperd followed closely behind with 12 as the Warriors (11-2) saw off visiting Dover (2-10).
Ten different Gettysburg players scored in the contest.
Gettysburg 21 15 16 7 — 59
Dover 6 0 8 7 — 21
Dover (21): Mulder 2 3-10 7, Fink 1 2-2 4, Goebler 1 0-0 2, Lantz 0 1-2 1, Bowman 2 0-0 5, Matthews 0 0-2 0, Skelly 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 6-16 21.
Gettysburg (59): Camryn Felix 5 0-0 13, Autumn Oaster 0 1-2 1, Lily Natter 2 0-0 4, Madison Proctor 2 0-0 5, Laura Fortnum 0 2-2 2, Skye Sheperd 4 0-0 12, Anne Bair 2 0-0 4, Cheyenne Proctor 3 0-0 7, Taylor Richardson 2 1-4 5, Brianna Abate 3 0-1 6. Non-scorers: Scavito, Gourley. Totals: 23 4-9 59.
3-pointers: D-Bowman 1; G-Sheperd 4, Felix 3, M. Proctor 1, C. Proctor 1.
Biglerville 51, Fairfield 25
Katie Woolson scored a game-high 14 points and Brylee Rodgers followed closely behind with 11 as the Canners (7-9) picked up a road win over the Green Knights (2-12).
Maddie Neiderer turned in four 3-pointers to score a team-high 12 points for Fairfield .
Biglerville 12 15 17 7 — 51
Fairfield 6 9 0 10 — 25
Biglerville (51): Brylee Rodgers 4 2-4 11, Morgan Martin 3 1-1 7, Emily Woolson 0 1-2 1, Myla Garber 2 0-0 6, Katie Woolson 4 5-7 14, Hailey Slusser 3 0-0 6, Mya Miller 3 0-1 6. Non-scorers: Williams, Pirich, Reckard. Totals: 19 15-19 51.
Fairfield (25): Emma Dennison 2 0-1 6, Maddie Neiderer 4 0-1 12, Haley Bolin 3 1-7 7. Non-scorers: Sanders, Battern, Ott. Totals: 9 1-9 25
3-pointers: B-Garber 2, Rodgers 1, K. Woolson 1; F-Neiderer 4, Dennison 2.
Red Lion 48, South Western 30
Maddie Lehker poured in 14 points but the Mustangs (2-12) could not keep up with visiting Red Lion (12-2).
Makiah Shaw’s 15 points led all scorers for the Lions.
Red Lion 17 9 14 8 — 48
South Western 8 5 4 13 — 30
Red Lion (48): Virata 1 0-0 2, Good 1 0-0 3, G. Tollinger 2 0-0 4, Wolf 1 0-0 3, Shaw 7 1-1 15, C. Tollinger 2 2-2 7, Gordon-Bey 1 1-1 3, Biler 3 0-0 6, Shellenberger 1 0-1 3. Totals: 20 4-7 48.
South Western (30): Maddie Lehker 5 4-5 14, Grace Thomas 2 2-4 7, Bella Gilbert 1 0-0 2, Lex Plesic 1 0-0 2, Kayla Leppo 2 1-3 5. Non-scorers: Mackie, Roberts, Olson, Bentzel, Harnois, Panizari. Totals: 11 7-12 30.
3-pointers: RL-Shellenberger 1, C. Tollinger 1, Good 1, Wolf 1. SW-Thomas 1.
James Buchanan 57, Hanover 39
Jaycie Miller scored 15 points and Tianna Gray added 14 of her own but the Hawkettes (9-5) fell to the host Rockets (5-8).
MacKenzie Stoner tallied 24 points and made six 3-pointers for James Buchanan.
Hanover 13 8 6 12 — 39
James Buchanan 14 17 17 9 — 57
Hanover (39): Jaycie Miller 4 4-4 15, Tianna Gray 7 0-1 13, Keana Noel 1 2-2 4, Lily Moorhead 1 0-1 2, Reagan Wildasin 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Smith, Alban, DeLong, Hutton, Garman, Abell. Totals: 15 6-8 39.
James Buchanan (57): Piper 0 1-2 1, Heinbaugh 5 0-0 13, Perrera 0 1-2 1, Kimmer 2 0-0 4, Dukehart 1 0-0 2, Sollenberger 2 0-0 4, Heinbaugh 2 0-0 6, Daylay 0 2-2 2, Stoner 9 0-1 24. Totals: 21 4-7 57.
3-pointers: H-Miller 3; JB-Stoner 6, Heinbaugh 3, Heinbaugh 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.