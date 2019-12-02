By the end of the 2018-19 season, the Gettysburg High School girls’ basketball team was playing as well as any Class 5A team in District 3.
The Warriors finished the season with a 22-5 record overall. They fell just short of the district championship, and they reached the second round of the PIAA tournament before falling to eventual runner-up Archbishop Wood.
Now, Gettysburg is back and perhaps better than ever entering the 2019-20 season. The Warriors return all five starters from last year’s team and add Delone Catholic transfer Camryn Felix to the mix.
Sophomore point guard Anne Bair runs the show, but it’s Gettysburg’s shooting that really makes the Warriors dangerous. Cheyenne Proctor’s 72 triples led all Adams County girls last year, while twin sister Madison was ninth in the county with 25. Add in Felix, who deposited 41 of her own to finish fifth in the county last season as a freshman, and you have one of the top triumvirate’s not just locally, but in all of District 3.
“I’m fortunate that I have a group that has a lot of people returning,” coach Jeff Bair said. “I think the preseason has gone well for us and the familiarity has made it easy to put things in because we’re not mixing a lot of people into the situation.”
Bair added that even if you ask most coaches they’d tell you they’d like another week of preseason, he feels his team is pretty well prepared relative to what you usually see this time of year.
“Typically your defense is ahead of your offense at this point if you look year by year,” he said. “But with a lot of familiar faces they’re very comfortable playing together. Them feeling comfortable makes it a lot better offensively.”
The Warriors were well balanced a year ago, finishing third in the county in scoring offense at 49.9 points per game and fourth in scoring defense at 39.7. This year, Anne Bair feels like we could see the team get out and run even more, improving on that offensive average.
“As a point guard it’s sort of a dream,” she said of being surrounded by shooters.”It’s great. I love getting assists more than I like scoring and being able to distribute is one of my favorite things. We can really push the ball and spot up. Madison and Cheyenne shot it tremendously last year and now we have Camryn coming in. Plus, we have Autumn Oaster and Skye Shepherd coming in as sophomores who can shoot.”
Cheyenne Proctor, Felix and Bair were also the top three shooters in the county when it came to free throw percentage a year ago, shooting 81.4, 81.0 and 75.4 percent, respectively. Proctor’s 12.8 points per game put her at fifth in the county, while Bair checked in at eighth with 12.0 and starting forward Taylor Richardson was 12th at 10.6 per game.
Should Proctor score 350 points this season she’ll also reach the 1,000-point plateau for her career.
“Maybe the best thing about this group of girls is that while they can all shoot it, none of them are concerned with who is scoring,” Jeff Bair said. “They know that all that matters at the end of the game is what our score says up on the scoreboard. They don’t care who puts the ball through the hoop.”
One of the things that both Jeff and Anne Bair pointed as the team’s biggest strength is its versatility.
“We’re just able to be interchangeable,” Jeff Bair said. “Which makes it difficult for teams to match up a certain way. Add to that the fact that there’s a lot of confidence in each other, and the girls believe in each other. We just have to keep working and hope we get better throughout the year the way we did a year ago.”
Should Gettysburg do just that, the Warriors could be the team to beat in District 3 come March.
