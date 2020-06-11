For someone who has taken tens of thousands of swings in his lifetime, Logan Brewer admits that it will be a little nerve wracking when he steps into the batter’s box next Tuesday.
Brewer, a rising senior at Biglerville High School, will be part of a select group of scholastic baseball players participating in the Pennsylvania State Games. The event, hosted by Prep Baseball Report, takes place in DuBois from June 15-17.
Brewer earned his ticket with a strong showing at an earlier Prep Baseball Report event. According to PBR, more than 900 players from Pennsylvania took part in preseason trials, looking to earn invitations to the state games.
“I’m very excited for it,” Brewer said. “I went to a PBR event and did all the running, throwing and hitting, and my numbers were good enough that I got invited to the state games. I’m very grateful for the opportunity and it’s showing that my hard work is paying off.”
From the original pool of players that participated in trials, 24 teams have been created with 12 position players and 1-4 pitchers-only on each squad. Brewer is one of just six players from the YAIAA who will compete in DuBois. He joins Northeastern junior Nathan Toomey (P), Central York senior Grant Smeltzer (P), Kennard-Dale senior Ryan Schubert (3B), York Suburban senior Ian Korn (P) and Dallastown senior Riley Thomas (2B).
A total of 42 players from District 3 were selected to participate during the three-day event.
Position players will begin the morning with an active warmup followed by timed 60-yard dashes. Players will then take batting practice off a live pitcher, followed by a 40-minute defensive workout.
Each team then plays two nine-inning simulated games which feature a variety of altered rules. Among the unique parameters are only four batters will hit per half inning, there will always be one out, if a batter draws a walk he will remain in the batter’s box with a 1-1 count, and when a batter is hit by a pitch it will count as a ball.
“It’s definitely different but everyone is going through the same thing so it won’t be too big of a problem,” said Brewer.
Position players will get three at-bats per game and play at least 50 percent of the defensive innings. Brewer, who has manned a variety of positions in his two seasons at Biglerville, including shortstop last year, is listed as a third baseman.
“I’m comfortable playing corner infield or corner outfield,” said Brewer, who prefers the hot corner.
Brewer posted a strong varsity debut as a freshman for the Canners, batting .365 with 23 hits and 11 RBI. A multi-sport athlete who trains year-round for baseball, he broke through in a big way last spring when by emerging as one of the top hitters in the YAIAA. With an efficient swing from the left side of the plate, Brewer pulverized opposing pitching to the tune of a .394 average with a team-high 28 hits and 29 runs. He tripled his extra-base hits, racked up a .516 on-base percentage with an OPS of 1.051, and showed a remarkable eye with only three strikeouts in 92 plate appearances.
Biglerville enjoyed a tremendous season which included a division title, runner-up finish in the District 3 Class 3A tournament, and a state playoff appearance. The Canners led eventual PIAA champ Mount Union 4-2 in the third inning before dropping a 10-4 decision.
With a host of talented players set to return, including Brewer, Connor Orner and Nicholas Wright, the Canners were poised to make another postseason run. Those designs were dashed by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the cancellation of spring sports.
“It was heartbreaking, to be honest,” said Brewer. “To be able to play with your brothers, especially Connor who I’ve played with for a long time, and then to have it stripped from us. . . As hard as we’ve been working and with the underclassmen we had, I know we could have gone back.”
Brewer did as much work as he could during the quarantine, hitting off a tee when open fields weren’t available. He also continued a weightlifting regime that has helped him develop into a 6-foot-2, 205-pound slugger with a newfound abundance of power.
“I was hitting the weights all winter long and that has increased my strength and power tremendously,” he said. “Hitting for power is something I hadn’t been doing in previous years.”
Brewer hopes to put all of his growth and gains on display in DuBois. More than 100 college scouts have signed up to view the state games via online streaming.
“I’m going to play my hardest and let the scouts know that I’m good enough to play on the college level,” he said. “I would love to play Division 1 or division 2, that’s definitely the main goal. I know I can.”
