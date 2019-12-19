Gettysburg’s Quadir Copeland won the opening tip and scored off of a lob pass from Charles Warren with an emphatic stuff just six seconds into the game and the Warriors were on their way to a fantastic start.
They rode that strong beginning to a 75-68 victory over a game Littlestown side in boys basketball action Thursday night at Gettysburg.
Copeland led the way for the Warriors with 27 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks, while shooting 9-of-15 from the field and 9-of-11 from the charity stripe.
“We needed to hit them early and we did,” Copeland said. “They took the hit and kept fighting all night.”
Gettysburg (4-0) began the contest by scoring ten of the first eleven points and Warren’s hoop with 4:30 to go in the opening stanza had Littlestown head coach Johnathan Forster calling for time.
The Warriors stretched their advantage to 19-5 on Zach Ketterman’s bucket at the 2:14 mark and they were in front 23-12 after the first quarter.
“We weren’t ready for their press. We hadn’t seen a team as athletic as they are this season,” Forster said. “We knew it was coming, but they punched us in the mouth at the beginning tonight.”
Littlestown (3-2) managed to right the ship in the second quarter and pulled to within 28-22 on Rachard Holder’s old-fashioned three-point play with 4:19 to go in the opening half.
A strong finish to the half by the hosts, including Warren’s hoop at the buzzer, gave Gettysburg a 40-28 lead at the break.
Copeland began the second half by blocking a 3-point attempt from Thunderbolt junior Jayden Weishaar. Copeland beat Weishaar to the loose ball and then glided in for a two-hand jam that ignited the crowd.
“Copeland is a special player,” Forster said. “He can do things that not too many guys in this area are capable of doing.”
Weishaar tried to bring his team back into it and mostly succeeded, as he tossed in 12 of his game-high 28 points in the third quarter and a bucket by Tyler Biser trimmed the Gettysburg lead to 51-46 with 44 seconds to go in the half.
“Jayden Weishaar is a heckuva basketball player,” Gettysburg head coach Lawrence Williams said. “You could tell that he was hurting, but he kept going anyway.”
An old-fashioned three-point play by Copeland with 18 seconds to play in the frame gave Gettysburg a 54-46 lead going into the final stanza.
Copeland’s hoop also produced the fifth foul on Littlestown’s Brayden Staub, who fouled out with six points and ten rebounds, despite battling foul trouble all evening.
“Brayden is sick and not feeling well,” Forster said. “But even then, he gave us everything he had tonight and it was tough not having him out there after he fouled out.”
Gettysburg pushed its lead to 64-48 when sophomore Mike Hankey connected from deep with 4:58 to go, but the Bolts just wouldn’t go away.
They put together an 8-0 spurt in less than a minute, but the Warriors received a hoop and a pair of charity tosses from Warren to stem the tide and make it 68-56 with 2:55 to play.
“We needed a team to come after us and be challenged,” Williams said. “Littlestown did that all night long and they didn’t make it easy on us.”
Warren (14 points, five rebounds) and Ketterman (11 points, seven rebounds) joined Copeland in double figures, while Hankey chipped in with seven and fellow sophomore Trent Ramirez-Keller had nine.
“I’m very impressed with the play of our sophomores,” Williams said. “They’re developing and getting better. We’re really getting contributions from everybody.”
Littlestown committed 20 turnovers for the game, including ten in the fateful opening quarter.
“We threw some lazy, crosscourt passes tonight and if you throw a weak pass, you’ve got to retreat,” Forster said. “They beat us in transition a lot because we didn’t get back after we turned the ball over.”
Freshman Jake Bosley came off the bench to score 12 points to go with five boards, while Holder added 11 for the Bolts.
Both teams return to division play on Friday with Gettysburg hosting Eastern York and Littlestown traveling to Bermudian Springs.
“I feel good about how we’re playing as a team and how we’ve started the season,” Copeland said. “But it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Littlestown 12 16 18 22 — 68
Gettysburg 23 17 14 19 — 75
Littlestown (68)
Dante Elliot 1 1-2 3, Rachard Holder 4 2-3 11, Michael Gazmen 0 0-0 0, Jake Bosley 6 0-0 12, Tyler Biser 4 0-0 8, Jayden Weishaar 10 6-7 28, Brayden Staub 2 2-2 6. Totals 27 11-14 68.
Gettysburg (75)
Charles Warren 5 4-4 14, Asher Baddick 1 2-3 4, Mike Hankey 2 2-3 7, Tayshon Foster 1 1-5 3, Zach Ketterman 3 5-6 11, Trent Ramirez-Keller 3 1-2 9, Griffin Kibler 0 0-0 0, Quadir Copeland 9 9-11 27. Totals 24 24-34 75.
3-pointers: L-Weishaar 2, Holder 1; Ramirez-Keller 2, Hankey 1
J.V. Score: Littlestown 33, Gettysburg 21
