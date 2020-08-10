Sometimes, placement matters more than how hard the ball is hit.
Littlestown dinked and dunked its way to four first-inning runs on the way to an 8-0 victory in a South Penn League tournament elimination game Monday night at Oakside Community Park.
With the victory, the Dodgers will take on New Oxford, a 7-4 winner over Gettysburg, in another elimination game at 6 p.m. tonight at Brushtown.
Justin Keith began the night with a dying quail that fell into short right field for a single. A sacrifice bunt by Travis Inch moved Keith to second before Joe Murren singled him home with the game’s first run.
Later in the inning, Sam Zeigler hit a flare to center to plate a run and Jacob Crawmer followed with a flopper to shallow right to score another.
“We did a good job of putting the ball in play tonight,” Keith, Littlestown’s player-manager said. “Lady luck was definitely on our side in the first two innings.”
Trent Copenhaver began the second with a seeing eye single to right and advanced on Keith’s pop fly that fell into a Bermuda Triangle in shallow left. A single by Inch scored Copenhaver, then Sam Wertz reached on an error to score Keith.
A single by Tanner Kohler and an infield knock by Sam Zeigler spelled the end of the night for Biglerville starter Colton Devilbiss as he exited with the bases loaded.
Reliever Brandon Miller walked in a run to begin his outing, but then induced a double play to end the inning with the Black Sox trailing, 8-0.
That was the beginning of a good outing by Miller, as he fired 5.2 scoreless frames and allowed just one hit with one walk and three strikeouts.
“You can’t fall behind like that. Keith is a good pitcher and he’s going to throw strikes,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said. “I wish I had started Miller tonight. They hadn’t seen him this year and he threw well. But in the end, you have to score runs to win and we didn’t.”
Meanwhile, Keith cruised through six shutout innings and allowed just a pair of hits — both singles — with five strikeouts and zero free passes. He tossed strikes on 50 of his 68 pitches.
Biglerville’s only hits were a two-out single in the first by Logan Brewer and a two-out single by Shawn Redding in the second. Keith retired the last nine batters he faced and 13 of the last 14. The only runner to reach against Keith in his final four innings was Brewer, when got on an error to begin the fourth.
“There was some great defense played behind me tonight,” Keith said. “I’m not a strikeout guy, everybody knows that. But when the defense plays well, that keeps your confidence up as a pitcher.”
Keith, Zeigler and Crawmer paced the Dodgers’ 11-hit attack with a pair of knocks each.
The loss wraps up the season for Biglerville, which finishes the campaign 12-9.
“We showed improvement as a team and should be a building block for us for next season,” Byers said. “We’ve got work to do, but we got better as a team this season and we’re still very young.”
Of the upcoming week and needing to win four more games in a row to win the tournament championship, Keith said, “You could always play better and I think that we’re capable of doing so. But right now, we’re playing well enough to win games and that’s all you can ask for at this point.”
Littlestown 440 000 0 — 8 11 1
Biglerville 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Justin Keith, Trent Copenhaver (7) and Blake DiPietro, Curtis Harmon (6); Colton Devilbiss, Brandon Miller (2) and Pat Armor. WP: Keith. LP: Devilbiss. SO-BB: Keith 5-0, Copenhaver 0-0; Devilbiss 2-0, Miller 3-1. 2B: L-Jacob Crawmer.
