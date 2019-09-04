From staff reports
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Gettysburg 3, Littlestown 2
Gettysburg pulled out a nail-biter with straight-set victories from Kaitlyn Then, Madison Johnson and the doubles combo of Grace Neller and Sophie Cann on Wednesday.
Littlestown’s Katerina Goltsche earned a come-from-behind win with a 10-3 pro set after splitting 3-6, 6-4 in the first two.
Singles: 1. Kaitlyn Then (G) d. Abbey Rosenblatt 6-1, 6-2; 2. Katerina Goltsche (L) d. Kim Heinzelmann 3-6, 6-4, 10-3, 3. Katie Eyler (G) d. Madison Johnson 6-0, 6-1. Doubles : 1. Grace Neller/ Sophie Cann (G) d. Isabelle Wall and Christina Carrucci 6-0, 6-3; 2. Lura Johnson/ Hannah Shelley (L) d. Chelsea Zimman/ Bridget Duffy 6-3, 6-2.
York Catholic 5, Biglerville 0
Biglerville struggled in a matchup with York Catholic, dropping five matches on 10 sets Wednesday.
Biglerville won a five games in per contest three of the five losing efforts.
Singles: 1. Stich (YC) d. Autumn Slaybaugh 6-2, 6-3; 2. Brenneman (YC) d. Victoria Pirich 6-4, 6-1; 3. Javitt (YC) d. Sierra Popela 6-0, 6-0. Doubles : 1. Schlosser/ Weilard (YC) d. Gracilla Beltran & Lila Phebus 6-3, 6-2; 2. Brennan/Linthicum d. Gabby Pirich & Hannah Orndorff 6-1, 6-1.
South Western 4, Northeastern 1
The Mustangs put together a couple of dramatic matches to pull out the victory over Northeastern on Wednesday.
Sarah Wiles won a 7-6 third-set tiebreak game with a 7-3 finish to steal No. 3 singles. Emma Cockey and Meredith Lucy had to battle back from a 5-7 second-set after winning the first 6-3. They finished off their No. 1 doubles opponent with a 6-4 victory.
Singles: 1. Laughman (NE) d. Emma Hynson 6-3, 6-3; 2. Sarah McComas (SW) d. Castano 6-2, 6-0; 3. Sarah Wiles (SW) d. Forry 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3). Doubles: 1. Emma Cockey/ Meredith Lucey (SW) d. Marshall/ Harrison 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; 2. Rachel Smith/ Skylar Zepp (SW) d. Reik Shearer 6-0, 6-4.
Kennard-Dale 5, Hanover 0
Hanover couldn’t find much ground during a 5-0 sweep lost to Kennard-Dale on Wednesday.
Kat Yost and Jocelyn Imler stole four games for the top performance at No. 2 doubles.
Singles: 1. Miller (KD) d. Michelle McDaniel 6-2, 6-1; 2. Hawkins (KD) d. Lexi Hippensteel 6-0, 6-1; 3. Serruto (KD) d. Alyssa Johnson 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: 1. Rubelmann/ Maccarelli (KD) d. Ariella Stransbury/ Mia Alvarez 6-1, 6-2; 2. Fletcher/ Santoriello (KD) d. Kat Yost/ Jocelyn Imler 6-1, 6-3.
GOLF
YAIAA 3 event at Flatbush Golf Course
Delone Catholic’s Corbyn Keller lit up the greens to score an 81, topping York Catholic’s Russ McPaul by four strokes for the top score at Flatbush on Wednesday.
Delone took the team top score as well, with Josh Sherdel checking in with an 87, and Will Sweeney and Nick Carpenter rounding out the effort with Top 10 scores, scoring a 92 and 94 respectively.
Greg Gipe took fourth for Fairfield with an 87 and teammate Cash Nightingale was ninth with a 94. Biglerville’s Dan Harman was the lone representative from his school, but finished sixth with a 91.
Team scores : 1. Delone Catholic 354, 2. York Catholic 362; 3. Hanover 424, 4.Bermudian Springs 426, 5. Fairfield 429, 6. York Tech 481. Individual scores : 1. Corbyn Keller (DC) 81, 2. Russ McPaul (YC) 85, 3. Max Kile (YC) 86 4. Greg Gipe (F) 87, 4. Josh Sherdel (DC) 87, 6. Patrick Doran (YC) 91, 6. Daniel Harman (Big) 91, 7. Will Sweeney (DC) 92, 8. Nick Carpenter (DC) 94, 9. Cash Nightingale (F) 94, 10.Torey Verity (YT) 95. Bermudian Springs: Caleb Knisely 102, Tyler Pifer 105, Jordyn Waltermyer 108, Mason King 111. Biglerville : Daniel Harman 91. Delone Catholic : Corbyn Keller 81, Josh Sherdel 87, Will Sweeney 92, Nick Carpenter 94. Fairfield : Greg Gipe 87, Cash Nighingale 94, Braiden Wastler 113, Sarah Devilbiss 135. Hanover : Levi Laughman 100, Jack Huston 100, Taylor Senft 108, Matt Nawn 116.
BOYS’ SOCCER
William Penn 5, Littlestown 0
Littlestown didn’t have any answers for William Penn as the Bolts went on the road on Tuesday.
Four second half goals for the Bearcats doomed the Bolts.
