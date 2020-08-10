New Oxford 7, Gettysburg 4
The Twins scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning on Monday to turn back the Grays and stay alive in South Penn League playoffs.
New Oxford (13-8) will host Littlestown (12-9) in an elimination game tonight at Brushtown. The Dodgers ousted Biglerville on Monday, 8-0.
Gettysburg (4-18), which matched its season win total during the playoffs, pushed a run across the plate in the sixth to square Monday’s game at 4-4. Joe Dennison led off with a single and moved to second on Darin Cline’s bunt. Following a Zach Koons groundout, Dennison was able to score after Mike Topper’s grounder was misplayed for an error.
New Oxford answered with a huge two-out rally. Alex Emlet singled and later moved to second before Grays starter Corey Rice picked up a pair of outs. Derek Huff walked ahead of a Conrad Miller single that loaded the bases.
Josh Rickrode’s hard grounder was booted, allowing Emlet to score the go-ahead run. Matt Martin then delivered the big blow, hitting a two-run single on a 2-1 pitch to provide some insurance.
Martin and Miller collected two hits apiece and both scored twice for the Ox. Zach Koons was 2-for-4 for Gettysburg, which had seven players record a hit.
Gettysburg 000 301 0 — 4 8 3
New Oxford 200 023 x — 7 7 1
Corey Rice. Alex Emlet, Conrad Miller (5). WP: Miller. LP: Rice. SO-BB: Rice 0-1, Emlet 5-3, Miller 0-1. 2B: NO-Joel Clabaugh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.