One look at the face of Bermudian Springs senior Skyler West on Tuesday night would lead you to believe she was a prize fighter, not a star basketball player.
West, sporting a pair of black eyes, was the center of attention in the Eagles’ 57-41 win over visiting Littlestown as she scored her 1,000th career point, becoming just the seventh Bermudian Springs player to do so.
The game started with West 17 points shy of the marker and it was evident early on that she had plans of eclipsing the mark that night, before the Eagles (14-2) head on the road Thursday against James Buchanan.
West scored seven of Bermudian Springs 13 points in the first quarter, but the Thunderbolts (8-7) hung tough and trailed just 13-7 after one despite the absence of starting guard Ava Collins due to a hand injury.
She turned up the intensity even more in the second quarter, scoring four early points to extend the Eagles lead to 10. But once more Littlestown refused to go away and a deep 3-pointer from Molly Watkins cut the lead to 19-15.
A 5-0 spurt from Bermudian Springs pushed the lead back out to nine mid-way through the quarter and left West just two points shy of 1,000.
Then, with just under two minutes remaining, West was fouled on a drive and went to the line for a one-and-one with the chance to hit 1,000.
She stepped up and coolly sank both, reaching the 1,000-point mark and sending the crowd into a frenzy.
“I was just thinking to myself ‘don’t miss ‘em, don’t miss ‘em,’” West said about whether she was nervous standing at the foul line. “I guess it wouldn’t really matter if I missed them, but I was definitely a little nervous.”
West finished the half with 20 points and the Eagles pushed their lead out to 11 at 32-21 at the halftime break.
Out of the intermission it was more of the same as quick 4-0 run pushed the lead to 15.
Despite the best efforts of Watkins, whose 18 points led the way for the Bolts, Littlestown lacked the firepower to keep up with Bermudian without Collins and Eagles led 47-31 through three quarters.
Things got a little bit chippy in the fourth quarter as Watkins fouled out and was assessed a technical after a skirmish for a loose ball.
At one point Bermudian Springs coach Todd Askins emptied the bench before re-inserting the starters when Littlestown closed within 12 points with 4:40 left to play.
“We put a lot of the JV players in and I didn’t want to get any of the varsity players hurt,” he said of the move. “But it got to 12 points and I said ‘well, let’s go get a couple buckets and I’ll get them back out’ and that’s kind of what they did.”
West finished the game with a season-high 27 points, something that wasn’t exactly an accident according to Askins.
“As a coach I wanted her to have it here,” he said of the milestone. “She had the student section here. They came out to enjoy it and they got her balloons and stuff.”
West joins Joe Lerew and Jay Weaver on the boys’ side and Debbie Myers, Paula Keller, Kari Cover and Paige Dennison on the girls’ side as 1,000-point scorers for the Eagles.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do since I was younger,” said West, a Kutztown University recruit. “I definitely wanted to do it here with my family where everyone could see it.”
Sophomores Lillian Peters and Hannah Chenault followed West with seven points for Bermudian, while Midkiff scored seven for the Bolts.
Littlestown will look get back on track Wednesday against visiting Spring Grove, while the Eagles head to James Buchanan on Thursday.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @ByCSauertieg
Bermudian Springs 57, Littlestown 41
Littlestown 7 14 10 10 — 41
Bermudian Springs 13 19 15 10 — 57
Littlestown (41): Molly Watkins 4 8-10 18, Carli Thayer 1 0-0 2, Kellee Staub 1 0-0 2, Aracelli Portillo 2 2-5 6, Grace Midkiff 3 1-1 7, Kylah Green 2 2-5 6. Non-scorers: Study, Snyder. Totals: 13 13-21 41.
Bermudian Springs (57): Avery Benzel 0 1-2 1, Skyler West 7 11-14 27, Keri Speelman 1 0-0 3, Lillian Peters 2 3-4 7, Bailey Oehmig 2 1-1 5, Emily Shearer 2 1-2 5, Hannah Chenault 3 0-0 7. Non-scorers: A. Peters, Keller, Kline, Feeser, Labure, Durbin, Huntington. Totals: 18 17-23 57.
3-pointers: L-Watkins 2; BS-West 2, Chenault 1, Speelman 1.
