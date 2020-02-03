BIGLERVILLE — Drew Parker was a menace on Monday.
And that was a good thing for Biglerville.
Parker, nicknamed the ‘Mid-Range Menace” by his teammates, lived up to his billing perfectly in the opening four minutes of the Canners’ home game against York Country Day. Displaying an array of moves inside of 15 feet from the basket, Parker poured in the first 10 points for his team to set the tone in a 56-25 victory.
Parker finished with a game-high 18 points as the Greyhounds had no answer for his prowess around the paint. His opening barrage included three jumpers, a putback and a pair of free throws.
“I was letting the offense come to me and taking my shots,” he said. “They were sagging off me a little bit. It’s been a thing to not force and take something that’s not there. Going forward into next year it’s a good thing if I just let the offense come to me and give it up if I’m doubled.”
The Canners (4-17) sorely need a morale boost as they came into Monday on a 5-game skid. That was put to rest by the quick-starting offense and a defensive effort that blanked the Greyhounds (7-11) for more than eight minutes of play spanning the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third.
First-year head coach Neil Weigle was pleased with the quick start and the unselfish play of his offense, particularly Parker.
“Drew has a great mid-range shot,” he said. “We’ve been on him to not force things and let things come to him and when he does that, he shoots the ball really well and scores a lot of points. He’s grown a lot and learned to give up the ball in order to get the ball back.”
As York Country Day moved its focus to Parker in the second quarter, senior Jorge Cervantes and sophomore Eli Weigle picked up the scoring load with five points apiece in the frame. Cervantes finished with 11 points while classmate Colby Martin got hot late to rack up 15. Seniors Noah Mattson and Colin Burke were active on the glass and the defensive end of the floor and Sean Crook tallied seven points as well.
“It’s good for these seniors, they’ve worked so hard,” said Neil Weigle. “They have set the example for future seasons and have never given up in any game, fought until the end if we were winning or losing.”
The Canners stretched their lead from 16-9 at the end of a quarter to 30-12 at the break with terrific defense and ball movement. Weigle knocked down a 3-pointer before Cervantes hit a floater in the lane to make it 21-9. Cervantes nailed a triple from the corner on the next trip before Martin canned a short shot.
Cervantes found Martin on a run-out with 2:18 left in the half before Weigle hit a driving layup to set the halftime score.
Biglerville opened the third quarter with a 5-0 burst before going scoreless for more than four minutes. The Greyhounds answered with their own 5-0 spurt, capped by a Greg Evans layup.
Crook’s basket late in the period gave the hosts a 39-17 edge with a quarter to play.
Martin squashed any thoughts of a Greyhound comeback by coming out on fire in the fourth. He hit a three on Biglerville’s first possession and following a Crook lay-up splashed a trifecta from the top of the key.
Cervantes put a bow on the run by burying a 3-pointer from the corner to boost the advantage to 50-19 with 6:30 to play.
“I was happy with the way they gave up the ball and weren’t being selfish on a night when they could have,” said Weigle of his primary scorers.
Parker scored twice from within six feet before all five Biglerville starters subbed out with 3:12 left to play.
“A lot of repetition, I take a lot of shots from there in the offseason,” said Parker of his propensity to score from the mid-range. “I’ve never been much of a three-point shooter. I’ve gotten pretty comfortable in there, there’s no real rhyme or reason for it.”
The Canners close out their season tonight with a home game against Hanover (11-9), which is contending for a District 3 playoff spot. They have a bit of momentum with them following Monday’s runaway victory.
“Feels good to get a W, been a long time coming,” said Parker. “It’s been tough with the record we have but we’ve done a good job continuing to stay together down the stretch.”
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
York Country Day 9 3 5 8 – 25
Biglerville 16 14 9 17 – 56
York Country Day (25): Saylor 0 0-3 0, Evans 1 1-2 3, Brown 2 0-0 4, Taney 2 3-4 7, Williams 0 0-2 0, Haglin 4 3-6 11. Totals: 9 7-17 25
Biglerville (56): Cervantes 4 1-2 11, Crook 3 0-0 7, Martin 6 0-0 15, Parker 8 2-2 18, Weigle 2 0-1 5. Non-scorers: Wicker, Burke, Mattson, Salter, Slothour, Angstadt, Tyson, Althoff, Shaffer, VanDyke. Totals: 23 3-5 56
3-pointers: B-Martin 3, Cervantes 2, Crook 1, Weigle 1; YCD-none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.