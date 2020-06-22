Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek presented by Red Robin is pleased to announce that all nine races for the 30th annual event have been confirmed. The marquee event is highlighted by the $15,000 to win Mitch Smith Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday, July 3. The week also includes two $10,000 to win races, one $9,200 to win race, two $7,000 races and three races with $5,000 on the line.
The 30th Anniversary of the event has an increased point fund and includes an added incentive for drivers to compete in all nine races. The point fund will pay out a total of $17,500; 1. $5,000 2. $3,000 3. $2,000 4. $1,500 5. $1,200 including $1,000 for next 5 highest point finishers who compete in all events. The driver handout can be found on the Speedweek website, www.paspeedweeks.com, and includes information on all nine races.
The 2020 Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek is presented by Lehigh Valley Restaurant Group – Red Robin has 21 locations in the Lehigh Valley, Northeast, Southeast and Harrisburg regions. Since 1993, Red Robin has been providing memorable guest experiences and great food.
The 30th annual PA Sprint Speedweek kicks off on Friday at Williams Grove Speedway.
Friday — Williams Grove ($7,000)
Saturday, June 27 — Lincoln ($9,200)
Sunday, June 28 — Selinsgrove ($5,000)
Monday, June 29 — Lincoln ($7,000)
Tuesday, June 30 — Grandview ($10,000)
Wednesday, July 1 — Port Royal ($7,000)
Thursday, July 2 — Hagerstown ($5,000)
Friday, July 3 — Williams Grove ($15,000)
Saturday, July 4 — Port Royal ($10,000)
In the heart of the PA Posse’s home, Central PA’s marquee event, Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek, has a storied history of being the most anticipated week of racing for 30 years. The coveted title has been won by some of the biggest names in sprint car racing including, Fred Rahmer, Greg Hodnett, Lance Dewease and defending and four-time champion Lucas Wolfe.
