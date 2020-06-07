Dylan Cisney led wire-to-wire for his second win of the season and his second career win at Lincoln Speedway. With his win on Saturday night, Cisney was the first driver with a repeat win at the track in 2020.
Cisney started on the pole of the 30-lap feature with Glenndon Forsythe lined up on his outside.
Cisney shot out to the lead while a battle for third ensued between Dalton Dietrich, Kyle Moody and Dylan Norris.
Dietrich emerged victorious and took the third spot with Moody settling into fourth when the red flag came out before the first lap was completed. Chad Trout, last week’s winner, ended up on his side in turn 4. Scott Fisher, Tim Glatfelter, Freddie Rahmer and Brian Montieth were also involved in the incident. Rahmer, Glatfelter & Montieth rejoined the field after a visit to the pit area. Fisher also rejoined the field after pushing off from the accident scene.
Cisney and Forsythe paced the field for the restart. Cisney got out to the lead again and this time the battle was for fourth as Troy Wagaman Jr. challenged Moody for the spot.
Moody had his sight set on third despite the charge from Wagaman Jr. Moody and Dietrich raced wheel to wheel at the line on lap 2 with Dietrich holding on to third. Moody wasn’t going away and ran the top around the track to take the third spot on lap 3 from Dietrich.
Tim Wagaman wasn’t far behind and got by Dietrich on the inside of turns 1 and for fourth on lap 4. Wagaman Jr. followed, moving into the top five on lap 5.
Cisney caught the tail end of the field on lap 8 with a 2.592 second lead over Forsythe. Cisney was able to increase his lead in lapped traffic.
Wagaman reeled in Moody and a battle for third was underway with both drivers running the top line around the 3/8th mile oval.
Forsythe, Moody and Wagaman, running second, third and fourth, were under a blanket mid-way through the 30-lap feature. All three drivers were running the top line around the track.
The caution flag flew on lap 18 for Freddie Rahmer who caught the wall in turn 3 after running three wide down the back stretch with Jim Siegel and Montieth. The three were running for the 17th spot.
Cisney led Forsythe, Moody, Wagaman and Wagaman Jr. to the cone for the single file restart. Cisney drove through the middle of turns 1 and 2 with Forsythe going to the top on the restart. Moody ran the bottom trying to gain on Forsythe with Wagaman on his bumper.
Moody was getting a good run off of turn 2 but Forsythe was the better car coming out of turn 4.
Lap 24 saw another yellow flag when Cale Thomas got turned around in turn 4.
The field lined up for the restart with six laps to go. The top five were Cisney, Forsythe, Moody, Wagaman and Wagaman Jr.
Current point-leader Brandon Rahmer got under Chase Dietz for sixth in turns 1 and 2 on the restart. Cisney maintained the lead and had a 1.103 second advantage over Forsythe with five laps to go.
Cisney raced to the checkered flag 3.034 seconds ahead of Forsythe. Moody crossed the line third, Wagaman finished fourth and Wagaman Jr. rebounded from a mechanical failure the week before for a fifth-place finish.
Heat winners for the 410 sprints were Dylan Cisney, Dalton Dietrich, Glenndon Forsythe and Tyler Walton. Jeff Halligan was the hard charger in the main event advancing 11 spots from his 23rd starting spot to finish 12th.
Next Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with 410 and 358 sprint cars for the Fallen Firefighters Night in Memory of Brandon Little. Racing starts at 7:30 p.m. with pit gates opening at 5 p.m. and grandstand gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 Laps): 1. 5-Dylan Cisney ($4,000); 2. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 3. 99-Kyle Moody; 4. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 5. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 6. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 8. 75-Chase Dietz; 9. 14T-Tyler Walton; 10. 8-Billy Dietrich; 11. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 12. 45-Jeff Halligan; 13. 44-Dylan Norris; 14. 21-Brian Montieth; 15. 15-Adam Wilt; 16. 87-Alan Krimes; 17. 11-TJ Stutts; 18. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 19. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 20. 39-Cale Thomas; 21. 21T-Scott Fisher; 22. 51-Freddie Rahmer (DNF); 23. 59-Jim Siegel (DNF); 24. 1X-Chad Trout (DNF)
Lap leader: Cisney (1-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 5-Dylan Cisney; 2. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 5. 75-Chase Dietz; 6. 39-Cale Thomas; 7. 11-TJ Stutts; 8. 0-Rick Lafferty; 9. 16A-Aaron Bollinger
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 2. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 5. 21T-Scott Fisher; 6. 1X-Chad Trout; 7. 12-Brent Shearer; 8. 15-Kurt Conklin (DNF); 9. 73B-Brett Michalski (DNS)
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 99-Kyle Moody; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 15-Adam Wilt; 5. 21-Brian Montieth; 6. 7-Trey Hivner; 7. 49H-Bradley Howard; 8. 33-Jared Esh; 9. 19M-Landon Myers
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 14T-Tyler Walton; 2. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 87-Alan Krimes; 5. 59-Jim Siegel; 6. 45-Jeff Halligan; 7. 59s-Steve Wilbur; 8. 67-Justin Whittall
B-main (10 laps): 1. 1X-Chad Trout; 2. 39-Cale Thomas; 3. 45-Jeff Halligan; 4. 11-TJ Stutts; 5. 7-Trey Hivner; 6. 48H-Bradley Howard; 7. 0-Rick Lafferty; 8. 59s-Steve Wilbur; 9. 33-Jared Esh; 10. 19M-Landon Myers; 11. 12-Brent Shearer; 12. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 13. 15-Kurt Conklin; 14. 67-Justin Whittall (DNF); 15. 73B-Brett Michalski (DNS)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 18-Todd Rittenhouse Jr. ($1,100); 2. 6-Tim McClelland; 3. 11Z-Zachary Newlin; 4. 28-Matt Findley; 5. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 6. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher; 8. 91-Tyler Ross; 9. 35-Steve Owings; 10. 00-Chris Frank; 11. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 12. 77-David Holbrook; 13. 44-Dave Brown; 14. 23-Justin Foster; 15. 38-Brett Strickler; 16. 3-Jeff Paulson; 17. 11H-Hayden Miller; 18. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 19. 13s-Jon Stewart; 20. 34-Mark VanVorst; 21. 66-Doug Hammaker (DNF); 22. 511-John Sharpe; 23. 50-Alyson Dietz (DNF); 24. 54-Brett Wanner (DNF)
Lap leaders: Tim McClelland (1-4), Rittenhouse Jr. (5-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 28-Matt Findley; 2. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 3. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 4. 11H-Hayden Miller; 5. 77-David Holbrook; 6. 3-Jeff Paulson; 7. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 8. 54-Brett Wanner; 9. 4R-Zane Rudisill
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 91-Tyler Ross; 2. 50-Alyson Dietz; 3. 11Z-Zachary Newlin; 4. 35-Steve Owings; 5. 2D-Dylan Orwig; 6. 13s-Jon Stewart; 7. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 8. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 9. u1-Billy Heltzel III
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 44-Dave Brown; 2. 34-Mark VanVorst; 3. 6-Tim McClelland; 4. 00-Chris Frank; 5. 511-John Sharpe; 6. 23-Justin Foster; 7. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 8. 99-Zachary Cool
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 66-Doug Hammaker; 2. 18-Todd Rittenhouse Jr.; 3. 21T-Scott Fisher; 4. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 5. 38-Brett Strickler; 6. 5a-Zachary Allman; 7. 27-Jake Galloway; 8. 22-Jacob Balliet (DNS)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 54-Brett Wanner; 2. 3-Jeff Paulson; 3. 23-Justin Foster; 4. 13s-Jon Stewart; 5. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 6. 8-Kenny Kuhn; 7. 99-Zachary Cool; 8. 5A-Zachary Allman; 9. 27-Jake Galloway; 10. u1-Billy Heltzel III; 11. 4R-Zane Rudisill; 12. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 13. 22-Jacob Balliet (DNF); 14. 38D-Kyle Denmyer (DNF)
