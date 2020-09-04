A long weekend, a hit of fall and pleasant weather – is hardly a better time to hit the high-, low-, and midland trails for breathtaking walks in Penn’s Woods, or valley, or ridge, or lakeside, or …
Enjoying Pennsylvania’s outdoors is one of the few activities we’ve been able to hang onto since the onset of COVID restrictions. The need to disconnect from others and reconnect with fresh air has been driving us to green spaces in record numbers.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) reports the state park system saw increases of more than a million visitors each month May through July. That represents monthly visitation hikes statewide of 36 percent. Some parks are seeing 50 to 100 percent more visitors.
Some parks are reaching capacity by 10 a.m.
You may have experienced the disappointment of trying to get into a campground. They have been booked weeks in advance.
This makes being smart about staying safe as important as ever and bears some planning and forethought.
Keep in mind as the days grow shorter and the nip slips into to the air, that it will also be hunting season for some sort of quarry in Pennsylvania. Be sure to check with a hunting buddy or the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC), so you know what is being hunted. Either way, be sure to wear clothing that allows you to be seen.
“We are reminding people that they need to find uncrowded areas, have a mask and wear it if they can’t keep their distance, and help us take care of special natural places,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn says. “Get online and pick out a few options and remember that state forests also have less-traveled trails and primitive camping that provide good alternatives. Plan ahead so you have a good and a safe experience.”
Pennsylvania has 121 state parks.
Don’t forget to show some love to the land we enjoy, by picking up after your pets, taking trash home, and staying on trails.
While pools will close after Labor Day, DCNR is extending swimming seasons at some state park beaches into September to offer additional opportunities to cool off if the weather returns to severe heat.
Continue to make COVID-19 safety measures part of your day when out there.
Avoid crowded parking lots and trailheads.
Avoid activities that put you at greater risk of injury, so you don’t require a trip to the emergency room.
Don’t hike or recreate in groups – go with those who live together under the same roof and adhere to social distancing.
Have a mask with you and wear it when you encounter people.
If you are sick, stay home.
For more information on state parks and forests and recreation in Pennsylvania, visit www.dcnr.pa.gov.
BASS FOR A BUCK
On Labor Day, Monday, anglers can catch bass (and all other species) for only a buck, if they haven’t gotten a fishing license to this point.
Resident and non-resident adult anglers 16 and older will be able to buy a fishing license for $1. The license, good for Labor Day only, provides an easy and affordable way for everyone to enjoy a special day of fishing on the Commonwealth’s waters. All seasons, sizes, and creel limits apply. The special license is now available for purchase online through The Outdoor Shop at www.pa.wildlifelicense.com, which is accessible from the FishBoatPA mobile app, or the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) website fishandboat.com.
Fishing licenses may be printed or saved digitally and displayed on a phone or other smart device.
SUNDAY HUNTS
As you continue to put your hunting season calendar together, remember that there will be three opportunities to hunt on Sundays this fall.
Sunday, Nov. 15: Archery.
Sunday, Nov. 22: Bear.
Sunday, Nov. 29: Firearms for deer.
BIGGEST BROWN YET
Pennsylvania’s new state record brown trout has been pulled from Lake Erie.
Robert Ferraro of Erie and his group were trolling in 74 feet of water on the morning of Aug. 8 in an area known as the Condos when the mammoth female fish hit.
The trout snatched a small spoon lure on a 14-pound copolymer line at 56 feet and took 50 feet of line when it ran . The fight for the 68-year-old Ferraro took a stressful 10 minutes.
“We know they’re in here, but the biggest ones I’ve caught before were around 12 pounds, and this fish was over 20 pounds,” Ferraro said.
On a certified scale, the brown trout was officially recorded at 20 pounds, 9 ounces, exceeding the previous record set in 2000, also by an angler from Erie, by 11 ounces. Ferraro’s fish measured 33.75 inches in length with a girth of 21.125 inches. They estimated it to be at least 6 or 7 years old.
“There are absolutely more fish like this out there,” Ferraro added. “I really hope it gives other people some motivation to get out and catch them. I think it really underscores how healthy our fishery is right now in Lake Erie.”
Since 2009, the PFBC has stocked about 100,000 fingerling brown trout annually into Lake Erie tributaries and Presque Isle Bay to enhance the quality near-shore fishery.
A list of current Pennsylvania state record fish, official rules and application can be found at www.fishandboat.com.
LIVESTREAM IS BULL
The livestream elk camera is rolling on state game lands in, where else, Elk County.
The view takes in a field that the Game Commission says is typically a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. Video and sound from the camera are being live-streamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.
The stream can be accessed at the home page of the PGC’s website by clicking on the Elk Country Live Stream button. The page also contains information on Pennsylvania’s elk, where to view them and provides a link to the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors website, which provides all sorts of handy information for anyone visiting elk country.
The Elk Country Live Stream is slated to run until the end of the bugling season, likely sometime in mid-October. The top time to see elk on camera is late in the afternoon.
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net. Follow on Twitter at Arrows2010.
