Down, but not out.
Three-time defending league champion Cashtown trailed Hagerstown by three runs in the top of the sixth inning before rallying for four tallies to overtake the homestanding Braves, 5-4, in South Penn League tournament action Thursday night at North Hagerstown High.
Cashtown’s victory sets up a winner-take-all showdown tonight at 6 p.m. in Hagerstown.
“We had our backs against the wall all night tonight,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “But our guys never flinched.”
Hagerstown (18-4) carried a 4-1 lead into the top of the sixth and had its ace, Bryant Shives, on the hill looking to close out the title. Shives had thrown a complete game on Sunday to earn a 3-2 win over New Oxford.
Regular season batting champion Robert Rohrbaugh began the inning with a single and that was followed by another single from Tyler Reinert.
Chris Schachle chased them both home with a triple down the right field line, then came home to even the game at 4-4 on Chase King’s single.
Hagerstown right fielder Tyler Elbin tried to gun down King at first and threw the ball out of play, which allowed King to go around to third.
After a pop out, J.C. Collins laid down a suicide squeeze that scored King with the go-ahead run.
“I was surprised I got a strike to bunt there,” Collins said. “There was a fan behind the backstop yelling about the squeeze, so I was prepared to throw my bat at the ball, if I had to.”
Cashtown (17-5) was still in position to rally after D.J. Cool induced a double play ball to end the fifth with runners on first and second and one down. Cool had just replaced starter Austin Kunkel on the hill before getting the twin killing.
“I take the least amount of time to warm up, so that’s probably why (Ketterman) went to me,” Cool said. “With our defense, I knew if I could get a ground ball that we could turn two.”
As to why he went to Cool, Ketterman said: “D.J. is our best chance to get a double play there and that’s what we needed.”
The Braves had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth after Ryan Fisher tripled with two down, but Cool retired Dalton Shank on a fly out to end the threat.
With one down in the seventh, Tim Hopson clobbered a ball to deep left-center, but King was on his horse and made a fantastic diving catch for the second out. A routine fly out to King ended the game.
“Chase is playing really well,” Ketterman said. “He’s playing great defense and he got a big hit for us tonight.”
Cashtown threatened in the first but came up empty, before the hosts went to work in their half of the frame. Fisher’s triple scored Justin Lewis with the game’s first run, then Shank doubled home Fisher, before an infield single by Nick Jacoby scored Shank.
Kunkel posted three straight zeroes after that, but Brave starter Matt Ridenour was matching him pitch-for-pitch until the fifth when the Bucs finally got on the scoreboard.
A groundout by Cool scored Simeon Davis with Cashtown’s first run of the contest.
Ridenour, normally a reliever, went four innings, plus two batters, before handing the ball to Shives. Ridenour allowed one run and three hits with five punch outs and four free passes.
Hagerstown got that run right back in the fifth when Cameron Kutchey flared a broken bat single to left to score Hopson. Spelling the end of Kunkel’s night on the mound.
Kunkel went 4.1 innings and allowed four runs and eight hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
“Austin settled in well after a rough first inning,” Ketterman said. “He did a great job of battling against a very tough lineup.”
King led Cashtown with two hits, while Fisher and Shank paced the Braves with two hits apiece.
Cashtown 000 014 0 — 5 7 0
Hagerstown 300 010 0 — 4 9 1
Austin Kunkel, D.J. Cool (5) and J.C. Collins; Matt Ridenour, Bryant Shives (5), Stephen Ricketts (7) and Nick Jacoby. WP: Cool. LP: Shives. SO-BB: Kunkel 4-1, Cool 0-0; Ridenour 5-4, Shives 0-0, Ricketts 0-0. 2B: H — Dalton Shank. 3B: C-Chris Schachle, Chase King; H-Ryan Fisher 2.
