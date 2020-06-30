Monday night the PA Posse was invaded by the likes of Christopher Bell, Aaron Reutzel and Cory Eliason at Lincoln Speedweay. With Kyle Larson, Sammy Swindell and Rico Abreu already on the PA Speedweek circuit, the invaders were in full force.
Abreu scored a win for the invaders leading the 30-lap feature wire-to-wire. The California native earned $7,000 for the second PA Speedweek win of his career.
Rico started on the pole with two-time All Star Champion, Reutzel to his outside. The lone Posse driver in the redraw for the feature was Ryan Smith and he lined up third for the main event.
When the green flag dropped Abreu drove up the track to take Reutzel’s line away going into turn 1 to hold on to the lead. Behind the top two Bell and Smith drag raced back to the line for third with Bell taking the spot coming out of turn 2.
Larson got by Smith for fourth on lap 2 and went to work on Bell for third. Larson tried a slide job in turns 1 and 2 on lap 4 but Bell go him back to keep the spot coming out of turn 2.
Abreu was riding the wall around the track as he approached the tail end of the field on lap 6. Reutzel got Abreu’s lead down to under a second as the two worked through lapped traffic.
Robbie Kendall brought out the yellow flag on lap 12 when he fell off the pace on the front stretch.
With a line of hard hitters behind him the single-file restart was crucial for Abreu, who led Reutzel, Bell, Larson and Brent Marks to the cone.
Abreu went back to the top going into turn 1 with Reutzel testing the bottom. Abreu created some distance as Reutzel held off Bell and Larson.
Larson got sideways in turn 4 on lap 13 but only lost one spot as Marks got by him to take fourth.
Larson slid Marks on lap 17 in turns 1 and 2 to take the fourth spot back.
While running ninth, Brock Zearfoss brought out the caution on lap 19 as he got turned around on the top side of turn 4.
Once again Abreu needed to restart strong with Reutzel, Bell, Larson and Marks lined up behind him. Freddie Rahmer was up to 10th on the restart from his 21st starting spot.
Marks used the bottom line around the track to get by Larson for fourth. Bell and Reutzel were battling for third when Marks caught the two. Marks went to the high side to get by Bell for third on lap 21 but Bell slid him back in turns 1 and 2 to take the spot back.
Reutzel was starting to close in on Abreu’s lead as the two ran along the wall on the top of the track but there were not enough laps for Reutzel to make a pass.
Abreu beat Reutzel to the checkered flag by 1.995 seconds. Bell finished third and Marks crossed the line fourth. After getting by Larson, Smith finished fifth.
Rahmer was the hard charger finishing 8th after qualifying through the B-main and starting 21st.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Monday — PA Speedweek
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 24-Rico Abreu ($7,000); 2. 87-Aaron Reutzel; 3. 21-Christopher Bell; 4. 5-Brent Marks; 5. 72-Ryan Smith; 6. 57-Kyle Larson; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich; 8. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 9. 26-Cory Eliason; 10. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 11. 99-Kyle Moody; 12. 21-Brian Montieth; 13. 39-Sammy Swindell; 14. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 15. 1x-Chad Trout; 16. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 17. 3z-Brock Zearfoss; 18. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 19. 44-Dylan Norris; 20. 75-Chase Dietz; 21. 24-Lucas Wolfe (DNF); 22. 87-Alan Krimes (DNF); 23. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF); 24. Robbie Kendall (DNF)
Lap leader: Abreu (1-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson; 2. 5-Brent Marks; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 5. 1x-Chad Trout; 6. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 7. 14T-Tyler Walton; 8. 16-Matt Campbell; 9. 8-Billy Dietrich; 10. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 11. 27G-Jay Galloway (DNF)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 21-Christopher Bell; 2. 3z-Brock Zearfoss; 3. 24-Rico Abreu; 4. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 5. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 6. 87-Alan Krimes; 7. 11-TJ Stutts; 8. 33-Jared Esh; 9. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 73B-Brett Michalski
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 72-Ryan Smith; 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 4. 87-Aaron Reutzel; 5. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 6. 44-Dylan Norris; 7. 39-Anthony Macri; 8. 19m-Landon Myers; 9. 59-Jim Siegel; 10. 1z-Logan Wagner; 11. 59s-Steve Wilbur
Heat 4 (10 laps): 1. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 2. 1-Sammy Swindell; 3. 19m-Landon Myers; 4. 11-TJ Stutts; 5. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 6. 5-Tyler Ross; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 9. 5-Dylan Cisney; 10. 67-Justin Whittall; 11. 7-Trey Hivner; 12. 27G-Jay Galloway
B-main (14 laps): 1. 51-F. Rahmer; 2. 44-Norris; 3. 87-Krimes; 5. 16-Campbell; 6. 39M-Macri; 7. 14T-Walton; 8. 19m-Myers; 9. 88-B. Rahmer; 10. 33-Esh; 11. 8-B. Dietrich; 12. 9-Dal. Dietrich; 13. 55-M. Wagner; 14. 59-Siegel; 15. 5-Cisney; 16. 59s-Wilbur; 17. 73B-Michalski (DNF); 18. 15-Wilt (DNF); 19. 1z-L. Wagner (DNF); 20. 11-Stutts (DNF); 21. 12-Ballou (DNS); 22. 27G-Galloway (DNS)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.