Those holding out hope for high school sports to be played this fall received some good news on Wednesday.
The same can’t be said for folks hoping a proposed weight class reduction in high school wrestling would be reconsidered.
The big news from the PIAA Board of Directors meeting was that executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi maintained fall sports are on as planned, for now. There had been speculation leading up to Wednesday’s meeting that the governing body would announce major changes to, or even a suspenion of, scholastic sports for the 2020 fall season.
The PIAA released the following statement following Wednesday’s meeting:
“The PIAA is moving forward with the normal start of the fall season unless otherwise directed by the Commonwealth. Heat Acclimatization for Football will begin on August 10th and the first practice date for the remaining Fall Sports will begin on August 17th. Our focus is the health and safety of student athletes which is paramount in moving forward with athletics. Each member school has developed health and safety guidelines to allow athletics to continue as an important part of the school day. Participation in athletics has known health benefits, including promoting physical fitness and mental wellness which is necessary in a time of uncertainty for our student athletes.
PIAA is committed to providing a season for all sports in the upcoming school year and will be flexible if conditions would change.”
Gettysburg athletic director Casey Thurston wasn’t surprised by Wednesday’s announcement, given that the PIAA has maintained a status quo approach.
“I didn’t think they would make any deicison today based off of what Dr. Lombardi has said the last several weeks,” she said. “I didn’t expect earth-shattering news. I think the PIAA has left it Governor Wolf’s hands and the PA Department of Education in the guidance they can give.”
Lombardi has not ruled out shortening the fall season in order to include a postseason but said the PIAA hopes to stay the course. Golf matches are scheduled to begin on Aug. 20 and girls’ tennis match on the 24th. The first night of high school football is slated for Aug. 28.
Neighboring states such as New Jersey have altered their schedules while dealing with COVID-19. New Jersey’s scholastic governing body recently announced that football practice will begin on Sept. 14, with games starting on Oct. 1.
Adams County high schools allowed athletes to resume summer training in recent weeks after approving their respective return to play plans. Safety measures are in place to limit contact and the number of participants, provide temperature checks and hand sanitizing stations, among additional precautions.
On Wednesday, Gov. Wolf updated state restrictions that will limit indoor gatherings to 25 people, with outdoor gatherings remaining maxed at 250 people.
Wrestling did not receive an 11th-hour pardon as the PIAA Board of Directors unanimously approved the reduction of weight classes from 14 to 13 for the upcoming season. A second reading of the proposal to reduce and restructure the existing weight classes was approved on June 15, clearing the way for Wednesday’s decisive vote.
The new weights beginning in 2020-21 are: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215 and 285. The first nine weights are the same as those used since 2012. The changes take place in the upper weights where 170 pounds becomes 172, 182 will be 189 and 220 is now 215. The 195-pound weight class has been eliminated.
The last class remains 285.
Initially, the PIAA proposed a reduction from 14 to 12 weight classes. The National Federation of State High School Associations declined to alter its weight class system. The PIAA Wrestling Steering Committee then approved a recommendation for a 13-class system.
The PIAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee reviewed the proposal and determined that a reduction in weight classes did not post health or safety issues. The committee unanimously supported the plan before returning it to the PIAA board.
CHAMPIONSHIP VENUES APPROVED: The PIAA also announced Wednesday that the Giant Center in Hershey will remain as the host site of the team wrestling, individual wrestling and basketball championships for the next four years. The competitive spirit championships will also be held at the Giant Center.
Bucknell University will continue to host the PIAA Swimming & Diving Championships for four years as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.