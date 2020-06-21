Freddie Rahmer drove from his 13th starting spot to edge out the race’s hard charger, Brian Montieth, for his second win in as many weeks on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.
Two young guns shared the front row for the start of the 30-lap feature 410 sprint car feature. Brent Shearer was on the pole with Aaron Bollinger to his outside.
Shearer was out to the lead when the green flag dropped with Bradley Howard battling Bollinger for second. Howard took the spot from Bollinger on the first lap.
Kyle Moody drove to fourth on the first lap from his seventh starting spot while Cale Thomas and Brett Michalski battled for fifth.
With drivers jostling for position behind him, Howard focused on reeling in Shearer for the lead.
The front of the field started to bunch up as they approached lapped traffic which led to some exciting racing.
Bollinger was able to track down Howard to challenge him for second but Howard still had his sight set on the lead. Howard tried a slide job on lap 12 for the top spot but Shearer took it back.
As Howard was fighting Shearer to take the lead from Shearer, Moody was driving door to door with Bollinger on lap 14 for third. Bollinger held the spot.
Howard’s hard work paid off and he drove to the lead on lap 15 with a slide job.
While Howard was reeling in Shearer, Freddie Rahmer was making his way through the field. Rahmer had driven to fifth on lap 16.
The yellow flag flew on lap 17 for Dylan Norris who stopped on the back stretch. Under the yellow Thomas headed to the pits with a front wing issue.
Shearer, Moody, Bollinger and Rahmer lined up behind Howard for the single file restart. Montieth lined up ninth for the restart after starting 23rd.
Shearer drove to the bottom of turn 1 to try and take the lead back from Howard, but Howard wasn’t giving it up.
Rahmer drove to third on the restart while Danny Dietrich was up to fifth from his 17th starting spot. Dietrich was working the high line as he battled with Moody and Shearer for fourth.
Rahmer pulled a slide job on Howard on lap 22 in turns 1 and 2 for the lead.
Moody followed on next lap and tried sliding Howard for second but couldn’t make it stick.
Rahmer was working his way through lapped traffic while a three car battle for second ensued behind him. Montieth took the spot with a slider on lap 26 in turns 1 and 2.
Montieth caught Rahmer at the flag stand with one lap to go but the move ended up costing him as Rahmer was able to create some distance.
Rahmer beat Montieth to the checkered flag by .334 seconds for his second win in a row. Montieth’s impressive drive from 23rd to second earned him the hard charger honors for the race. Dietrich finished third. Howard held on to finish fourth and Moody crossed the line fifth.
Sagi Adds Historic Victory to Resume
With his win in the Limited Late Model feature on Saturday night Alan Sagi has now won in five different decades.
Sagi lined up third for the 20-lap feature behind Doug Weisser and Chad Earnst. Earnst drove to the lead when the green flag waved. Weisser got to the inside of Earnst in turn 4 to challenge him for the lead but Earnst held the position.
Sagi got the lead on lap 14 and started to pull away from Earnst. Wagaman reeled in Earnst and was all over him for second but was not able to make the pass allowing Earnst to pull away.
Sagi crossed the line 2.259 seconds ahead of Earnst for the win. Wagaman finished third. Zimmerman was fourth and DJ Mease held on to finish fifth.
Heat winners for the Limited Late Models were Craig Wagaman and CJ Mease.
Will Walls won the Street Stock feature in a photo finish over Ryan Smith.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 Laps): 1. 51-Freddie Rahmer ($4,000); 2. 21-Brian Montieth; 3. 48-Danny Dietrich; 4. 49H-Bradley Howard; 5. 99-Kyle Moody; 6. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 87-Alan Krimes; 8. 15-Adam Wilt; 9. 59-Jim Siegel; 10. 75-Chase Dietz; 11. 16-Matt Campbell; 12. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 13. 12-Brent Shearer; 14. 72-Ryan Smith; 15. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 16. 8-Billy Dietrich; 17. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 18. 73B-Brett Michalski; 19. 19m-Landon Myers; 20. 7-Trey Hivner; 21. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 22. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 23. 44-Dylan Norris; 24. 39-Cale Thomas (DNF)
Lap Leaders: Shearer (1-15), Howard (16-22), F. Rahmer (23-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 12-Brent Shearer; 2. 39-Cale Thomas; 3. 99-Kyle Moody; 4. 59-Jim Siegel; 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 72-Ryan Smith; 7. 1x-Chad Trout; 8. 7-Trey Hivner; 9. 59s-Steve Wilbur; 10. 21-Brian Montieth (DNF)
Heat 2: 1. 49H-Bradley Howard; 2. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 19m-Landon Myers; 5. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich; 7. 44-Dylan Norris; 8. 16-Matt Campbell; 9. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 10. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.
Heat 3: 1. 73B-Brett Michalski; 2. 15-Adam Wilt; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 8-Billy Dietrich; 5. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 6. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher; 8. 75-Chase Dietz; 9. 27G-Jay Galloway
B-main (10 laps): 1. 75-Chase Dietz; 2. 16-Matt Campbell; 3. 7-Trey Hivner; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 21-Brian Montieth; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher; 8. 19-Troy Wagaman Jr.; 9. 27G-Jay Galloway; 10. 59s-Steve Wilbur; 11. 1x-Chad Trout (DNF)
Limited Late Models
Feature (20 laps): 1. NINE-Alan Sagi ($700); 2. 85-Chad Earnst; 3. 67-Craig Wagaman; 4. 9a-Kurt Zimmerman; 5. 18-DJ Mease; 6. 116-Travis Mease; 7. 19-Drew Weisser; 8. 68-DJ Groft; 9. 4-John Moser; 10. 17-Doug Legum; 11. 81-Daniel Garrett; 12. NINEx-Ross Leinbach; 13. 33s-Bryon Sipe (DNF); 14. 40-Tommy Slanker (DNF); 15. 25-Jed Latshaw (DNF); 16. 4m-Kyle Moser (DNF); 17. 000-Kyle Lear (DNS); 18. 12-Bobby Beard (DNS); 19. Bernie Beard (DNS); 20. 0-Two; Randy Burkholder (DNS); 21. Terry Gingerich (DNS)
Lap leaders: Earnst (1-13), Sagi (14-20)
Heat winners: Wagaman, Mease
Street Stocks
Feature (20 laps): 1. 21w-Will Walls ($525); 2. 59-Ryan Smith; 3. 80D-Greg Diehl; 4. 81-Jasen Geesaman; 5. 1w-Michelle Walls; 6. 543-Eric Tripp; 7. 5w-Bud Witmer; 8. 214-Kyle Sizemore; 9. 25-Sam Gallagher; 10. FOUR-Eddie Richards; 11. 37-Jimmy Combs; 12. 72m-Russ Sharp; 13. 18-Chris Transeau; 14. 3D-Shane McQuay; 15. 94m-Zach Myers; 16. 5-Dan Hoffman; 17. x99-Chris Heller; 18. 2w-Brian Walls (DNF); 19. 18-Chris Derr (DNS); 20. 30-Justin Wagaman (DNS); 21. 27-Sam Rial (DNS)
Lap leaders: Tripp (1), Smith (2-19), W. Walls (20)
Heat winners: Geesaman, W. Walls
