Tommy Morris knew exactly what he needed to do when he took the mat for the South Western wrestling team on Wednesday night.
But knowing and doing are two very different things. That Morris was able to go out and do what needed to be done, that’s the impressive part.
With his team trailing New Oxford 33-27 heading into the last bout of the evening, the senior heavyweight went out and picked up a pin in the third period to tie the dual and, in turn, give the Mustangs a 34-33 win on criteria D, most matches won.
“I knew everything. They didn’t tell me, I knew it,” Morris said of his situational awareness. “I know that the pressure’s on me and I know I have to do everything that I can and more to win for the team.
“It’s fun, but it’s also my heart out there. I’m pouring everything I have out there, not only physically, but I’m pouring my emotions out too.”
Morris’ pin to win put the cherry on top of a dual that could only be described as a decadent cake for high school wrestling fans.
The atmosphere inside the New Oxford gym was tense, with a large student section from South Western in attendance and a number of Colonials fans as well.
Early in the match the Mustangs were able to silence the home crowd and bring their own fans to life with wins at 106 and 113 from Brian Williams and Wyatt Hale.
Andrew Christie quickly tied it up, however, with a fall in 26 seconds at 120 pounds before Logan Wolfe took a 7-1 decision to give South Western back the lead.
New Oxford took its first lead of the night at 132 pounds when Lance Beckner pinned Luke Dewees in 1:23. The momentum appeared to be snowballing in the Colonials favor shortly thereafter with successive pins from Timothy Uhler at 138 and Connor Herring at 145.
The three pins in a row made the score 24-9 in favor of New Oxford.
But South Western wasn’t going to lie down. Particularly not in the middle of its order with seniors Cameron Stevens and Ethan Baney.
First it was Stevens taking Logan Salisbury to his back for the fall in 37 seconds to make it 24-15. Then came Baney, who went double arm bar to take Hunter Shaffer over for the pin in exactly one minute.
That win not only pulled the Mustangs within three points, but it marked Baney’s 100th-career victory, sending both he and the South Western students into celebration.
Owen Reed then followed that up for South Western with a huge come from behind win over Alan Bobadilla at 170. Trailing with by two with 30 seconds to go, Reed earned an escape and then the match-winning takedown in short time to knot the dual at 24.
Things swung back the way of New Oxford at 182, however, when Dylan Forbes stepped up and quickly pinned Nathan Hawkins in 17 seconds to regain the lead and the momentum at 30-24.
“That was a big match,” Colonials coach Brian Martin said. “I thought they would bump (Hawkins) to 195 and they didn’t, but things just worked out for them down the stretch.”
RJ Utz’s workmanlike performance at 195 saw him take a 7-2 victory and pull the Mustangs back within three. But when Dylan Smith eeked out a 2-1 decision over Charles Gaither for New Oxford at 220, things looked bleak for the visitors.
Then up stepped Morris.
He and Jake Bixler hand fought hard in the first period, but entered the second tied at 0-0. An early second-period escape gave Morris a 1-0 lead, but he still need the fall. Somewhat surprisingly, Bixler then chose down to start the third period and with 48 seconds remaining Morris took him over and secured the fall and the win.
“I’m thinking ‘oh my god. I just won the match,’” Morris said of his reaction to the fall.
To his credit, Martin took responsibility for having Bixler start the third period on bottom.
“I’ll take the blame for this whole match,” he said. “I thought it would come down to pins not wins and we had more pins than they did. So, I totally screwed up and I should’ve went on our feet in the third period there. I’ll take the blame for the whole loss.”
On the South Western side, coach Nate Murren said that he was just trying to help Morris any way he could from the side of the mat.
“Understand the situation, it’s hard being on the sideline and trying to communicate what you’re trying to say to these kids,” he said. “And they can’t hear you, the gym’s going nuts. So they have to be mat aware enough to know the situation. Wrestling where a kid has to get a pin or knows that he can’t get pinned, those are the situations that make wrestling tough.”
As for what the moment meant for Morris, Murren was just short of over the moon.
“That’s huge for Tommy,” he said. “Going into the third I thought ‘they’re definitely not going to choose down.’ But they did and it gave us an opportunity to put him on his back and Tommy knew what he had to do there. So it’s huge for Tommy. It’s fantastic for the team, and that’s why the guys do it.”
The win moves South Western to 1-1 over and in YAIAA Division I, while New Oxford falls to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the division. The Colonials will look to rebounds on Dec. 28 and 29 at the Conestoga Valley Buckskin Classic. The Mustangs, meanwhile, are off until Jan. 2 when they welcome Red Lion.
South Western 34, New Oxford 33
106: Brian Williams (SW) dec. Trent Uhler 10-6; 113: Wyatt Hale (SW) dec. Jerry Dattoli 8-4; 120: Andrew Christie (NO) p. Caleb Martz :26; 126: Logan Wolfe (SW) dec. Travis Salisbury 7-1; 132: Lance Beckford (NO) p. Luke Dewees 1:23; 138: Timothy Uhler (NO) p. John Sipling 3:31; 145: Connor Herring (NO) p. Joe Sprenkle 2:38; 152: Cameron Stevens (SW) p. Logan Salisbury :37; 160: Ethan Baney (SW) p. Hunter Shaffer 1:00; 170: Owen Reed (SW) dec. Alan Bobadilla 5-4; 182: Dylan Forbes (NO) p. Nathan Hawkins :17; 195: RJ Utz (SW) dec. Omar Figueroa 72; 220: Dylan Smith (NO) dec. Charles Gaither (SW) 2-1; 285: Tommy Morris p. Jake Bixler 5:12.
*Dual decided by Criteria D; match wins.
