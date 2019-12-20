A basketball team with one great scorer can win on any given night.
Give a team two or three great scorers and they’ll probably win most nights. But the Bermudian Springs girls team, they have four.
Senior Skyler West is the top returning scorer for the Eagles from a year ago, but the sophomore trio of Hannah Chenault, Lillian Peters and Bailey Oehmig has helped take Bermudian to the next level.
On Friday, the trio combined for 44 points in the Eagles’ 84-38 road win over YAIAA-3 host Littlestown.
While Chenault entered the contest leading area players in scoring at over 20 points per game, it was Peters who paced the way with 20 of her own in the win. Oehmig chipped in with 15 and Chenault had nine on three 3-pointers.
Not to be forgotten, West added 17 points of her own.
“Even if you look around the county I think you’d see that sophomore class is pretty good,” Bermudian Springs coach Todd Askins said. “And Skyler West, she’s passing the ball when she needs to pass it and scoring when she needs to score. Her average is down this year because we’re moving the ball better and that sophomore class is picking it up.”
It didn’t take long for the Eagles (5-0) to hit their stride. All nine of Chenault’s points came in the first quarter and Bermudian led 21-10 after one.
In the second quarter it was Oehmig who led the way, scoring eight of her 15 to increase the lead to 42-19 at the break.
Despite the best effort of Ava Collins, who scored a team-high 10 points, the Thunderbolts (3-4) struggled to keep up and when Peters poured in nine of her 20 points in the third quarter the game was out of reach. Bermudian Springs finished the third up 71-35 and each team emptied the bench for much of the final quarter.
“I think what you’re seeing right now is a very confident group of girls,” Askins said. “I think they’re coming out to play the game and having more fun than they are worried about the competition.”
Peters echoed the sentiments.
“I’ve been playing with them since seventh grade and we’ve been playing in season and out of season,” she said of Chenault and Oehmig. “So we know how each other plays and it’s really comforting to see them across the court and know how they play and where they’ll be.”
Despite notching a career-high in scoring, Peters was quick to credit the play of her teammates for Bermudian’s success early in the season.
“You know that if you’re not on, your teammate’s going to be on,” she said. “They’re all really encouraging and you can feel that energy with the whole bench cheering for one another.”
The Eagles will look to remain unbeaten Saturday when they travel to New Oxford, while Littlestown hopes to rebound on Dec. 27 against Tulpehocken at the Annville-Cleona Holiday Tournament.
Bermudian Springs 21 21 29 13 - 84
Littlestown 10 9 16 3 - 38
Bermudian Springs (84): West 6 4-4 17, Huntington 0 1-2 1, Bealmear 2 1-2 6, Durbin 2 0-0 4, Speelman 1 0-0 3, Peters 9 1-1 20, Oehmig 6 2-4 15, Shearer 2 1-3 5, Chenault 3 0-0 9. Non-scorers: Benzel, Bure, Kaller, Feeser, Kline A. Peters. Totals: 33 10-17 84.
Littlestown (38): Watkins 1 1-1 3, Staub 2 1-2 5, Portillo 4 0-0 8, Collins 4 0-0 10, Study 0 4-6 4, Green 4 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Midkiff, Snyder, Brinkley. Totals: 15 6-9 38.
3-pointers: BS-Chenault 3, West 1, Bealmear 1, Peters 1, Speelman 1, Oehmig 1. L-Collins 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.