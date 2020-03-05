HERSHEY — It is still early but Luke Sainato and Dylan Reinert stayed on the path to glory Thursday at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Both Gettysburg seniors inflicted as much damage as they could, as quickly as they could in their Class 3A first-round bouts in the PIAA Wrestling Championships. Challenges are sure to lie ahead but as openers go, the Warrior duo couldn’t have asked for much more.
“They’re on task,” said Warrior head coach Chris Haines. “They have very clear objectives that they want to accomplish, and they just got Step 1 done.”
Sainato (152) and Reinert (170) return to action when the Class 3A quarterfinals begin at 2:15 today at the Giant Center in Hershey. Should the Warriors be victorious in their respective opening bouts today they will not only push into Saturday morning’s semifinals, but also lock up state medals.
Sainato (38-11) will meet Marques McClorin (37-5) of Cathedral Prep while Reinert (47-2) squares off against South Fayette’s Eli Brinsky (36-4).
For Sainato, Thursday served as an opportunity to shake out any jitters and get down to business. He took full advantage, cruising to a 10-0 major decision.
“It’s very important to blow out my lungs and get used to the environment,” said Sainato. “I’m looking forward to my next match, I can’t wait.”
Sainato schooled Hazleton Area’s Charles Everdale, using a first-period cradle for a 5-0 lead. He added more nearfall in the second to easily close out the victory.
“I’m definitely nervous before my matches but it’s a lot less and I feel like I’m in my element,” he said. “I’m more comfortable than last year. Last year I was more nervous because it was my first trip to states and it probably affected how I wrestled. Now I feel more comfortable and if I do what I was trained to do I’ll be fine.”
Haines believes Sainato has landed in an ideal spot but knows the landscape can shift at a moment’s notice.
“It’s still one match at a time because the brackets can change in a heartbeat,” said Haines. “We’re coming in saying you’re spot in this bracket is great. You should be in the semifinals, but we don’t overlook that quarterfinal match.
Reinert, widely considered a title co-favorite with returning state champ Trey Kibe of Mifflin County, put on a scoring display in his bout. Reinert packed on nearfall points four times in the first two minutes alone before closing out a 16-0 technical fall in just over three minutes.
And in case one wondered if lofty expectations or pressures were getting to Reinert, Haines said not a chance.
“He’s in the stands playing video games with his brother and my son, he’s a child at heart,” said Haines with a laugh. “He’s fine.”
Warrior junior Max Gourley rallied at 182 to make sure the Gettysburg trifecta is still intact. Gourley (40-10) trailed Garrett Starr of DuBois 4-2 at the midway point of the third period before hitting a rolling reversal that led to a fall.
Gourley dropped to the consys after a narrow 6-5 loss in his state tournament debut.
“We wanted 3-for-3 in the first round but we’re going to take this and be grateful,” said Haines. “Any and every single match Max can win at the state tournament is a positive for him and our program moving forward.”
South Western senior Ethan Baney split a pair of bouts at 152 to remain in medal contention. Baney (31-6) scrambled his way to a 14-4 major decision over Domenic D’Agostino of Interboro. Baney relied on his expert funk rolls to stymie D’Agostino repeatedly in the opening two minutes.
Baney exploded for eight points in the second period to blow open a competitive bout. That victory set up a clash with Pine Richland junior Cole Spencer, who checked in at 38-0. The Mustang lifted the lid with a takedown but settled for a 2-2 tie after a Spencer reversal.
Spencer, a University of Pennsylvania recruit, rode out the entire second period. In the third he erupted for seven unanswered points to claim a 9-2 decision. An escape, blast double, stalling point and set of nearfalls accounted for the damage.
Baney, seeking his second state medal in his third trip to states, will return to action today.
New Oxford brought a program-record four wrestlers to the state tournament but experienced first-hand just how difficult surviving Day 1 can really be. None of the Colonials had their hands raised before leaving Hershey as they went a collective 0-for-8.
The goose egg in the win column didn’t accurately reflect how the Colonials competed, however. Senior Tim Uhler (34-6), a stalwart in the Ox lineup, lost 5-2 and 7-2 in 132-pound bouts that were much closer than the scores might have indicated.
Freshman Andrew Christie (36-7) showed why he should be considered a rising star among District 3 wrestlers. Christie pushed Coatesville’s Nathan Lucier (39-2) to the brink before falling 4-1 in his opener at 120. Once in the consys, Christie and Carlisle senior Rafael Portilla met for the third time in two weeks. Portilla, a four-time qualifier, trailed 2-1 in the third period before Portilla countered for a takedown that ultimately sealed a 4-2 decision.
Senior Lance Beckner (26-18) saw his improbable postseason run come to an end at 126 after losing twice and junior Dylan Forbes (32-11) suffered the same fate at 182.
“Getting four guys to states for the first time made it an awesome season and was a great opportunity for these guys,” said New Oxford head coach Brian Martin. “They all wrestled hard but there are no easy matches at the state tournament. It wasn’t for lack of effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.