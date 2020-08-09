Hagerstown 3, New Oxford 2
Dalton Shank singled home what proved to be the winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning as the top-seeded Braves edged the Twins in a winner’s bracket game on Sunday.
Hagerstown (17-3) will host Cashtown (16-4) in the winner’s bracket final on Tuesday, while New Oxford (11-9) faces Gettysburg (4-17) in an elimination game tonight at Brushtown.
The Twins squared things at 2-2 in the top of the fifth when Josh Rickrode singled and moved to second on a Matt Martin bunt. Jeff Deveney followed with an RBI single. Deveney went 2-for-3 and Zach Keffer doubled for the Ox.
Keffer and Deveney shared pitching duties, scattering a combined seven hits. Shank and Jarrett Biesecker swatted two knocks apiece for the Braves.
New Oxford 100 010 0 — 2 5 1
Hagerstown 002 010 x — 3 7 2
Zach Keffer, Jeff Deveney (3). Bryant Shives, Ryan Berry (6). WP: Shives. LP: Deveney. SO-BB: Keffer 2-2, Deveney 0-0, Shives 7-3, Berry 1-1. 2B: NO-Keffer; H-Jarrett Biesecker, Dalton Shank
Gettysburg 6, Shippensburg 1
The Grays took out the third-seeded Stars on Sunday, stacking up their second upset in as many days.
After bouncing Hanover on Saturday, 4-3, Gettysburg (4-17) rode Sam Shea’s five-hitter to stun Ship (14-6). Shea went the distance on 107 pitches, striking out seven while walking two. He yielded four singles and a Braden Petty double in the gem.
Dan Dennison roped a two-run double to plate Darin Cline and Zach Koons as part of a three-run third for the visitors. Gettysburg put three more on the board in the ensuing inning, where Koons and Dennison drew bases-loaded walks sandwiched around an RBI single by Mike Topper.
Dennison was 2-for-3 with three RBI.
Against Hanover on Saturday, Gettysburg plated a pair of runs in the top of the first inning and two more in the fourth. Dennison, Shea and Jerrick Ventress delivered RBI in the win. Dennison and Koons had two hits apiece.
Tyler Martin allowed just one run over 4.1 innings of relief, fanning three and walking three. Martin stepped after starter Cline exited with two outs in the second.
Hanover (10-11) picked up two hits each from Adam Smith and John Karlheim, with Smith and Pat Brady smacking doubles.
Gettysburg 003 300 0 — 6 6 0
Shippensburg 100 000 0 — 1 5 1
Sam Shea. Ethan Miller, Corey Weldon (4), Todd Weldon (6). WP: Shea. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Shea 7-2, Miller 4-5, C. Weldon 2-3, T. Weldon 3-0. 2B: G-Darin Cline, Dan Dennison; S-Braden Petty
Gettysburg 200 200 0 — 4 9 1
Hanover 002 100 0 — 3 8 0
Darin Cline, Tyler Martin (2). Logan Strasbaugh, John Karlheim (3). WP: Martin. LP: Strasbaugh. SO-BB: Cline 2-3, Martin 3-3, Strasbaugh 2-1, Karlheim 2-2. 2B: H-Pat Brady, Adam Smith
Biglerville 5, Brushtown 4
Shawn Redding delivered an RBI single to give the Black Sox a walk-off win over the upset-minded Bulldogs on Sunday and remain alive in the South Penn League tournament.
Biglerville (12-8) watched Brushtown (1-20) score three times on three errors in the top of the seventh to take a 4-3 lead. Ty Hillson recorded a single and Wyatt Schussler lofted an RBI sacrifice during the rally. Hillson went 3-for-4 with two runs scored from his leadoff spot, accounting for all of Brushtown’s hits.
Facing elimination, Biglerville’s first five batters reached in the seventh to stay alive. Tyler Kime doubled and Pat Armor was hit by a pitch before Noah Ayers drew a walk. Colton Devilbiss was walked to force in a run and Redding stroked the game-winner.
Redding went 2-for-3 while Sox manager Travis Byers suited up and went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Ben Bretzman fanned nine over five frames before giving way to Mark Rogers and Ayers.
Biglerville hosts Littlestown in an elimination game tonight.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs rode a strong outing by AJ Zeak to dust off North Carroll, 3-2. Zeck piled up nine strikeouts against one walk in six innings of work. He allowed only four hits and one earned run.
Mason Weaver fanned closed out the seventh with a pair of strikeouts to notch the save.
Offensively, Schussler swatted a pair of hits and drove in three runs.
Brushtown 100 000 3 — 4 3 0
Biglerville 000 111 2 — 5 7 5
Braden Unger, Ethan Slusser (5), Ty Hillson (6), Luke Rickrode (7). Ben Bretzman, Mark Rogers (6), Noah Ayers (7). WP: Ayers. LP: Rickrode. SO-BB: Unger 3-4, Slussler 0-0, Hillson 0-2, Rickrode 0-2, Bretzman 9-3, Rogers 1-2, Ayers 0-0. 2B: Big-Travis Byers, Tyler Kime, Brandon Miller
Brushtown 201 000 0 — 3 7 0
North Carroll 000 100 1 — 2 4 0
